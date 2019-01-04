19 Things to do in the Gympie region these holidays
REGULAR EVENTS:
1. Holiday Craft Bar @ Your Library
Stop by the children's area at your local library branch during the January school holidays for free craft activities.
Imbil Library
Tuesdays, 10-11am
Tin Can Bay Library
Wednesdays, 11am-12pm
Rainbow Beach Library
Wednesdays, 3-4pm
Kilkivan Library
Thursdays, 3-4pm
Goomeri Library
Fridays, 3-4pm
2. Gympie Bone Museum Exhibitions
THERE are always a couple of exhibitions on show at the Gympie Bone Museum, located at shop 8 Condies Arcade, 163 Mary St in Gympie. Costs will vary for different exhibitions or workshops but the museum is intended to educate as well as fascinate. The museum is open 10am - 3pm week days.
December 17 - January 8 Magnificent Monotremes exhibition: platypuses from the prehistoric to now.
December 20 - January 22 - Titans of the Prehistoric World exhibition: Specimens of muttaburrasaurus and rhoeotosaurus from western Queensland.
January 9-22 - Prehistoric World exhibition: Teeth and claws
3. Skateland Roller Skating
LOCATED at shop 2/1 Pinewood Avenue, Skateland hold general sessions from Monday to Saturday, with a special roller disco every Saturday night from 6-9pm. Session times are 10am-12pm Monday to Thursday and 2-4pm Monday to Saturday. Entry is $10 with a $2 skate hire fee for the general sessions and $15 entry and $5 skate hire fee for the roller disco.
4. Gympie Ten Pin Bowling
YOU can go bowling in air-conditioned comfort at Gympie Ten Pin every day from 10am during the holidays. It costs $9.90 per person per game, with shoe hire, with special discounts for multiple games. Gympie Ten Pin are located at 1A Potter St, Gympie.
5. Gympie Cinemas
WITH a number of G and PG rated films hitting the silver screen these holidays, you'll be spoilt for choice. There are plenty of titles now showing and more blockbusters planned for release in the coming weeks like Bumblebee, Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns. Check their website for release dates, session times and costs at www.gympiecinema.com.au.
6. Victory Heights Trail Parkrun
THIS free weekly 5km event for runners of all standards, takes place every Saturday. It is not a race against other runners, but a timed run and it can really be whatever you want it to be, whether that's for fun or as part of a training plan. Just register before your first ever parkrun (you only ever need to do this once), then just set your alarm for Saturday morning and get yourself there.
WHERE: Victory Heights Trail, Bath Tce Gympie.
WHEN: 7am every Saturday
AGES: Whole family
COST: Free
TOMORROW - January 5
7. Imbil Bulls, Broncs and Barrels
CATCH all the action with this National Rodel Association event, hosted by the Mary Valley College P&C. Events will include bull, steer and bareback riding and barrel racing. And if you're not content to spectate, there will be events for ages seven years and above.
WHERE: Imbil Showgrounds, 18 Edward St, Imbil.
WHEN: From 5pm
AGES: Whole family
COST: Adults $20 and Children $10 (12 years and under)
8. Gympie Speedway
THE Mountain will erupt with the Queensland Junior Sedan Titles. The racing will be fast and furious, so bring the kids for a fun night out.
WHERE: Gympie Speedway, 328 Noosa Road, Gympie.
WHEN: 5-10.30pm
AGES: Whole family
COST: $10 - $25 (concessions apply)
TUESDAY - January 8
9. Spy School @ Goomeri
WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
WHERE: Goomeri Library
WHEN:10-11am
AGES: 5-8 years
COST: Free
10. Spy School @ Kilkivan
COME join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
WHERE: Kilkivan Library
WHEN: 3-4pm
AGES: 5-8 years
COST: Free
WEDNESDAY - January 9
11. Hairy McLary @ Imbil
WHO will Hairy McLary meet at the library today? Inspired by the books by Lynley Dodd, come and join us for this special story time. Design and make your own character. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
WHERE: Imbil Library
WHEN:10-11am
AGES: 5-8 years
COST: Free
12. Workshop Wednesdays
BE A Nora Explorer and learn the secrets of our articulated camel.
WHERE: Gympie Bone Museum
WHEN: 9-10am
THURSDAY - January 10
13. Busy Little Creatures @ Rainbow Beach
JOIN us for a fun and exciting craft activity as we explore the many different creepy crawly creatures found in the Children's Book Week Nominee Busy Little Creatures by Raising Literacy Australia. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
WHERE: Rainbow Beach Library
WHEN:10-11am
AGES: 8-12 years
COST: Free
14. Fabulous Family Fun Day
JOIN in the family fun and celebrate the exhibition all about colourful elephants called Prismatic Pachyderms by Sarah Larsen. There will be heaps of creative activities to do with food and drinks available.
WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery
WHEN: 10am-1pm
AGES: Whole family
COST: Free
15. Horrible Histories: Awesome Egyptians @ Tin Can Bay
JOIN us as we take a look at the Awesome Egyptians. Learn some cool facts, take part in an Awesome Egyptians Trivia Tournament and create some awesome craft. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
WHERE: Tin Can Bay Library
WHEN: 2-3pm
AGES: 8-12 years
COST: Free
FRIDAY - January 11
16. Spy School @ Tin Can Bay
WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
WHERE: Tin Can Bay Library
WHEN: 10-11am
AGES: 5-8 years
COST: Free
17. Spy School @ Rainbow Beach
WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope.
WHERE: Rainbow Beach Library
WHEN: 3-4pm
AGES: 5-8 years
COST: Free
MONDAY - January 14
18. Hip-Hop Dance Workshop
ELEMENTS Collective are regarded as one of Australia's leading hip-hop dance companies. They have become pioneers in the hip-hop entertainment and education industry in Australia and share a passion to inspire creative and innovative work within the community. Bookings essential at hip-hop-dance-workshop.eventbrite .com.au.
WHERE: Gympie Civic Centre
WHEN: 11am-12pm & 1-2pm
AGES: 8-16 years
COST: $5 per session
TUESDAY - January 15
19. Mad Science @ Goomeri
WATCH the amazing chemical reactions in a fun science demonstration. Make your own slime for lots of ooey-gooey sticky fun. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
WHERE: Goomeri Library
WHEN: 10-11am
AGES: 6-12 years
COST: Free