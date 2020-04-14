2 new Sunshine Coast-Gympie cases after Easter break

89 people in the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, have tested positive for coronavirus.

TWO people have tested positive to COVID-19 in the Sunshine Coast health district that takes in Gympie, bringing the region's total number of cases to 89 after the Easter long weekend.

The latest Queensland Health data shows there are currently 21 active cases in the region, with 67 recoveries and one death.

Qld Heath will not provide further break downs of data that relate to the Gympie region specifically; previously stating that people need to act like the virus is already present in the community.

"Because people can have the virus and be infectious before they show any symptoms, we need everyone to act as though novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is already present in your community and suburb," a Qld Health spokesperson said.

"Waiting to be notified that it is already in your area to take precautions will be too late - you could have already been infected and infected others."

The state's total number of confirmed cases is now 998, after 11 people across Queensland tested positive overnight.

A fever clinic has been established in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Contact tracing is under way for the new cases and authorities will notify the community if any public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state," Qld Health said in a statement.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

The Sunshine Coast health district including Gympie has had just five new recorded cases since late last week, with authorities commending the community for following social distancing directives.