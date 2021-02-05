20 hottest singles on Tinder within 20km of Gympie

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, here are the hottest singles in Gympie to swipe right on.

Love will be in the air come February 14, but for all those who are single and ready to mingle there’s still hope.

If you’re hoping to find your perfect match or just want to have some fun this Valentine's Day, The Gympie Times has your back.

We delved into the wonderful world of Tinder to find the best talent the Gympie region has to offer.

From animal lovers to gym junkies, here are 20 carefully selected hotties within 20km of Gympie.

1. Georgina, 18

Georgina is a girl who loves shopping, music, working out and Netflix. You’ll find her 4km from the centre of Gympie.

Georgina, 18.

2. Jemma, 19

19-year-old Jemma loves Matchbox Twenty and lives in the region.

Jemma, 19.

3. Elysia, 22

Elysia lives in the area and is 22.

Elysia, 22.

4. Abbie, 21

Abbie lives near Gympie and is 21-years-old.

Abbie, 21.

5. Sophie, 19

Sophie is only 6km from the Gympie Town Centre and is 19.

Sophie, 19.

6. Janeta, 21

21-year-old Janeta is into travelling, art, environmentalism and tattoos.

Janeta, 21.

7. Cait, 20

Cait is a machine operator at Nestle and lives only 1km from the Gympie Town Centre. Some of her favourite things are rugby, going clubbing and generally being active.

Tinder profiles Gympie

8. Steph, 25

Steph is 1km away from Gympie Town Centre and is a spiritual girl who enjoys shopping and food.

Steph, 25

9. Yvanna, 19

Living just 3km away from Gympie, Yvanna is an introvert who likes nature and gardening.

Yvanna, 19.

10. Nikita, 18

On Nikita’s profile she says she loves meeting new people and hospitality. She has a bubbly personality and is a mother to a little boy.

Nikita, 18.

11. Ryan, 28

Ryan is 28-years-old and is located 1km from the Town Centre of Gympie. Ryan has been “appreciating good teeth since 1992” and doesn’t care for star signs.

Ryan, 28.

12. Charles, 25

Charles is 25-years-old and also can be found just 1km from Gympie’s Town Centre. He enjoys surfing, snowboarding and the great outdoors.

Charles, 25

13. Nick, 30

Nick is only 1km away from the heart of Gympie and is an active person. In particular, he enjoys rugby and working out.

Nick, 30.

14. Dan, 26

Dan is studying Engineering at QUT and is only 1km from Gympie. Some of his interests include food, travel, Netflix and nature.

Dan, 26.

15. Saxon, no age

Saxon is a musician and can be found just 4km from Gympie. He loves music, dancing and songwriting.

Saxon.

16. Connor, 23

23-year-old Connor like Frank Ocean and he’s located 1 km from Gympie Town Centre.

Connor, 23.

17. Harley, 24

24-year-old Harley’s hobbies include partying, Netflix and having an active lifestyle.

Harley, 24.

18. Bryce, 21

Bryce is an underground miner and lives only 1km from the centre of Gympie.

Bryce, 21.

19. James, 29

Just 6km from Gympie Town Centre, James is a food lover who enjoys camping, hiking and coffee.

James, 29.

20. Hayden, 22

Hayden is a check out boy at Aldi and you will find him just 1km from Gympie Town Centre. On his profile, Hayden says “I’ll put up with your high maintenance if you’re cute.”

Hayden, 22.

