19y.o. woman pressured alleged DV victim to drop complaint

A YOUNG mother-to-be put pressure on an alleged victim of domestic violence to withdraw her allegations and found herself in the Gympie District Court as a result.

The court heard last week that the 20-year-old woman, who cannot be named, contacted the alleged victim to try and get her to withdraw her allegations after a man was arrested and remanded in custody in January this year.

The woman was in a relationship with the man’s brother at the time and worked alongside the man’s family to put pressure on the alleged victim about her claims.

That pressure constituted attempts of emotional manipulation but no threats or anything of that nature, the court heard.

The crown prosecutor called the woman’s offending part of a “sustained and multi-pronged attempt to put pressure” on the alleged victim.

The prosecutor said the seriousness of that offending meant suspended imprisonment was a necessary sentence for the woman, who was 19 at the time but had no criminal history.

The woman’s lawyer said she was one of 12 children, and had removed herself completely from the situation and moved back with her family since the offence.

Judge Glen Cash said the woman’s involvement was “less than others”, and she had only sent the alleged victim one message as well as having some “other involvement behind the scenes”.

Judge Cash noted her lack of history and her early guilty plea to one charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The woman was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, and no conviction was recorded against her.