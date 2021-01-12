2 new stewards stands to go up at Gympie Turf Club

The Gympie Turf Club has succeeded in getting funding for two new stewards stands this year.

The Gympie Turf Club has succeeded in getting funding for two new stewards stands this year.

THE Gympie Turf Club will benefit from part of the $10.4 million in Queensland Country Racing Program infrastructure to go to 37 clubs for 51 “priority” projects this year.

CLICK HERE: 10 big ticket projects to create 64 jobs in Wide Bay

Gympie will use its share of the money to build two new stewards stands at the Southside track, with Turf Club president Shane Gill saying the club was hearing up for a better 2021 and looking forward to hopefully returning to its normal crowd capacity, though it will all of course depend on what the virus does.

GALLERY: 38 happy faces from Gympie race days

“Yes, we are hoping to get back to our normal crowd sizes this year and we’ve got a couple of good ideas on the boil,” MR Gill said. It is two months until the first race meeting of the year.

Turf Club, Spencer Slatter (Life Membership) and Shane Gill (President)

In 2017, the Queensland Government announced a $70.4 million Country Racing Support Package to assist non-TAB thoroughbred clubs across the state.

The Country Racing Program includes an allocation for the provision of infrastructure projects of $10.4 million. This money will be allocated to club projects across three rounds, with Rounds 1 and 2 already announced.

Round 3:

The budget for Round 3 of the CRP is $2.8 million.

Applications for projects to be funded in Round 3 closed on October 13, 2020.

Clubs were asked to nominate projects via an online application process and all projects were then weighted and assessed under the CRP assessment framework.

In total, 112 projects with a combined estimated cost of $6.5 million were assessed against the CRP Assessment Criteria.

RQ has identified 51 priority projects across 37 Queensland clubs to be conducted in the third round.

The successful projects for Round 3 are as follows:

Bluff Blackwater Amateur Race Club Inc.

Perimeter fencing for float area

Bluff Blackwater Amateur Race Club Inc.

Refurbish tie up stalls

Bluff Blackwater Amateur Race Club Inc.

P.A. system

Clermont Race Club Inc.

Rear boundary fence replacement

Emerald Jockey Club Inc.

Irrigation upgrade - stage 2

Emerald Jockey Club Inc.

Tie up stalls

Emerald Jockey Club Inc.

Verti drain

Emerald Jockey Club Inc.

Racecourse mower

Emerald Jockey Club Inc.

Track fertilising and spray equipment

Gladstone Turf Club Inc.

Culvert repairs

Yeppoon Turf Club Inc.

Chute upgrade

Central West

Alpha Jockey Club Inc.

Track upgrade

Aramac Racing Club Incorporated

Firewall for shed development

Barcaldine Racing Club Inc

Judges tower

Barcoo Amateur Race Club Inc.

Tractor

Betoota Race Club Incorporated

Jockey room upgrade

Birdsville Race Club Inc.

Horse walkway - safety fencing

Jundah Race Club Inc

Jockey room upgrade

Muttaburra Amateur Turf Club Inc

Power upgrade

The Longreach Jockey Club Inc.

Running rail replacement

The Longreach Jockey Club Inc.

Culvert and drainage work - 1400-metre section of track

The Longreach Jockey Club Inc.

Animal safe thoroughfare from stabling area to track

The Longreach Jockey Club Inc.

Tie up stall extension

Downs

Central Warrego Race Club Inc.

Course proper upgrade

Noorama Picnic Race Club Inc

Jockey room facility improvement

Eastern Downs

Bell Race Club Inc

Float park perimeter fencing

Bell Race Club Inc

Additional starting barrier padding

Chinchilla Race Club Incorporated

Tie up stalls and wash bay

Dawson Jockey Club Inc.

Barrier padding

Goondiwindi Race Club Inc.

Race caller and photo finish tower

Miles & District Amateur Picnic Race Club Inc.

Barrier padding

Oakey & District Race Club Inc.

Track base upgrade 400 metres from 1200 to 800

Far North

Atherton Turf Club Inc

Holding Yard & Home Stretch Fencing

Mareeba Turf Club Inc.

Multi-Purpose Ablutions Block for Disabled Access / Trainers

Mareeba Turf Club Inc.

Replacement Course Mower

Mareeba Turf Club Inc.

Replace Guttering on Tie Up Stalls

Oak Park Race Club Inc

Outside Running Rail

Leichardt

Burdekin Race Club Inc.

New Wash Down Area

Ewan Amateur Turf Club Inc.

Additional Tie Up Stalls and Wash Down Bay

Herbert River Jockey Club Inc

Upgrade Town Water Supply to Jockey Rooms, Wash down Bays and Buildings

Herbert River Jockey Club Inc

Investigations to locate and/or secure Water for Irrigation

Oakley Amateur Picnic Race Club Incorporated

Outside Running Rail Installation

North West

Boulia Turf Club Inc

Refurbishment of Barriers

Cloncurry & District Race Club Inc.

Running Rail Replacement

South East

Bundaberg Race Club

Track Upgrade

Eidsvold Race Club Inc.

Upgrade to Electricity Supply

Gayndah Jockey Club Inc.

Amenity Upgrades

Gympie Turf Club Inc

Stewards Stands (x2)

Monto Race Club Inc.

Stewards and Jockey Room Upgrade

Monto Race Club Inc.

Safety Equipment Upgrade

Mt. Perry Race Club Inc.

Perimeter Fencing of Float Carpark