20 jobs up for grabs in the Gympie region

There are more than 20 jobs on offer around the Gympie region.

There are more than 20 jobs on offer around the Gympie region.

WHETHER the industry is pharmaceutical, legal or retail there are a number of jobs up for grabs across the Gympie region right now.

These are 10 of the newest to hit the advertising boards.

1. Chiropractic Assistant

Part-time

Needed for a rapidly growing chiropractic practice.

Must love people and be an excellent communicator, have an interest in natural health/wellness/fitness, and be able to multitask exceptionally well.

No experience necessary.

APPLY HERE

2. Service Attendant

Casual

Due to growth in our business, we currently have a need for a Service Attendant to join our team at our client site in Gympie. Our client is a leading Aged Care Facility with a great company culture. Key duties of this multi-capacity role will include assisting in the kitchen, food prep, cleaning duties which include dusting, mopping, general cleaning of bedroom and bathrooms.

APPLY HERE

Two Gympie pharmacies are seeking a helping hand.

3. Support Worker

Casual

Across Australia Just Better Care provides in-home aged care and disability support services, supporting people to live independently. We are currently looking for Community Support Professionals to join our Gympie team.

This role involves travelling between customers’ homes and assisting them with daily living and lifestyle requirements by providing person-centred care and support.

Qualifications including Certificate III or IV in aged care and first aid certificate needed.

APPLY HERE

4. Pharmacy Assistant

Full and part-time

We are seeking Retail Pharmacy Assistants to join our Malouf Pharmacy Gympie team. Permanent full-time and part-time positions available, on a rotating roster, which may include some weekend shifts.

APPLY HERE

5. Site Services Duty Officer

Temporary

TAFE Queensland East Coast is looking for a Site Services Duty Officer based at Gympie campus with some travel to Tewantin. This is a temporary position until December 18, 2021, with the possibility of extension. This position reports to the Site Services Co-ordinator.

APPLY HERE

6. Legal Secretary

Full-time

Full-time Legal Secretary in varying areas of law. A part-time position would also be considered for the right applicant.

Experience in Office 365, accounting and bookkeeping and use of practice management systems preferred.

APPLY HERE

7. Junior Administration Assistant

Full-time

We are a professional accounting firm, specialising in Business tax and Superannuation Funds, and we are currently seeking a full-time junior administration assistant to support and assist our team.

Located in Gympie, the individual will possess 1-2 years previous work experience with prior administration experience preferred.

APPLY HERE

A legal secretary job is up for grabs.

8. Educator

Part-time

We are currently seeking a passionate, honest and highly motivated Diploma qualified Educator to join our team on a part-time basis. Our team is highly motivated, builds respectful relationships with children and their families and focuses on continually providing authentic fun play-based learning experiences for the children.

APPLY HERE

9. Business/Packhouse Manager

Full-time

Gympie Packhouse (GPH) is an Australian owned and operated horticultural business which specialises in bringing growers together, forming synergistic opportunity to supply customers. Our ambition is to build relationships nationally through the co-ordination of local, regional and East Coast supply. GPH builds strategy, supply chain, packing and branding, marketing, distribution and category management opportunities.

APPLY HERE

10. Administration Assistant

Full-time

This newly-created full-time permanent role represents a huge opportunity for a keen and bright person to take on a wide range of tasks and responsibilities within a dynamic and growth-oriented local transport business. It also brings the potential of building a long-term, rewarding career within the transport industry.

APPLY HERE

11. Experienced Casual Pharmacy Assistant

Casual

Casual Pharmacy assistant required for a busy pharmacy in the Gympie CBD. Experience, including S2/S3 counter training course, is essential. Applicant should be cheerful, well presented, be able to work with a team and be flexible with respect to hours of work. Immediate start.

APPLY HERE

12. Casual Kitchen Hand

Casual

A cafe/retail shop/other in Gympie is seeking a casual Kitchen Hand (up to 15 hours per week) to join our team.

APPLY HERE

Enjoy working in kitchens? Then there is a causal position which could be right for you.

13. Support Worker

Part-time

We support our customers in their homes and into the community, providing the opportunity to live their best lives and to fulfil their goals and dreams. You will provide personal care and household support in home and where required transport our customers into the community for appointments and activities.

APPLY HERE

14. Lifestyle Support Worker

Casual

People who are crazy enough to want to change the world are the ones to do so. If you have just the right amount of crazy, lace up your boots and start wearing your undies on the outside (OK, maybe just lace up your boots) and join our revolutionary new approach to healthy communities.

APPLY HERE

15. Trade Drive Thru Sales

Full-time

Sunshine Mitre 10, is a circa $130M annual turnover Sunshine Coast based business with 19 stores located throughout Queensland.

We have a full-time role available at our Gympie branch.

APPLY HERE

16. Sales Agent

Full-time

Your Realty Gympie & Cooloola is one of Gympie’s fastest growing independent real estate agencies. Known for our exceptional client service, strong organic growth and high social media presence combined with their traditional and personalised client practices has positioned this agency as the leading choice in the area.

APPLY HERE

17. Receptionist/Trainee Rego Clerk

Full-time

Madill Motor Group has been looking after locals since 1935.

As the position is high volume, the successful applicant will enjoy a fast paced environment and be highly organised, while paying attention to detail.

APPLY HERE

18. Seasonal Casuals

Temporary

Having been recognised as a Retailer of the Year, with 90% of our team being proud to work here and recommending PETstock as a great place to work, we’ve built a business based on family values and the passion for pets. If you want to be part of an organisation that is all about helping pets to inspire every person, every family every day, then this could just be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

APPLY HERE

19. Primary Products Inspectors

Full-time

Nolan Meats Pty Ltd is a progressive, innovative company employing in excess of 400 employees. We are a family owned company since 1958, over 60 years in business, exporting high quality products around the world. We are seeking applications from individuals for our Halal Inspection program and Meat Safety Inspection program.

APPLY HERE

20. Supermarket Merchandiser

Casual

We are looking for an incredible merchandiser with amazing sales ability to represent Sidekicker through some amazing national accounts in various supermarkets, chain stores and selected independents throughout Southside.

APPLY HERE