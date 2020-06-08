$2 million claim for fatal CQ crash

Lee Shrimp passed away in a crash in The Gemfields in 2016.

IF LIFE had gone according to plan for Hannah Gilpin, she would have been enjoying a quiet country life raising her family in Blackall with her partner Lee Shrimp.

Sadly, she is mourning the loss of Mr Shrimp, as he was killed at age 39 in a two-vehicle collision at The Gemfields in 2016.

His daughter, now aged seven, is also growing up without a father.

Still suffering the effects of the loss of Mr Shrimp, Ms Gilpin has filed a lawsuit with the Rockhampton Supreme Court.

The claim is for a loss of dependency for an amount of $2,115,939.75 plus costs and interest.

It is filed against the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident and their insurer, AAI Limited.

The Statement of Claim details that at or about 1.35pm on December 22, 2016, Mr Shrimp was driving towards the­ ­intersection of the Anakie-Sapphire Rd with the Capricorn Highway.

It is claimed the driver of the other vehicle failed to slow or give way as he approached the intersection.

The two vehicles allegedly collided, and Mr Shrimp ­sustained life-ending injuries.

The Morning Bulletin previously reported Ms Gilpin was in the vehicle with Mr Shrimp and suffered critical injuries and had to be flown to ­Brisbane hospital for treatment.

The Statement of Claim details that as a consequence of Mr Shrimp's death, Ms Gilpin and other members of the family, have suffered financial loss and damages that Mr Shrimp would have otherwise provided.

Background documents submitted to the court detail at the time of Mr Shrimps passing, he and Ms Gilpin were in a de facto relationship.

It is claimed Mr Shrimp had a daughter who was four at the time of the accident, who stayed with Mr Shrimp and Ms Gilpin three days per week.

The documents detail at the time of the accident, Mr Shrimp was working as a contract musterer in Central Western Queensland, however due to the drought there wasn't much work and he was helping his parents at their Blackall property.

It is also noted he was also in the process of establishing a rodeo stock contracting ­business, supplying bulls to rodeos and owned around 35 bulls.

He was well known in the community and was an avid football player for the Blackall Magpies.

Ms Gilpin said she was working as a food and beverage attendant at a Blackall cafe and the couple were attempting to start a family.

The claimed loss and damages are made up of the following:

Past financial dependency plus interest of $257,949.33, future financial dependency of $902,016 and pass loss of superannuation of $25,948.83.

Past loss of services plus interest of $150,282.34 is detailed plus a future loss of services of $779,743.25.

The defence filed a notice to defend in March and an offer to settle has been lodged.