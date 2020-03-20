20 people Gympie police want to talk to

WANTED: Gympie police want to talk to these people about a number of different crimes in the Gympie region over the past year.

Do you recognise any of these people?

GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.

Please note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

1. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning about wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm. Photo: Police Media

2. Stealing, Exhibition Rd

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Exhibition Rd on Southside on Sunday November 10, 2019 at about 5:54pm. Photo: Police Media

3. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd

Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday October 5, 2019, 12.13am. Photo: Police Media

4. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on River Rd on Tuesday June 25, 2019, 2.06pm. Photo: Police Media

5. Stealing, Chemist Warehouse

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing from Chemist Warehouse on Saturday March 30, 2019, 1.15pm. Photo: Police Media

6. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 4:44pm. Photo: Police Media

7. Theft, Woolgar Road

Wanted for questioning about a theft on Woolgar Road, Southside on Tuesday, March 5 about 7pm. Photo: Police Media

8. Fraud, Monkland St

Wanted for questioning over fraudulent activity on Monkland St on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at about 1pm. Photo: Police Media

9. Robbery, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm. Photo: Police Media

10. Stealing, Wickham St

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on Wickham St on Thursday February 28 2019, 11:52am. Photo: Police Media

11. Petrol drive-off, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over a petrol drive off on River Rd on Tuesday September 3, 2019, 1.40am. Photo: Police Media

12. Stealing, John St

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing at John St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 9:50pm. Photo: Police Media

13. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage which occurred on Sunday, July 28 2019 at Mary St about 4.44pm. Photo: Police Media

14. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on River Rd on Monday July 15, 2019 at 5:57pm. Photo: Police Media

15. Stealing, Chatsworth Rd

Wanted for questioning over stealing from a car on Sunday April 7, 2019 at about 9:48pm on Chatsworth Road, Gympie. Photo: Police media

16. Stealing, River Rd

This person is wanted for questioning about a shop stealing incident that occurred on Sunday February 17, 2019 on River Rd at about 7.20am. Photo: Police Media

17. Stealing, John St

Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Sunday July 28, 2019 at John St about 9.50pm. Photo: Police Media

18. Unlawful use of vehicle, Power St

Wanted for questioning about unlawful use of a of motor vehicle on Power St on Friday September 13, 2019 at about 4.50pm. Photo: Police Media

19. Stealing, Violet St

Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Violet Street, Gympie on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at about 11:31am. Photo: Police Media

20. Stealing, River Rd