BOWLING BRILLIANCE: Albert Park Bowls Club junior Kynan Clark competing on Sunday afternoon.
20 juniors compete in albert park bowls tournament

Philippe Coquerand
24th Feb 2019 4:41 PM
BOWLS: New talent was on display at Albert Park Bowls Club on Sunday with 20 juniors from across the district competing in the junior tournament.

Albert Park Bowls Club president Bob Hill said it was great to see juniors coming through the ranks.

"It's really wonderful to see them light up when they play a good shot,” Mr Hill said.

"We're growing. I reckon a lot of clubs will get a hold of this and will come to one of our junior tournaments. I would like to have four of these each year, so every three months. I'm looking at filling the two greens by the end of the year.”

The winners of the day received $30 each. Runner ups received $20.

Four encouragement awards were also handed out.

Mr Hill said the club members have been very supportive of the juniors.

"You could see heaps of our members come along earlier in the morning. They all want to help and see it thrive,” he said.

"I do what I do for the juniors because I want to see bowls grow. Look at Australia's result in the Commonwealth Games. We smashed them, we picked up 7 Gold. Australia has never won seven gold medals ever.”

Five teams competed in the tournament. They were, Glasshouse Country, Caloundra, Urangan, Gympie Bowls Club and Albert Park Bowls Club.

”I'm proud of the whole lot. I want to see one of my kids win a prize but it doesn't matter if they don't, and I know they won't worry about it either,” he said.

”As long as you enjoy yourself and have a good time and socialise, that's all that matters.”

The next junior tournament will be held in May.

