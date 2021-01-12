2 new stewards stands to go up at Gympie Turf Club
THE Gympie Turf Club will benefit from part of the $10.4 million in Queensland Country Racing Program infrastructure to go to 37 clubs for 51 “priority” projects this year.
CLICK HERE: 10 big ticket projects to create 64 jobs in Wide Bay
Gympie will use its share of the money to build two new stewards stands at the Southside track, with Turf Club president Shane Gill saying the club was hearing up for a better 2021 and looking forward to hopefully returning to its normal crowd capacity, though it will all of course depend on what the virus does.
GALLERY: 38 happy faces from Gympie race days
“Yes, we are hoping to get back to our normal crowd sizes this year and we’ve got a couple of good ideas on the boil,” MR Gill said. It is two months until the first race meeting of the year.
In 2017, the Queensland Government announced a $70.4 million Country Racing Support Package to assist non-TAB thoroughbred clubs across the state.
The Country Racing Program includes an allocation for the provision of infrastructure projects of $10.4 million. This money will be allocated to club projects across three rounds, with Rounds 1 and 2 already announced.
Round 3:
The budget for Round 3 of the CRP is $2.8 million.
Applications for projects to be funded in Round 3 closed on October 13, 2020.
Clubs were asked to nominate projects via an online application process and all projects were then weighted and assessed under the CRP assessment framework.
In total, 112 projects with a combined estimated cost of $6.5 million were assessed against the CRP Assessment Criteria.
RQ has identified 51 priority projects across 37 Queensland clubs to be conducted in the third round.
The successful projects for Round 3 are as follows:
Bluff Blackwater Amateur Race Club Inc.
Perimeter fencing for float area
Bluff Blackwater Amateur Race Club Inc.
Refurbish tie up stalls
Bluff Blackwater Amateur Race Club Inc.
P.A. system
Clermont Race Club Inc.
Rear boundary fence replacement
Emerald Jockey Club Inc.
Irrigation upgrade - stage 2
Emerald Jockey Club Inc.
Tie up stalls
Emerald Jockey Club Inc.
Verti drain
Emerald Jockey Club Inc.
Racecourse mower
Emerald Jockey Club Inc.
Track fertilising and spray equipment
Gladstone Turf Club Inc.
Culvert repairs
Yeppoon Turf Club Inc.
Chute upgrade
Central West
Alpha Jockey Club Inc.
Track upgrade
Aramac Racing Club Incorporated
Firewall for shed development
Barcaldine Racing Club Inc
Judges tower
Barcoo Amateur Race Club Inc.
Tractor
Betoota Race Club Incorporated
Jockey room upgrade
Birdsville Race Club Inc.
Horse walkway - safety fencing
Jundah Race Club Inc
Jockey room upgrade
Muttaburra Amateur Turf Club Inc
Power upgrade
The Longreach Jockey Club Inc.
Running rail replacement
The Longreach Jockey Club Inc.
Culvert and drainage work - 1400-metre section of track
The Longreach Jockey Club Inc.
Animal safe thoroughfare from stabling area to track
The Longreach Jockey Club Inc.
Tie up stall extension
Downs
Central Warrego Race Club Inc.
Course proper upgrade
Noorama Picnic Race Club Inc
Jockey room facility improvement
Eastern Downs
Bell Race Club Inc
Float park perimeter fencing
Bell Race Club Inc
Additional starting barrier padding
Chinchilla Race Club Incorporated
Tie up stalls and wash bay
Dawson Jockey Club Inc.
Barrier padding
Goondiwindi Race Club Inc.
Race caller and photo finish tower
Miles & District Amateur Picnic Race Club Inc.
Barrier padding
Oakey & District Race Club Inc.
Track base upgrade 400 metres from 1200 to 800
Far North
Atherton Turf Club Inc
Holding Yard & Home Stretch Fencing
Mareeba Turf Club Inc.
Multi-Purpose Ablutions Block for Disabled Access / Trainers
Mareeba Turf Club Inc.
Replacement Course Mower
Mareeba Turf Club Inc.
Replace Guttering on Tie Up Stalls
Oak Park Race Club Inc
Outside Running Rail
Leichardt
Burdekin Race Club Inc.
New Wash Down Area
Ewan Amateur Turf Club Inc.
Additional Tie Up Stalls and Wash Down Bay
Herbert River Jockey Club Inc
Upgrade Town Water Supply to Jockey Rooms, Wash down Bays and Buildings
Herbert River Jockey Club Inc
Investigations to locate and/or secure Water for Irrigation
Oakley Amateur Picnic Race Club Incorporated
Outside Running Rail Installation
North West
Boulia Turf Club Inc
Refurbishment of Barriers
Cloncurry & District Race Club Inc.
Running Rail Replacement
South East
Bundaberg Race Club
Track Upgrade
Eidsvold Race Club Inc.
Upgrade to Electricity Supply
Gayndah Jockey Club Inc.
Amenity Upgrades
Gympie Turf Club Inc
Stewards Stands (x2)
Monto Race Club Inc.
Stewards and Jockey Room Upgrade
Monto Race Club Inc.
Safety Equipment Upgrade
Mt. Perry Race Club Inc.
Perimeter Fencing of Float Carpark