2 homeless people find themselves in Gympie court

DOWN AND OUT: Two homeless people have been convicted offences linked to their circumstances.

TWO separate cases of homelessness brought a man and a woman to Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Christopher Andrew O'Neill pleaded guilty to trespassing in a Mt Pleasant home on August 15.

Police said the dwelling's owner found O'Neill, 44, squatting there on September 12.

"It's just a bit hard being homeless,” O'Neill told magistrate Chris Callaghan. "The house had been used by squatters and all the doors were open. I didn't do any damage. I didn't wreck anything. I actually cleaned up a bit,” he said.

Mr Callaghan said O'Neill had committed the trespass offence while on a suspended sentence, imposed on May 9.

"And here you are back at it again,” Mr Callaghan said.

"Last time you were fined $200. This time it's double that, $400,” Mr Callaghan said. He also extended by one month the operational period of O'Neill's suspended sentence.

Also before the court was Carlee Jean Porter, 30, of Gympie, who pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with fingerprints, after another offence on September 12.

Homelessness meant she and her children were "moving between friends” and she had forgotten because of stress.

She was fined $150.