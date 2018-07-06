20 jobs going in Gympie right now

LOOKING for work around Gympie at the moment? Check out our list below and see if you're suited to any of these openings.

PLEASE NOTE: All jobs were listed within the last seven to eight days and were active at the time of publication.

1. Clinical Lead, United Synergies

Part Time 30 hours per week, Monday to Thursday.

The role of this position is to effectively engage, screen, assess, refer and provide brief interventions and coordinate care for young people aged 12-25 years who are clients of Headspace Gympie.

Applicants must hold full registration with the Psychology Board of Australia and/or accredited mental health social worker and tertiary qualifications in Psychology, Social Work, Occupational Therapy or Mental Health Nursing.

Closes Friday 3rd August 2018 at 3:30pm.

APPLY HERE

2. Planning Officer - Development and Assessment, Complete Staff Solutions Pty Ltd

This opportunity is a 38 hour week working across five days. Remuneration of $29.29 per hour including casual loading.

Applicants must have a degree or post-graduate degree in planning recognised for corporate membership by the Planning Institute of Australia.

Previous Queensland local government experience will be highly regarded.

APPLY HERE

Gympie Community Action is now hiring. Contributed

3. DFV Counselling Position - Gympie, Community Action

Are you passionate about working with people affected by domestic and family violence? Are you dedicated to working in partnership as part of a broader domestic and family violence service system?

Community Action has a permanent counselling position available (34 hours per week, $40.24 per hour) in the Gympie Region Domestic and Family Violence Service.

Applications will only be accepted via Email: admin@communityactiongympie.com.au and will close on Monday July 16 2018.

MORE INFO HERE

4. Travel Sales Consultants - Flight Centre Gympie

We are looking for passionate travellers who are looking for a new career opportunity and are keen to share their travel knowledge and experiences with customers.

Uncapped Commission + Base Retainer + Travel Perks, full time position.

MORE INFO + APPLY HERE

Flight Centre are looking for a new Travel Sales Consultant in Gympie. Tegan Annett

5. Gympie Water Treatment Plant Operator, Engage Us Pty Ltd

Our client is looking for multiple competent and experienced labourers and plant operators to assist with the operations of the water and sewerage reticulation system based in Gympie, QLD. The role will require Monday to Friday availability with the occasional weekend or overtime required.

APPLY HERE

6. Casual Art and Japanese Teacher, Victory College Gympie

Victory College is currently seeking an experienced enthusiastic Casual Art and Japanese teacher to teach our Years 2 - 6 students.

Applications must contain an attached copy of your CV with Principal or mentor teacher referees listed from your most recent roles.

For all enquiries, please contact Cassandra Elstob on 07 5482 8206 or pa.principal@victorycollege.com

Victory College is guided by a strong mission, vision for the future and shared values between staff and students.

APPLY HERE

7. Casual Nursing Assistant, St Vincent's Care Services

As a casual employee, applicants are required to be available over the full roster period - mornings, afternoons, evenings and nights, both weekdays and weekends.

The successful applicant will need to demonstrate previous experience in a similar role and a Certificate III in Aged Care or similar qualification among other requirements.

APPLY HERE

8. General Practitioner - Gympie, Health Workforce QLD

Hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. No weekends. After hours is divided between three doctors.

If you wish to apply for this position please email your CV to Naomi Wallace nwallace@healthworkforce.com.au or phone our office on 07 3105 7800.

MORE INFO HERE

Laguna Real Estate. Leigh

9. Experienced Property Manager - Full Time, Laguna Real Estate

The ideal candidate for this role will have a minimum of 2 years in Property Management experience among other credentials.

To hear more about this role call Emily on 5482 5122 or email your CV directly to emily@lagunarealestate.com.au.

10. Logging Supervisor, Parkside Group

This is a full-time role and the Supervisor will be required to regularly travel to the Western and SEQ Harvesting Areas that supply log to the Wondai, Wandoan and Theodore mills.

The work involves supervising logging contractors; maintain sales permit conditions through compliance with codes of practices, log grade quality, safety compliance, and general work standards.

Applications including a covering letter and resume should be forwarded to recruit@parkside.biz.

MORE INFO HERE

11. Real Estate Sales Consultant, South Queensland Properties

This is a full-time Sales Consultant position where you will manage buyers and sellers, property inspections and open houses throughout the Gympie and Cooloola Regions.

A current Real Estate Salesperson's certificate is required and previous real estate experience is desired.

Email Ian Partington at info@gympieland.com.au.

MORE INFO HERE

12. Pharmacist Manager, Raven's Recruitment

This is a full-time Pharmacist Manager role where you will be overseeing, whilst working alongside, a small, committed pharmacy team.

Current Pharmacist registration with AHPRA required.

$45/hr plus super offered.

APPLY HERE

13. Full Time or Permanent Part-time Occupational Therapist, Encara

Encara are seeking motivated occupational therapists to join their dedicated team. They are looking for applicants who enjoy working with the elderly and can manage a varied caseload.

FULL-TIME POSITION INFO HERE

PART-TIME POSITION INFO HERE

14. Casual/Temporary Service Station Attendant, Wessel Petroleum Pty Ltd

Wessel Petroleum is seeking casual service station attendants for immediate start at our fast paced site in Gympie.

The successful applicant will be highly motivated, have self-drive, enthusiasm and the ability to work unsupervised.

Email the site manager at byron@wessel.com.au.

MORE INFO HERE

15. Physiotherapist, Encara

We are always looking for Physiotherapists who want to make a real difference in the quality of life of aged care residents.

All applicants must hold or be eligible to hold registration with AHPRA, and be willing to undergo a police check.

APPLY HERE

Tom Grady Real Estate.

16. Letterbox Dropper, Tom Grady Real Estate

Casual Letterbox Droppers required for the Gympie and surrounding areas.

Call Tom Grady Real Estate Gympie on 5482 6622 for further information.

APPLY HERE

17. Performax Vehicle Warranty Officer, Gympie

This is a great opportunity to "get off the tools” yet retain and grow your mechanical knowledge.

Minimum of 5 years of qualified mechanical experience required.

MORE INFO HERE

18. Forestry Pruning, Gympie

We are seeking workers for forestry tree pruning. Work locations are Mary Valley and Jimna/Gallangowan, Budget accommodation available and transport running from Gympie and Kingaroy.

MORE INFO HERE

19. Experienced Truck Driver with HC license

We are a small family owned transport business operating from Gympie.

We require an experienced driver willing to go interstate on occasion, although majority of work is between Gold Coast and Rockhampton.

MORE INFO HERE

Gympie RSL Club Contributed

20. Courtesy Coach Driver, Gympie RSL Club

Gympie RSL Club is pleased to offer an exciting employment opportunity for a motivated and reliable customer service-focused courtesy coach driver.

LR licence, Current Drivers Authority and experience within a similar role are part of the essential criteria you will bring with you to the role.

Availability for nights and weekend shifts are also essential.

MORE INFO HERE