Emergency services have attended two crashes on the MOnkland today.
2 cars have crashed on the Bruce Highway in Gympie

Shelley Strachan
2nd Jan 2020 11:22 AM
EMERGENCY services are on the scene of the second of two crashes on Gympie’s Monkland this morning.

The first crash occurred about 10am near the intersection of Brisbane Rd and Edwin Campion Drive, and resulted in a woman being “very shaken” and taken to Gympie Hospital. It is believed two cars were involved.

The second incident occurred just after 11am and also involves a two vehicle crash, this time on the Bruce Highway outside the BP service station near Bunnings.

Both vehicles have been moved off the highway and the drivers and passengers are out safely.

