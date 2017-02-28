20 jobs going in Gympie right now

Are you looking for work in Gympie?

1. Pharmacist Manager @ Malouf Pharmacies, Southside.

This is a Full Time job

Malouf Pharmacies are looking for an experienced, and highly motivated Pharmacist Manager to join their team in our Southside Gympie Store.

Coach and develop team members, including overseeing new employee onboarding and induction

Lead employees to meet the company's expectations for productivity and goal accomplishment.

Location: Gympie

2. Service and Project Coordinator @ The Pump House

This is a Full Time job

Join a dynamic team within Qld's largest Pumping and Irrigation specialists. Full time permanent position.

Preferred experience in domestic and agricultural pumping and water treatment systems will be highly regarded.

Location: Gympie

3. Diversional Therapist @ Cooinda Aged Care

This is a Part Time job

. Gympie Based

. 55 Hours per fortnight

. Residential Aged Care

Location: Gympie

4. Stores person/production operator @ Sitemax Group

This is a Full Time job

Sitemax Group is supplier of scaffolding systems, containment products and signage that is used around the outside of construction sites across Australia.

Variety plus!

Well established family business

Great team environment

This is a rare opportunity to join a progressive company in Gympie. The role offers a variety of tasks in both the production and stores divisions.

Location: Gympie

5. Merchandiser @ Strikeforce AMC

This is a Casual/Vacation job

We're looking to expand our passionate team that visit major retailers and handle market leading brands. Great benefits on offer, training provided.

Live local - Work Local

Autonomous role with support and training

Casual, flexible role

Location: Gympie

6. Yardsman / Forklift Operator @ AWX Sunshine Coast

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Our client is seeking a reliable, hardworking yardsman for ongoing work in Gympie.

Accurately Pick orders and load trucks

Keep yard tidy and organised

Safety conscious

Be a reliable team player

Location: Gympie

7. Dentist- Gympie Family Dental @ Middle Rd Dental

This is a Full Time job

Full time dentist

Full time position required for immediate start

Busy 4 chair modern practice

with OPG/CBCT, Cerec machine, Rotary endo, Implant gear

Location: Gympie

8. Clinical Nurse @ Blue Care

This is a Part Time job

Blue Care is after a Clinical Nurse to join our team located at Gympie Integrated Service.

Your role will provide holistic care that promotes the quality of life for individuals, ensuring that the care provided is current best practice.

Location: Gympie

9. Business Manager - Automotive Finance and Insurance @ We R Finance

This is a Full Time job

Multi franchise facility, ongoing training and accreditation provided Business/Finance Manager required to write finance and insurance for high volume Motor Dealership in the Gympie area.

Location: Gympie

10. Qualified Panel Beater and Qualified Automotive Painter @ Cooloola Panel & Paint

This is a Full Time job

We are seeing suitably Qualified or Equivalent Tradesman to join our team.

This is a long term position in a busy workshop.Location: Gympie

11. Psychologist @ Artius

This is a Full Time job

An exciting opportunity for a Psychologist or a Mental Heath Social Worker to join a dynamic multidisciplinary team.

An attractive base salary plus 9.5% super

Endorsed Clinical Psychologists will be highly regarded

Location: Gympie

12. Full Time RACQ Van Driver @ Trio Automotive Group Queensland

This is a Full Time job

Full Time Van Driver Strong focus for Customer Service Must be able to work after hours and weekends. Towing Licence and history required.

Location: Gympie

13. Casual Truck/ Van Driver @ Trio Automotive Group Queensland

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Casual Driver Strong focus for Customer Service Must be able to work after hours and weekends. Towing Licence and history required.

Location: Gympie

14. Office admin and Sales Assistant - Construction @ Asset Cabins and Homes Pty Ltd

This is a Full Time job

Office Admin and Sales Assistant work

Accounts processing

One location in Gympie, Monday to Friday fixed hours

Make your mark working for an innovative company that designs & constructs relocatable cabins/homes for the Tourist/Caravan Park & Home Park Industry

$50,000 - $54,999

Location: Gympie

15. Service Manager @ Pacific Hyundai

This is a Full Time job

An exciting opportunity to manage and develop a successful Service Department team in a multi-franchise dealership.

We are looking for:

Compassionate team player

Have solid previous franchised dealership service management experience (min 2 years)

Location: Gympie

16. Shed Sales Consultant

This is a Full Time job

Shed Sales Consultant - newly created position based in the Cooloola region.

No previous experience required as on the job training will be provided.

We are seeking a new employee full of energy and drive to build a successful career in sales.

Location: Gympie

17. Store Manager @ Surf Dive n Ski Gympie, Billabong Group

This is a Full Time job

Excellent career opportunities as part of global group of brands!

Collaborative team, great work/life balance

Awesome benefits, incentives and discounts!

Bring your retail management experience to Billabong Group

Location: Gympie

18. Travel Sales Consultants @ Flight Centre

This is a Full Time job

Exciting career opportunities through Flight Centre Travel Group's global brands

Travel perks, free financial & health consultations and employee share plan

Exceptional uncapped earning potential including retainer + commission

Uncapped Commission + Retainer + Travel Discounts

Join a dynamic team where you will create and sell customer's dream holidays. Provide exceptional customer service to build a loyal customer base.

Location: Gympie

19. Enrolled Nurses @ Aged Care Services Australia Group

This is a Casual/Vacation job

EN's required on a Casual basis. Great Career Opportunity. Supportive team.

The successful applicant will:

Possess a passion for, and previous experience working in an Aged Care environment

Location: Gympie

20. Lawyers Needed, 1- 3 years post admission @ Go To Court

This is a Full Time job

Training and mentoring provided by excellent senior professional staff

Interesting cases in all areas of law.

Great remuneration and prospects for advancement

We are looking for ambitious lawyers to work from our Gympie office.

Location: Gympie

