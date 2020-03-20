20 people Gympie police want to talk to

Do you recognise any of these people?
GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.
Please note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.
1. Wilful damage, Mary St
2. Stealing, Exhibition Rd
3. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd
4. Stealing, River Rd
5. Stealing, Chemist Warehouse
6. Wilful damage, Mary St
7. Theft, Woolgar Road
8. Fraud, Monkland St
9. Robbery, River Rd
10. Stealing, Wickham St
11. Petrol drive-off, River Rd
12. Stealing, John St
13. Wilful damage, Mary St
14. Stealing, River Rd
15. Stealing, Chatsworth Rd
16. Stealing, River Rd
17. Stealing, John St
18. Unlawful use of vehicle, Power St
19. Stealing, Violet St
20. Stealing, River Rd