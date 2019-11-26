1997 cold case: Murder-accused fronts court

Greg Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide Street, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7, 1997.

Greg Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide Street, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7, 1997.

A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was something wrong with her friend Gregory Armstrong after not seeing him for a week.

Susan Messer told the court she saw Mr Armstrong "once a week, sometimes more", but didn't know he was missing until she was told by a third party.

Ms Messer was one of the key witnesses to give a statement to the court yesterday in a committal hand-up looking into the cold case murder of Mr Armstrong.

Mr Armstrong was last seen alive in May of 1997 and is presumed dead.

Tony Boyd Charmichael appeared in the court dock accused of his murder as police prosecution and barrister John McInnes revisited past statements given to police by friends of the missing man.

"Back then it seemed a long time before the police started investigating anything," Ms Messer told the court.

She said while it sounded callous, she and many of her friends had issues with drugs back in the late '90s, though she herself was getting back on top of things by November 2000.

Appearing via videolink, Peter Canavan, another man who knew Mr Armstrong, said he remembered a day when Charmichael went to his house having a meltdown.

"He was howling like a little baby," police prosecutor Sergeant Greg Klaassen read from a statement provided by Mr Canavan in 2018.

"I mean he was breaking down and very upset and I was asking him what was wrong.

"He said 'I can't tell you - I done something bad," Sgt Klaassen read out.

Mr Canavan said this occurred several months after Mr Armstrong went missing, and Charmichael's upset attitude was due to him coming down from what Mr Canavan said was a splurge on several thousand dollars worth of speed.

"I remember the day," he told the court.

When asked why he suspected Charmichael was responsible for the death of Mr Armstrong, Mr Canavan said it was just a feeling he got after a comment Charmichael made on his porch one day.

"He said 'I hit your mate and his eyes rolled back in his head'," Mr Canavan recalled.

"And I said 'Who are you talking about?' but he was out of it."

The matter continues.