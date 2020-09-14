2 trials, 69 men and women in Gympie courts today
TRIALS are scheduled to begin for two people in Gympie District Court today as sittings enter their second and final week for this court round.
Judge Gary Long will preside over the separate trials of Craig Wilson and Ngtihe Lewis Pearce from 12.30pm today.
Closed Children’s Court is scheduled until then.
Next door, in Gympie Magistrates Court, 67 people face charges today with proceedings expected to start at 9am. The full list of people facing charges is:
Anderson, Tyson Michael
Bazzan, Peter Ross
Beckett, Jesse Caine
Belbeck, Jack William
Browning, Meagan Nicole
Bull, Wendy Joy
Burnett, Emma Rosemary
Campbell, Garth Richard
Ching, Kiarnu Rangi
Christie, Emmily Jayne
Clark, Nicholas
Clark, Rackel Louise
Cook, Callum Anthony Padaric
Cook, Karenne
Crane, James Robert, Mr
Delablanca, Pelayo
Doolan, Phillip Leonard, Mr
Druce, Charley John, Mr
Dyett Dolling, Aiden Kalem
Glasgow, Scott Andrew
Greentree, Darren John
Grimstone, Daniel John
Handly, Chanel Evette
Hofferts, Patrisha
Hook, Kevin Michael
Jones, Craig Ian
Kaye, Damian John, Mr
Kroning, Joshua Michael
Lightfoot, Neil Allan
Lumsden, Nathan Kyle
Masselos, Alec Anthony
Mcbride, Robert Daniel
Mccloy, Brenton Peter
Mcdermott, Terry Walter
Mcshannon, Robert Thomas, Mr
Menzies, Kay Lorraine
Milazi, Nqobile Andrew
Millers, Tony Douglas
Monteath, Marissa Adeline
Moran, Melita Ebony, Ms
Morris, Glenn David
Murfitt, Emily Jane
Mutze, David Alexander
Neville, Maurice John, Mr
Parker, Gregory Aaron
Parmenter, Karen Louise
Pekar, Luke Robert
Reading, Jye Dane, Mr
Ritchie, Emma Elizabeth, Miss
Satherley, Kim
Schmidt, William Owen
Shanahan, Evander Michael
Smith, Darryl Ronald
Smith, David John
Strandquist, Paul Francis
Strandquist, Tyrone Eric
Sullivan, Steven James
Ten-Bohmer, Cristle Maria
Thomas, Jamie Luke
Tramacchi, Terrence Michael Francis
Van Steenis, Zachary Kees
Waddle, Joshua Leigh
Wallace, Amber Annette
Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr
Watts, Luke Raymond
Willan, Brendon Scott
Wilson, Wayne Peter