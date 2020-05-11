Menu
The University of the Sunshine Coast has provided more than 1360 students with bursaries of up to $1000. Photo: File
News

$1m crisis windfall for struggling students

Stuart Fast
10th May 2020 3:28 PM
STUDENTS hit hard by the coronavirus crisis have received some welcome help.

THE University of the Sunshine Coast has provided more than 1360 students with bursaries of up to $1000.

The money aims to offset some of the difficulties they've faced during the coronavirus lockdown.

Emergency bursaries, totalling almost $1.1 million, were awarded to applicants who have shown they experienced unexpected financial hardship this semester.

USC Pro Vice-Chancellor (Students) Professor Denise Wood AM said many of the recipients had lost part-time work due to COVID-19 restrictions and were now finding it hard to pay for food and rent.

"In response to this situation, we've increased the number of emergency bursaries available to provide immediate financial support to approved students," she said.

"This money doesn't need to be repaid to USC."

The university is now taking steps to ensure further funding support is available to students in need.

"USC staff have responded well to an appeal this week, donating more than $15,000 so far to provide more emergency bursaries, and the community can also contribute via the University's Development Office," Prof Wood said.

Additional support provided to students by USC during the crisis has included setting up a loan pool of equipment to enable students to study from home.

"We've also established student-led virtual activities to help students feel socially connected and, of course, all our usual learning supports, program advice, counselling, disability supports are continuing via online sessions," Prof Wood said.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast university of sunshine coast
