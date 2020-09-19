20 jobs up for grabs in the Gympie region
WHETHER the industry is pharmaceutical, legal or retail there are a number of jobs up for grabs across the Gympie region right now.
These are 10 of the newest to hit the advertising boards.
1. Chiropractic Assistant
Part-time
Needed for a rapidly growing chiropractic practice.
Must love people and be an excellent communicator, have an interest in natural health/wellness/fitness, and be able to multitask exceptionally well.
No experience necessary.
2. Service Attendant
Casual
Due to growth in our business, we currently have a need for a Service Attendant to join our team at our client site in Gympie. Our client is a leading Aged Care Facility with a great company culture. Key duties of this multi-capacity role will include assisting in the kitchen, food prep, cleaning duties which include dusting, mopping, general cleaning of bedroom and bathrooms.
3. Support Worker
Casual
Across Australia Just Better Care provides in-home aged care and disability support services, supporting people to live independently. We are currently looking for Community Support Professionals to join our Gympie team.
This role involves travelling between customers’ homes and assisting them with daily living and lifestyle requirements by providing person-centred care and support.
Qualifications including Certificate III or IV in aged care and first aid certificate needed.
4. Pharmacy Assistant
Full and part-time
We are seeking Retail Pharmacy Assistants to join our Malouf Pharmacy Gympie team. Permanent full-time and part-time positions available, on a rotating roster, which may include some weekend shifts.
5. Site Services Duty Officer
Temporary
TAFE Queensland East Coast is looking for a Site Services Duty Officer based at Gympie campus with some travel to Tewantin. This is a temporary position until December 18, 2021, with the possibility of extension. This position reports to the Site Services Co-ordinator.
6. Legal Secretary
Full-time
Full-time Legal Secretary in varying areas of law. A part-time position would also be considered for the right applicant.
Experience in Office 365, accounting and bookkeeping and use of practice management systems preferred.
7. Junior Administration Assistant
Full-time
We are a professional accounting firm, specialising in Business tax and Superannuation Funds, and we are currently seeking a full-time junior administration assistant to support and assist our team.
Located in Gympie, the individual will possess 1-2 years previous work experience with prior administration experience preferred.
8. Educator
Part-time
We are currently seeking a passionate, honest and highly motivated Diploma qualified Educator to join our team on a part-time basis. Our team is highly motivated, builds respectful relationships with children and their families and focuses on continually providing authentic fun play-based learning experiences for the children.
9. Business/Packhouse Manager
Full-time
Gympie Packhouse (GPH) is an Australian owned and operated horticultural business which specialises in bringing growers together, forming synergistic opportunity to supply customers. Our ambition is to build relationships nationally through the co-ordination of local, regional and East Coast supply. GPH builds strategy, supply chain, packing and branding, marketing, distribution and category management opportunities.
10. Administration Assistant
Full-time
This newly-created full-time permanent role represents a huge opportunity for a keen and bright person to take on a wide range of tasks and responsibilities within a dynamic and growth-oriented local transport business. It also brings the potential of building a long-term, rewarding career within the transport industry.
11. Experienced Casual Pharmacy Assistant
Casual
Casual Pharmacy assistant required for a busy pharmacy in the Gympie CBD. Experience, including S2/S3 counter training course, is essential. Applicant should be cheerful, well presented, be able to work with a team and be flexible with respect to hours of work. Immediate start.
12. Casual Kitchen Hand
Casual
A cafe/retail shop/other in Gympie is seeking a casual Kitchen Hand (up to 15 hours per week) to join our team.
13. Support Worker
Part-time
We support our customers in their homes and into the community, providing the opportunity to live their best lives and to fulfil their goals and dreams. You will provide personal care and household support in home and where required transport our customers into the community for appointments and activities.
14. Lifestyle Support Worker
Casual
People who are crazy enough to want to change the world are the ones to do so. If you have just the right amount of crazy, lace up your boots and start wearing your undies on the outside (OK, maybe just lace up your boots) and join our revolutionary new approach to healthy communities.
15. Trade Drive Thru Sales
Full-time
Sunshine Mitre 10, is a circa $130M annual turnover Sunshine Coast based business with 19 stores located throughout Queensland.
We have a full-time role available at our Gympie branch.
16. Sales Agent
Full-time
Your Realty Gympie & Cooloola is one of Gympie’s fastest growing independent real estate agencies. Known for our exceptional client service, strong organic growth and high social media presence combined with their traditional and personalised client practices has positioned this agency as the leading choice in the area.
17. Receptionist/Trainee Rego Clerk
Full-time
Madill Motor Group has been looking after locals since 1935.
As the position is high volume, the successful applicant will enjoy a fast paced environment and be highly organised, while paying attention to detail.
18. Seasonal Casuals
Temporary
Having been recognised as a Retailer of the Year, with 90% of our team being proud to work here and recommending PETstock as a great place to work, we’ve built a business based on family values and the passion for pets. If you want to be part of an organisation that is all about helping pets to inspire every person, every family every day, then this could just be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.
19. Primary Products Inspectors
Full-time
Nolan Meats Pty Ltd is a progressive, innovative company employing in excess of 400 employees. We are a family owned company since 1958, over 60 years in business, exporting high quality products around the world. We are seeking applications from individuals for our Halal Inspection program and Meat Safety Inspection program.
20. Supermarket Merchandiser
Casual
We are looking for an incredible merchandiser with amazing sales ability to represent Sidekicker through some amazing national accounts in various supermarkets, chain stores and selected independents throughout Southside.