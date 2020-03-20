Menu
WANTED: Gympie police want to talk to these people about a number of different crimes in the Gympie region over the past year.
News

20 people Gympie police want to talk to

Frances Klein
20th Mar 2020 8:13 AM
Do you recognise any of these people?

GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.

Please note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

1. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning about wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm. Photo: Police Media
2. Stealing, Exhibition Rd

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Exhibition Rd on Southside on Sunday November 10, 2019 at about 5:54pm. Photo: Police Media
3. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd

Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday October 5, 2019, 12.13am. Photo: Police Media
4. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on River Rd on Tuesday June 25, 2019, 2.06pm. Photo: Police Media
5. Stealing, Chemist Warehouse

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing from Chemist Warehouse on Saturday March 30, 2019, 1.15pm. Photo: Police Media
6. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 4:44pm. Photo: Police Media
7. Theft, Woolgar Road

Wanted for questioning about a theft on Woolgar Road, Southside on Tuesday, March 5 about 7pm. Photo: Police Media
8. Fraud, Monkland St

Wanted for questioning over fraudulent activity on Monkland St on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at about 1pm. Photo: Police Media
9. Robbery, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm. Photo: Police Media
10. Stealing, Wickham St

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on Wickham St on Thursday February 28 2019, 11:52am. Photo: Police Media
11. Petrol drive-off, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over a petrol drive off on River Rd on Tuesday September 3, 2019, 1.40am. Photo: Police Media
12. Stealing, John St

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing at John St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 9:50pm. Photo: Police Media
13. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage which occurred on Sunday, July 28 2019 at Mary St about 4.44pm. Photo: Police Media
14. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on River Rd on Monday July 15, 2019 at 5:57pm. Photo: Police Media
15. Stealing, Chatsworth Rd

Wanted for questioning over stealing from a car on Sunday April 7, 2019 at about 9:48pm on Chatsworth Road, Gympie. Photo: Police media
16. Stealing, River Rd

This person is wanted for questioning about a shop stealing incident that occurred on Sunday February 17, 2019 on River Rd at about 7.20am. Photo: Police Media
17. Stealing, John St

Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Sunday July 28, 2019 at John St about 9.50pm. Photo: Police Media
18. Unlawful use of vehicle, Power St

Wanted for questioning about unlawful use of a of motor vehicle on Power St on Friday September 13, 2019 at about 4.50pm. Photo: Police Media
19. Stealing, Violet St

Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Violet Street, Gympie on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at about 11:31am. Photo: Police Media
20. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning about a shop stealing incident that happened on River Rd on June 29, 2019 at about 1.15pm. Photo: Police Media
