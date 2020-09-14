2 trials, 69 men and women in Gympie courts today

TRIALS are scheduled to begin for two people in Gympie District Court today as sittings enter their second and final week for this court round.

Judge Gary Long will preside over the separate trials of Craig Wilson and Ngtihe Lewis Pearce from 12.30pm today.

Closed Children’s Court is scheduled until then.

Next door, in Gympie Magistrates Court, 67 people face charges today with proceedings expected to start at 9am. The full list of people facing charges is:

Anderson, Tyson Michael

Bazzan, Peter Ross

Beckett, Jesse Caine

Belbeck, Jack William

Browning, Meagan Nicole

Bull, Wendy Joy

Burnett, Emma Rosemary

Campbell, Garth Richard

Ching, Kiarnu Rangi

Christie, Emmily Jayne

Clark, Nicholas

Clark, Rackel Louise

Cook, Callum Anthony Padaric

Cook, Karenne

Crane, James Robert, Mr

Delablanca, Pelayo

Doolan, Phillip Leonard, Mr

Druce, Charley John, Mr

Dyett Dolling, Aiden Kalem

Glasgow, Scott Andrew

Greentree, Darren John

Grimstone, Daniel John

Handly, Chanel Evette

Hofferts, Patrisha

Hook, Kevin Michael

Jones, Craig Ian

Kaye, Damian John, Mr

Kroning, Joshua Michael

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Lumsden, Nathan Kyle

Masselos, Alec Anthony

Mcbride, Robert Daniel

Mccloy, Brenton Peter

Mcdermott, Terry Walter

Mcshannon, Robert Thomas, Mr

Menzies, Kay Lorraine

Milazi, Nqobile Andrew

Millers, Tony Douglas

Monteath, Marissa Adeline

Moran, Melita Ebony, Ms

Morris, Glenn David

Murfitt, Emily Jane

Mutze, David Alexander

Neville, Maurice John, Mr

Parker, Gregory Aaron

Parmenter, Karen Louise

Pekar, Luke Robert

Reading, Jye Dane, Mr

Ritchie, Emma Elizabeth, Miss

Satherley, Kim

Schmidt, William Owen

Shanahan, Evander Michael

Smith, Darryl Ronald

Smith, David John

Strandquist, Paul Francis

Strandquist, Tyrone Eric

Sullivan, Steven James

Ten-Bohmer, Cristle Maria

Thomas, Jamie Luke

Tramacchi, Terrence Michael Francis

Van Steenis, Zachary Kees

Waddle, Joshua Leigh

Wallace, Amber Annette

Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr

Watts, Luke Raymond

Willan, Brendon Scott

Wilson, Wayne Peter