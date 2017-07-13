$19k funding injected into Gympie's arts

The Heart of Gold festival was one of the biggest winners from the latest RADF funding round.

ALMOST $20,000 in RADF funding was awarded to Gympie projects as part of the council's commitment to improving arts in the region.

According to Gympie Regional Council's latest Arts and Culture report local artist Motoyuki Niwa was the biggest winner with $6400 funding granted for her Secret Handyperson's Education Dept (SHED) project.

Three of the region's larger festivals - the Little Kids Day Out ($3034), the Heart of Gold film festival ($2200), and the Mary Valley Arts festival ($1500 for local artist Holly Hughes's display) - also secured funding.

Councillor Dan Stewart said it was important council took further steps to help open the door for local artists seeking funding for their work.

"One of the things we want to be talking about in the future is how we choose RADF applications,” he said, likening the current system to "filling out exams”.

Cindy Vogels, who has won a prestigious spot in the lead-up to Brisbane Fashion Month, will also be continuing her role as the council's Arts and Cultural Ambassador for the next 12 months.