2 national gongs on cards for miracle working Gympie project

MIRACLE working Gympie rescue organisation Hope Reins has been nominated for two Queensland Community Achievement awards this year.

Co-founder and chairwoman Kylie Read has been nominated for an Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero award and Hope Reins itself nominated for an Awards Australia Community Group of the Year award.

Ruth Polley (left) and Kylie Read of Hope Reins Contributed

Ms Read has been riding horses since she was three years old.

Born in rural New South Wales, she has enjoyed a lifelong passion for rescuing lost and hurt animals, especially horses.

Kylie has always been a hands-on person and trained as a carpenter in her earlier years. She took her skills to Peru on a short mission trip where the people had never encountered a female carpenter.

Former James Nash State High School chaplain Kylie Read. Contributed

Her heart for the disadvantaged had been fanned and on her return she attended Sydney Mission Bible College to complete Diploma in Theology and Mission. Kylie found work with Wesley Mission's Homeless Persons Services. Following college she became a welfare worker and then a community support worker.

She met Ruth Polley in 1984 and following a successful project together in Sydney they bought a small property in Gympie with the dream of operating some sort of Christian ministry. And so Hope Reins was born; a perfect fit for Ms Read's love for animals and her desire to help hurting people.

Kylie Read with farm dog Jemma who plays an important role in settling many people suffering from emotional problems.

Hope Reins is a place where rescued horses (and other animals) find a home. It is a place where young people and adults find out they belong and learn they can make a difference. It is a place where people and animals matter, a place where miracles happen.

At Hope Reins rescued animals and young people and adults who need something to care about, get acquainted. Together, with the help of the Hope Reins team of volunteers, they find a sense of purpose. They work hard, laugh lots and play a part in helping our rescued animals become healthy and whole.

Ms Read's Community Achievement nomination acknowledges her dedication and commitment to Hope Reins, and her involvement in all Hope Reins programs from the C5 program, where people from the ages of 5 to 105 go there for two hours each week for up to eight weeks.

Kylie Read and Ruth Polley from Hope Reins with Shane Gill president of Gympie turf club in Gympie. MPS75

The Mentoring and Leadership Program is designed for high /school aged young people who would like to volunteer at Hope Reins. They learn about self worth, working with others, conflict resolution, how to control their emotions, supporting and encouraging others, problem solving and much more.

Brave On is Hope Reins' newest program, and it is designed to help women over 18 grow in confidence, self awareness, leadership, recognise their strengths and find their courage.

P.A.K. (Purposeful Acts of Kindness) is also designed for high school aged young people, and is run to give young people an experience of volunteering.

Hope Reins: Kylie Read and Ruth Polley. Tanya Easterby

Over the 10 years we have been running, Hope Reins has helped hundreds of people make positive change in their lives, as well as saving the lives of many horses.

To submit a nomination for the Community Achievement awards go online to awardsaustralia.com/qcaa and select 'Nominate Now' or call 1300 055 096.

Nominations close Wednesday, August 7.