20 PHOTOS: Gympie student leaders unite at CCC

GYMPIE primary school students took significant steps toward becoming valuable leaders of the next generation at the sixth annual Gympie Primary Leaders Day hosted by Cooloola Christian College this week.

The event, which started yesterday and continued today, was said to have attracted "more than 220” year six students from around the region.

Guest presenter Megan Dredge attended both days, sharing her passion with students and helping guide them to "learn, grow and communicate as young leaders in their schools”.

Event Coordinator Mr Ross Waltisbuhl said that the program was a "fun mix” of activities which would have lasting impact on the attendants.

"We are now in our sixth year and the event just keeps getting better,” Mr Waltishbuhl said.

"Last year, we had John Zeckendorf who shared some amazing stories of his climbing achievements, including Mount Everest.

"This year we have Megan, who is such an animated presenter and will keep the students energised and entertained as she talks about what is means to be a leader.

"We'll also have popular interactive activities that embed leadership concepts and practical learning like our Climbing Wall, Art session and Gold Rush obstacle course.

"The students learn how to be resilient and set achievable goals. It really is a fun couple of days for everyone who comes along.”

This event received strong sponsorship by various local businesses including Gympie Regional Council, Ag Solutions, Ellingsen Partners, Advice Partners and Polleys Coaches.

