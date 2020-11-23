20 jobs going in Gympie right now

These companies are just some of the many looking for workers in the Gympie region right now.

1. Administrative assistant

Dixon Homes is looking for an administrative assistant to join the Gympie office.

The position offers full time hours including weekends, and duties include answering calls, responding to emails and customer service.

APPLY HERE

2. Casual detailer

An immediate position for a casual detailer is up for grabs.

You will be responsible for detailing, buffing and preparing vehicles for customers, safely moving vehicles in and around the site, maintaining yard presentation, adhering to company policies and must hold a current and valid manual driver’s license (Queensland).

This position will begin as one or two day/s a week with the potential to grow for the right candidate.

APPLY HERE

3. Blinds and awnings manufacturing installer

A casual position leading to full-time, with some Saturday work is available for an installer of blinds, awnings, security screens and shutters and manufacturing of vertical blinds.

Experience is preferred, but not essential.

The ability to measure, manufacture and fit security screens is an advantage.

Must be well presented with current manual driver’s licence.

Located in Gympie.

APPLY HERE

4. Boilermaker

Oztac Engineering have the opportunity for multiple boilermakers to join the Gympie workshop.

In order to be considered, candidates must meet the following criteria:

– Australian recognised Trade Certificate with a minimum 2 years demonstrated trade experience essential

– Current Australian Drivers Licence

– FL Licence or willingness to obtain

– Willingness to do overtime and weekend work

APPLY HERE

5. Casual cook

Oxford Crest, a leader in the development, provision and management of affordable housing, is seeking an experienced casual cook to join the Gympie team.

Candidates must be able to work independently and prepare and cook quality meals in line with our set menu.

Duties include preparing all meals according to policy and procedure, adhering to established menus, time management, clean up, food safety practices and more.

APPLY HERE

6. Support worker

Real Community Services are seeking casual support workers for the Gympie region to support a mix of participants with various disabilities.

Located in Gympie, the role includes prompting required medication administration, domestic duties, meal preparation and support/confidence building with accessing public transport.

You will also need or be willing to obtain the following:

– Blue Card

– Yellow Card

– First Aid and CPR

– Drivers Licence

– Reliable, registered vehicle with comprehensive insurance

– Smart phone with internet access (IOS 9 or later)

– Certificate 3 or 4 in Disability/Individual Support highly regarded but not essential

Salary: $30.00 – $39.00 per hour

APPLY HERE

7. Part-time positions at Nolan Meats

Nolan Meats are seeking applications from motivated individuals looking for part time work in their production areas.

Hours can be flexible, with an expected 4-6 hours per day, Monday to Friday.

Previous experience in production and processing is not necessary as applicants will receive ‘on the job’ training.

Successful applicants will possess a positive ‘can do’ mindset, be physically fit, be dedicated to working safely, be able to demonstrate initiative and pride in their work and have reliable transport and be punctual (essential).

Interested individuals are invited to attend Nolan Meats, East Deep Creek Road Gympie to complete an Employment Application form. No appointment necessary.

MORE INFO

8. Assistant property manager

Your Realty Gympie and Cooloola are seeking a part-time assistant property manager who genuinely cares about tenants, owners and properties, with a black belt in people skills and time management.

Above all candidates must have a keen interest in real estate and be willing to go the extra mile.

The position is a minimum of 16 hours a week.

APPLY HERE

9. Dispensary technician

Chemist Warehouse Gympie are seeking a qualified dispensary technician with experience working in the dispensary, strong interpersonal, organisational and problem-solving skills and exceptional customer service skills.

The role offers flexible working hours, competitive hourly rates and a friendly and supportive team environment with attractive staff discounts.

APPLY HERE

10. Mental health support worker

Winston House is a well-established supported accommodation facility located in Gympie.

They offer transitional supported housing options for people experiencing mental health issues or who have an intellectual disability and are looking for two support workers to join the team.

The roles are casual with the potential for part-time, and require experience supporting clients with intellectual disabilities or mental health issues, ideally in a supported accommodation setting or similar.

APPLY HERE

11. Legal secretary

Dore and Webb lawyers are seeking a legal secretary for their Gympie office.

Legal experience is not essential but desirable.

Effective communication and word processing skills, document preparation and document collation and management skills are required.

APPLY HERE

12. Roller operator/labourer

WorkPac are seeking a skilled civil construction worker with roller ticket for work in the Gympie region.

This project is part of multiple intersection upgrades and WorkPac seek candidates with similar recent experience.

The ideal worker will have a roller ticket (OHS or RII within five years), white card and be comfortable operating and labouring.

APPLY HERE

13. Vehicle detailer

Gympie Motor Group are seeking a vehicle detailer to be responsible for ensuring the dealership is ready to ‘wow’ customers with well presented vehicles, inside and out.

Preferred candidates would have experience in the car industry, such as yard person and/or detailing, a customer focused, friendly disposition and a valid manual drivers licence.

APPLY HERE

14. Club manager

Snap Fitness Gympie is on the hunt for a new club manager.

Ideal candidates will be fitness professionals with proven sales experience, and who are highly organised with great computer skills.

They will be happy and positive with an outgoing personality with a desire to take the next step into management or have experience in gym management.

APPLY HERE

15. Carpenter

If you are an trade qualified carpenter with at least four years experience this could be the job for you.

Based in Gympie, and reporting directly to the production manager & business owner, the responsibilities will include:

– Collaborating closely with the project management team

– Installation and construction of high-end cabins and houses

– Able to read and construct directly from off the plan construction drawings

Ideal candidates would have a current drivers licence, previous experience with tiling, painting or plastering (desirable), and be flexible to travel to project sites within QLD and complete jobs.

APPLY HERE

16. Rivers sales assistant

Rivers currently has an opportunity for a sales assistant who has a passion for fashion and is flare for customer service.

Ideal candidates would love customers, be confident communicators, be accountable, a positive force and a team player.

APPLY HERE

17. Aged care assistant nurse

Blue Care Gympie are opening applications to second year nursing students as they seek aged care assistant nurses and personal carers for casual shifts.

With no two days ever the same, you’ll spend your time on the road completing your scheduled visits, interacting one-on-one with clients and their loved ones within their homes completing activities.

APPLY HERE

18. Support worker traineeship

Southern Cross Support Services have a number of paid traineeship positions available for people interested in working part-time while studying a Certificate III in Community Services.

Ideal candidates would have availability to work a minimum of 15 hours per week for the duration of the traineeship.

Flexibility across a 7 day/night roster, which includes shift work, weekends, public holidays, night shifts & overnight sleepovers.

A requirement prior to commencement, is eligibility to apply for or currently hold the below: (these are to be maintained at your own expense).

– Blue Card (Working with Children Check – QLD)

– Positive Notice Criminal History Check – Yellow Card

– Child Protection and Personal History Screening Check (LCS2)

– Valid and current First Aid and CPR certification

– Must have a drivers licence

APPLY HERE

19. Au Pair

Do you like caring for children and would like to live in Gympie? If yes there’s a good chance you’re a match for this Gympie family seeking an Au Pair.

Tell them more about yourself and apply today.

APPLY HERE

20. Transport and construction recruitment co-ordinator

Corbet’s Group are seeking a transport and construction recruitment co-ordinator to be based out of the Gympie head office.

Some travel may be required to operation areas throughout Queensland, and the role is across Monday-Friday.

The primary objective of the role is to assist divisional managers in resourcing personnel for individual operations.

APPLY HERE