20 photos from 'critical' Gympie facility's grand opening

Uncle Kev Starkey delivers a smoking ceremony to cleanse the building at the grand opening of headspace Gympie on Tuesday August 28. Josh Preston

AN IMPRESSIVE turnout on Horseshoe Bend signified the grand opening of Gympie's brand new headspace facility yesterday morning.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, State MP for Gympie Tony Perrett and Independent Chair of headspace Gympie Helen Perry were among those in attendance at the ceremony for the most local "youth-specific mental health and early intervention service” yet.

Calling it one of the highlights of his time in office so far, Mr O'Brien said the service would prove to be a "valued community resource” and a "critical first step” for young people seeking support in the region.

"Early intervention can make a huge difference in reducing the impact and duration of mental illness, which affects one-in-four Australians aged between 16 and 24 each year,” Mr O'Brien said.

"With more than 5,000 young people aged between 12 and 24 living within the Gympie local government area, the new headspace service will provide an important addition to the mental health support available locally.”

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network CEO Pattie Hudson called the Federal Government funding for the centre a "huge win” for local mental health services.

"Being able to reduce the barriers of both cost and time is a huge step forward when helping at risk young people,” Mrs Hudson said.

The Gympie centre's opening hours will be 10am to 6pm from Monday to Wednesday, 8.30am to 4.30pm on Thursday and closed for the rest of the week.

Those not ready to visit a centre are encouraged to use the confidential online and telephone support 7 days a week at eheadspace.org.au or 1800 650 890.