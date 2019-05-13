2 Gympie businesses hit by thieves

LOOKING: Police are on the hunt for thieves who broke in to two Gympie businesses and stole tools and other items.

GYMPIE police are looking for information regarding the robbery of two Gympie region businesses over three days last week.

On May 7, between 1.45am and 2.12am on Woondum Rd, Kybong, offenders have allegedly entered the grounds of a masonry business and removed a rattle gun and spanners from the property, police said.

Then, between 7pm on May 9 and 6am on May 10, offenders have allegedly forced entry into a tyre business on Hall Rd, and taken rattle guns, a charger and other hand tools.

If you are able to offer any information into these two ongoing investigations, please contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1900889361, QP1900907753