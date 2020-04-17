20 people wanted for questioning over outstanding Gympie crimes
Do you recognise any of these people?
GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to more than a year ago.
If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.
Note: The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.
1. Wilful damage, Mary St
Wanted for questioning about wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm.
2. Stealing, Exhibition Rd
Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Exhibition Rd on Southside on Sunday November 10, 2019 at about 5:54pm.
3. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd
Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday October 5, 2019, 12.13am.
4. Stealing, River Rd
Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on River Rd on Tuesday June 25, 2019, 2.06pm.
5. Stealing, Chemist Warehouse
Wanted for questioning about shop stealing from Chemist Warehouse on Saturday March 30, 2019, 1.15pm.
6. Wilful damage, Mary St
Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 4:44pm.
7. Theft, Woolgar Road
Wanted for questioning about a theft on Woolgar Road, Southside on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 about 7pm. Photo: Police Media
8. Fraud, Monkland St
Wanted for questioning over fraudulent activity on Monkland St on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at about 1pm. Photo: Police Media
9. Robbery, River Rd
Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm.
10. Stealing, Wickham St
Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on Wickham St on Thursday February 28 2019, 11:52am.
11. Petrol drive-off, River Rd
Wanted for questioning over a petrol drive off on River Rd on Tuesday September 3, 2019, 1.40am.
12. Stealing, John St
Wanted for questioning over shop stealing at John St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 9:50pm.
13. Wilful damage, Mary St
Wanted for questioning over wilful damage which occurred on Sunday, July 28 2019 at Mary St about 4.44pm.
14. Stealing, River Rd
Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on River Rd on Monday July 15, 2019 at 5:57pm.
15. Stealing, Chatsworth Rd
Wanted for questioning over stealing from a car on Sunday April 7, 2019 at about 9:48pm on Chatsworth Road, Gympie.
16. Stealing, River Rd
This person is wanted for questioning about a shop stealing incident that occurred on Sunday February 17, 2019 on River Rd at about 7.20am.
17. Stealing, John St
Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Sunday July 28, 2019 at John St about 9.50pm.
18. Unlawful use of vehicle, Power St
Wanted for questioning about unlawful use of a of motor vehicle on Power St on Friday September 13, 2019 at about 4.50pm.
19. Stealing, Violet St
Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Violet Street, Gympie on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at about 11:31am.
20. Stealing, River Rd
Wanted for questioning about a shop stealing incident that happened on River Rd on June 29, 2019 at about 1.15pm.