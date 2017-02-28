30°
20 jobs going in Gympie right now

Frances Klein
| 28th Feb 2017 7:29 AM
Are you looking for work in Gympie?
Are you looking for work in Gympie?

1. Pharmacist Manager @ Malouf Pharmacies, Southside.

This is a Full Time job

Malouf Pharmacies are looking for an experienced, and highly motivated Pharmacist Manager to join their team in our Southside Gympie Store.

  • Coach and develop team members, including overseeing new employee onboarding and induction
  • Lead employees to meet the company's expectations for productivity and goal accomplishment.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

2. Service and Project Coordinator @ The Pump House

This is a Full Time job

  • Join a dynamic team within Qld's largest Pumping and Irrigation specialists. Full time permanent position.
  • Preferred experience in domestic and agricultural pumping and water treatment systems will be highly regarded.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

3. Diversional Therapist @ Cooinda Aged Care

This is a Part Time job

  • . Gympie Based
  • . 55 Hours per fortnight
  • . Residential Aged Care

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

4. Stores person/production operator @ Sitemax Group

This is a Full Time job

Sitemax Group is supplier of scaffolding systems, containment products and signage that is used around the outside of construction sites across Australia.

  • Variety plus!
  • Well established family business
  • Great team environment

This is a rare opportunity to join a progressive company in Gympie. The role offers a variety of tasks in both the production and stores divisions.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

5. Merchandiser @ Strikeforce AMC

This is a Casual/Vacation job

We're looking to expand our passionate team that visit major retailers and handle market leading brands. Great benefits on offer, training provided.

  • Live local - Work Local
  • Autonomous role with support and training
  • Casual, flexible role

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

6. Yardsman / Forklift Operator @ AWX Sunshine Coast

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Our client is seeking a reliable, hardworking yardsman for ongoing work in Gympie.

  • Accurately Pick orders and load trucks
  • Keep yard tidy and organised
  • Safety conscious
  • Be a reliable team player

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

7. Dentist- Gympie Family Dental @ Middle Rd Dental

This is a Full Time job

Full time dentist

  • Full time position required for immediate start
  • Busy 4 chair modern practice
  • with OPG/CBCT, Cerec machine, Rotary endo, Implant gear

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

8. Clinical Nurse @ Blue Care

This is a Part Time job

Blue Care is after a Clinical Nurse to join our team located at Gympie Integrated Service.

Your role will provide holistic care that promotes the quality of life for individuals, ensuring that the care provided is current best practice.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

9. Business Manager - Automotive Finance and Insurance @ We R Finance

This is a Full Time job

Multi franchise facility, ongoing training and accreditation provided Business/Finance Manager required to write finance and insurance for high volume Motor Dealership in the Gympie area.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

10. Qualified Panel Beater and Qualified Automotive Painter @ Cooloola Panel & Paint

This is a Full Time job

We are seeing suitably Qualified or Equivalent Tradesman to join our team.

This is a long term position in a busy workshop.Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

11. Psychologist @ Artius

This is a Full Time job

An exciting opportunity for a Psychologist or a Mental Heath Social Worker to join a dynamic multidisciplinary team.

  • An attractive base salary plus 9.5% super
  • Endorsed Clinical Psychologists will be highly regarded

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

12. Full Time RACQ Van Driver @ Trio Automotive Group Queensland

This is a Full Time job

Full Time Van Driver Strong focus for Customer Service Must be able to work after hours and weekends. Towing Licence and history required.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

13. Casual Truck/ Van Driver @ Trio Automotive Group Queensland

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Casual Driver Strong focus for Customer Service Must be able to work after hours and weekends. Towing Licence and history required.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

14. Office admin and Sales Assistant - Construction @ Asset Cabins and Homes Pty Ltd

This is a Full Time job

  • Office Admin and Sales Assistant work
  • Accounts processing
  • One location in Gympie, Monday to Friday fixed hours

Make your mark working for an innovative company that designs & constructs relocatable cabins/homes for the Tourist/Caravan Park & Home Park Industry

$50,000 - $54,999

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

15. Service Manager @ Pacific Hyundai

This is a Full Time job

An exciting opportunity to manage and develop a successful Service Department team in a multi-franchise dealership.

We are looking for:

  • Compassionate team player
  • Have solid previous franchised dealership service management experience (min 2 years)

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

16. Shed Sales Consultant

This is a Full Time job

  • Shed Sales Consultant - newly created position based in the Cooloola region.
  • No previous experience required as on the job training will be provided.
  • We are seeking a new employee full of energy and drive to build a successful career in sales.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

17. Store Manager @ Surf Dive n Ski Gympie, Billabong Group

This is a Full Time job

  • Excellent career opportunities as part of global group of brands!
  • Collaborative team, great work/life balance
  • Awesome benefits, incentives and discounts!
  • Bring your retail management experience to Billabong Group

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

18. Travel Sales Consultants @ Flight Centre

This is a Full Time job

  • Exciting career opportunities through Flight Centre Travel Group's global brands
  • Travel perks, free financial & health consultations and employee share plan
  • Exceptional uncapped earning potential including retainer + commission
  • Uncapped Commission + Retainer + Travel Discounts

Join a dynamic team where you will create and sell customer's dream holidays. Provide exceptional customer service to build a loyal customer base.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

19. Enrolled Nurses @ Aged Care Services Australia Group

This is a Casual/Vacation job

EN's required on a Casual basis. Great Career Opportunity. Supportive team.

The successful applicant will:

  • Possess a passion for, and previous experience working in an Aged Care environment

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

20. Lawyers Needed, 1- 3 years post admission @ Go To Court

This is a Full Time job

  • Training and mentoring provided by excellent senior professional staff
  • Interesting cases in all areas of law.
  • Great remuneration and prospects for advancement

We are looking for ambitious lawyers to work from our Gympie office.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

Gympie Times

Topics:  employment gympie hiring now jobs looking for work work

