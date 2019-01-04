19 Things to do in the Gympie region these holidays

Have a game or two of bowling like Estelle Todd at Gympie Ten Pin.

REGULAR EVENTS:

1. Holiday Craft Bar @ Your Library

Stop by the children's area at your local library branch during the January school holidays for free craft activities.

Imbil Library

Tuesdays, 10-11am

Tin Can Bay Library

Wednesdays, 11am-12pm

Rainbow Beach Library

Wednesdays, 3-4pm

Kilkivan Library

Thursdays, 3-4pm

Goomeri Library

Fridays, 3-4pm

Check out the Gympie Bone Museum for exhibitions and workshops. Renee Albrecht

2. Gympie Bone Museum Exhibitions

THERE are always a couple of exhibitions on show at the Gympie Bone Museum, located at shop 8 Condies Arcade, 163 Mary St in Gympie. Costs will vary for different exhibitions or workshops but the museum is intended to educate as well as fascinate. The museum is open 10am - 3pm week days.

December 17 - January 8 Magnificent Monotremes exhibition: platypuses from the prehistoric to now.

December 20 - January 22 - Titans of the Prehistoric World exhibition: Specimens of muttaburrasaurus and rhoeotosaurus from western Queensland.

January 9-22 - Prehistoric World exhibition: Teeth and claws

Head out to Skateland like Peter Knowles. Connor Peckitt

3. Skateland Roller Skating

LOCATED at shop 2/1 Pinewood Avenue, Skateland hold general sessions from Monday to Saturday, with a special roller disco every Saturday night from 6-9pm. Session times are 10am-12pm Monday to Thursday and 2-4pm Monday to Saturday. Entry is $10 with a $2 skate hire fee for the general sessions and $15 entry and $5 skate hire fee for the roller disco.

4. Gympie Ten Pin Bowling

YOU can go bowling in air-conditioned comfort at Gympie Ten Pin every day from 10am during the holidays. It costs $9.90 per person per game, with shoe hire, with special discounts for multiple games. Gympie Ten Pin are located at 1A Potter St, Gympie.

Take in a movie at Gympie Cinemas like Ashley Woo and Amelia Smith. Renee Albrecht

5. Gympie Cinemas

WITH a number of G and PG rated films hitting the silver screen these holidays, you'll be spoilt for choice. There are plenty of titles now showing and more blockbusters planned for release in the coming weeks like Bumblebee, Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns. Check their website for release dates, session times and costs at www.gympiecinema.com.au.

6. Victory Heights Trail Parkrun

THIS free weekly 5km event for runners of all standards, takes place every Saturday. It is not a race against other runners, but a timed run and it can really be whatever you want it to be, whether that's for fun or as part of a training plan. Just register before your first ever parkrun (you only ever need to do this once), then just set your alarm for Saturday morning and get yourself there.

WHERE: Victory Heights Trail, Bath Tce Gympie.

WHEN: 7am every Saturday

AGES: Whole family

COST: Free

TOMORROW - January 5

7. Imbil Bulls, Broncs and Barrels

CATCH all the action with this National Rodel Association event, hosted by the Mary Valley College P&C. Events will include bull, steer and bareback riding and barrel racing. And if you're not content to spectate, there will be events for ages seven years and above.

WHERE: Imbil Showgrounds, 18 Edward St, Imbil.

WHEN: From 5pm

AGES: Whole family

COST: Adults $20 and Children $10 (12 years and under)

8. Gympie Speedway

THE Mountain will erupt with the Queensland Junior Sedan Titles. The racing will be fast and furious, so bring the kids for a fun night out.

WHERE: Gympie Speedway, 328 Noosa Road, Gympie.

WHEN: 5-10.30pm

AGES: Whole family

COST: $10 - $25 (concessions apply)

Join the Spy School at various libraries around the region. Jacek Chabraszewski

TUESDAY - January 8

9. Spy School @ Goomeri

WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

WHERE: Goomeri Library

WHEN:10-11am

AGES: 5-8 years

COST: Free

10. Spy School @ Kilkivan

COME join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

WHERE: Kilkivan Library

WHEN: 3-4pm

AGES: 5-8 years

COST: Free

WEDNESDAY - January 9

11. Hairy McLary @ Imbil

WHO will Hairy McLary meet at the library today? Inspired by the books by Lynley Dodd, come and join us for this special story time. Design and make your own character. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

WHERE: Imbil Library

WHEN:10-11am

AGES: 5-8 years

COST: Free

12. Workshop Wednesdays

BE A Nora Explorer and learn the secrets of our articulated camel.

WHERE: Gympie Bone Museum

WHEN: 9-10am

THURSDAY - January 10

13. Busy Little Creatures @ Rainbow Beach

JOIN us for a fun and exciting craft activity as we explore the many different creepy crawly creatures found in the Children's Book Week Nominee Busy Little Creatures by Raising Literacy Australia. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

WHERE: Rainbow Beach Library

WHEN:10-11am

AGES: 8-12 years

COST: Free

14. Fabulous Family Fun Day

JOIN in the family fun and celebrate the exhibition all about colourful elephants called Prismatic Pachyderms by Sarah Larsen. There will be heaps of creative activities to do with food and drinks available.

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery

WHEN: 10am-1pm

AGES: Whole family

COST: Free

15. Horrible Histories: Awesome Egyptians @ Tin Can Bay

JOIN us as we take a look at the Awesome Egyptians. Learn some cool facts, take part in an Awesome Egyptians Trivia Tournament and create some awesome craft. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

WHERE: Tin Can Bay Library

WHEN: 2-3pm

AGES: 8-12 years

COST: Free

FRIDAY - January 11

16. Spy School @ Tin Can Bay

WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

WHERE: Tin Can Bay Library

WHEN: 10-11am

AGES: 5-8 years

COST: Free

17. Spy School @ Rainbow Beach

WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope.

WHERE: Rainbow Beach Library

WHEN: 3-4pm

AGES: 5-8 years

COST: Free

Don't miss the hip-hop workshop these holidays. DragonImages

MONDAY - January 14

18. Hip-Hop Dance Workshop

ELEMENTS Collective are regarded as one of Australia's leading hip-hop dance companies. They have become pioneers in the hip-hop entertainment and education industry in Australia and share a passion to inspire creative and innovative work within the community. Bookings essential at hip-hop-dance-workshop.eventbrite .com.au.

WHERE: Gympie Civic Centre

WHEN: 11am-12pm & 1-2pm

AGES: 8-16 years

COST: $5 per session

There'll be plenty of crazy experiments at Mad Science. AlenaZamotaeva

TUESDAY - January 15

19. Mad Science @ Goomeri

WATCH the amazing chemical reactions in a fun science demonstration. Make your own slime for lots of ooey-gooey sticky fun. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

WHERE: Goomeri Library

WHEN: 10-11am

AGES: 6-12 years

COST: Free