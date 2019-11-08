20 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

WANTED: Police seek these people and more for questioning about a series of crime in the Gympie region.

WANTED: Police seek these people and more for questioning about a series of crime in the Gympie region.

Do you recognise any of these people?

GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.

The most recent is the image of a man who could help police with an investigation into a break-in to Gympie’s Old Railway Station on Tozer St last Saturday night.

A Gympie police spokeswoman said a man approached the station about 11.30pm and attempted to enter through a window to the ticket office, but could not break in.

He then allegedly forced his way into the bathroom before leaving on foot about an hour later.

Anyone who may have information or has seen something suspicious is urged to contact police.

Police warn not to approach any of the people believed to be in the images, but if you have any information about the people pictured to contact Gympie police on 5480 1111.

Note: The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness to the offence.

1. Rattler break-in

WANTED: POLICE want to talk to the man pictured who may be able to help with an investigation into a recent break and enter at the Old Gympie Railway Station on Tozer St, on Saturday November 3, at about 11.30pm.

POLICE want to talk to the man pictured who may be able to help with an investigation into a recent break and enter at the Old Gympie Railway Station on Tozer St, on Saturday November 3, at about 11.30pm.

2. Stolen car, Power Rd

WANTED: Police think the person pictured might be able to help with an investigation into the recent unlawful use of car on Power Rd on Friday, September 13, just before 5pm.

POLICE think the person pictured might be able to help with an investigation into the recent unlawful use of car on Power Rd on Friday, September 13, just before 5pm.

3. Theft, Mt Pleasant Rd

WANTED: Police want to question this person about a shop theft that occurred on Mt Pleasant Rd last month – on Sunday October 13 at about 9am.

POLICE want to question this person about a shop theft that occurred on Mt Pleasant Rd last month – on Sunday October 13 at about 9am.

4. Mary St damage

WANTED: Police want to question this person about the wilful damage of a shop in Mary St on Sunday, July 28 at about 4.45pm.: QP1901614669

POLICE want to question this person about the wilful damage of a shop in Mary St on Sunday, July 28 at about 4.45pm.

Reference: QP1901614669

5. Theft, Mt Pleasant Rd

WANTED: Police want to question this person about a shop theft that occurred on Mt Pleasant Rd last month – on Sunday October 13 at about 9am.

POLICE want to question this person about a shop theft that occurred on Mt Pleasant Rd last month – on Sunday October 13 at about 9am.

6. Stealing, John St

WANTED: The man pictured might be able to help police with investigations into a shop theft in John St on Sunday July 28, at about 9.50pm.

THE man pictured might be able to help police with investigations into a shop theft in John St on Sunday July 28, at about 9.50pm.

7. Stealing, River Rd

THIS person is wanted for questioning over a shop theft at River Rd on Tuesday, June 25 at about 2pm.

THIS person is wanted for questioning over a shop theft at River Rd on Tuesday, June 25 at about 2pm.

8. Stealing, River Rd

POLICE believe the man in the image can help them with the investigation into a theft from a shop on Monday, July 15 about 6pm in River Rd.

POLICE believe the man in the image can help them with the investigation into a theft from a shop on Monday, July 15 about 6pm in River Rd.

9. Stealing from car, River Rd

POLICE think the man pictured could help with the investigation into a theft form a car on River Rd on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

POLICE think the man pictured could help with the investigation into a theft form a car on River Rd on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

10. Stealing, John St

THE man pictured might be able to help police with investigations into a shop theft in John St on Sunday July 28, at about 9.50pm.

THE man pictured might be able to help police with investigations into a shop theft in John St on Sunday July 28, at about 9.50pm.

11. Wilful damage, Mary St

This man is wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 on Mary Street.

THIS man is wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 on Mary Street.

12. Theft, River Rd

Wanted for questioning about a Gympie theft on June this year at River Rd at about 1.15pm.

WANTED for questioning about a Gympie theft on June this year at River Rd at about 1.15pm.

13. Theft, Violet St

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Violet St on Wednesday, May 8 about 11.30am.

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Violet St on Wednesday, May 8 about 11.30am.

14. Car theft, Chatsworth Rd

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged vehicle theft which occurred on Chatsworth Rd on Sunday April 7 about 10pm.

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged vehicle theft which occurred on Chatsworth Rd on Sunday April 7 about 10pm.

15. Theft, River Rd

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Sunday, February 17 on River Rd about 7.20am.

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Sunday, February 17 on River Rd about 7.20am.

16. Fraud, Monkland St

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image could help with their investigation into a fraudulent activity on Wednesday, April at about 1pm.

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image could help with their investigation into a fraudulent activity on Wednesday, April at about 1pm.

17. Southside theft

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Woolgar Road, Southside on Tuesday, March 5 about 7pm.

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Woolgar Road, Southside on Tuesday, March 5 about 7pm.

18. Theft, Monkland St

THE person pictured is wanted fro questioning over a theft from a Monkland St shop last year on Saturday, December 29 at about 2.50pm.

THE person pictured is wanted for questioning over a theft from a Monkland St shop last year on Saturday, December 29 at about 2.50pm.

19. Theft, Monkland St

POLICE are wanting to question this woman in relation to an alleged shop theft at Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland on Saturday, March 30 about 1.15pm.

POLICE are wanting to question this woman in relation to an alleged shop theft at Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland on Saturday, March 30 about 1.15pm.

20. Theft, Wickham St

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged Wickham St shop theft on Thursday, February 28 at about midday.

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged Wickham St shop theft on Thursday, February 28 at about midday.