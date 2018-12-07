19 school holiday activities in the Gympie region

STARS UNITE: Musicians Old Man Luedecke and Lucy Wise will be performing at the Festival of Small Halls at Rainbow Beach on Wednesday December 12.

DON'T miss out on these fun school holiday activities for the whole family in the Gympie region.

1. Santa's arrival

Location: Gympie Central Food Court

When: Everyday of the week until Christmas from 10am-midday

Cost: Free

Details: A very special guest will arrive today. Bring the kids along for a great morning of giveaways, performances, face painting and Christmas craft. A station will also be set up where you can write and post your letter to Santa himself.

Santa Claus will be at Gympie Central everyday until Christmas Eve. Choreograph

2. An Evening with Johnathan Thurston

Location: Gympie Civic Centre

When: Monday December 10 from 7-9pm

Cost: Ticket prices range from $49 to $199. You can book tickets here.

Gold: $49

Platinum: $99

Meet and Greet: $199

Details: Major Events proudly presents a unique opportunity to share an evening with rugby league royalty and likely future Immortal Johnathan Thurston. Enjoy a night at the theatre with Johnathan Thurston - live, intimate and personable. This family friendly event is sure to sell-out fast so don't delay.

Johnathan Thurston earlier this week in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK191018athursto

3. Festival of Small Halls at Rainbow Beach

Location: Rainbow beach Community Hall

When: Wednesday December 12. Doors open from 5:30pm, concert starts at 6pm

Cost: Children under 13 are free. Adults cost $20. Tickets can be purchased here:

Details: FOR the second year in a row, local Brooke Bignell has secured one of the best tours to stop into Rainbow Beach. There will be a BBQ dinner and cash bar. Limited tickets will be available at the door so be sure to bring cash. For more information visit www.festivalofsmallhalls.com.au or email bbignell7@gmail.com.

Canada's two-time JUNO Award-winner, Old Man Luedecke, will perform in the Festival of Small Halls at Mothar Mountain and Rainbow Beach.

4. Mary St Christmas Party

Location: Mary St

When: December 12 and December 19 from 5pm

Cost: Free

Details: Don't miss Gympie's biggest street party and late night shopping event. This event is bigger and better and involves several surprises yet to be announced.

5. Rockabilly Rumble at The Royal Hotel Gympie

Location: The Royal Hotel, Gympie

When: Friday December 14 from 8:30pm

Cost: Free event

Details: Join us for a fun night of Live music and entertainment.

6. Roald Dahl's The BFG Gympie

Location: Gympie Library (8-14 Mellor Road)

When: Friday January 18 from 11am-midday

Cost: This is a free event but please make your booking here.

Details: Join us for a fun-filled morning as we celebrate Roald Dahl's the BFG with trivia and craft. This event is suitable for children aged 8-12 years.

In many cultures, the fox appears in folklore as a symbol of cunning and trickery, or as a familiar animal possessed of magic powers. Foxes have also become popular characters in books, TV shows and films. Pictured: Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox. Photo Contributed Contributed

7. Gympie Christmas in the Park

Location: Nelson Reserve Park

When: Saturday December 15 from 4-8:30pm

Cost: Rides $5... Free entry

Details: Don't miss all the best rides and entertainment from 4pm. Santa's arrival starts at 5pm followed by carols and fireworks at 7pm. Food and drinks available.

8. Mo Willems Curious Creatures Imbil

Location: Imbil Library

When: Sunday January 20 - Tuesday January 22 from 11am

Cost: Free but please book here:

Details: Celebrate 14 years of story magic as we explore the wonderful creatures created by Elephant and Piggie author, Mo Willems, with stories and craft. For children aged 5-8 years. Bookings Essential

9. Twilight Christmas Train

Location: Mary Valley Rattler

When: Friday December 14 from 5:30-9pm

Cost: $30-$55

Details: Welcome aboard the inaugural Mary Valley Rattler twilight Christmas Train. Depart Historical Gympie Station at 5.30pm for a rare opportunity to enjoy a journey on the Mary Valley Rattler at night. Take in the sights of sounds of the Mary Valley under a setting sun, before arriving at historical Amamoor Station.

10. Movies in the Park - The Greatest Showman

Location: Nelson Reserve, Gympie

When: Saturday January 19 from 7-9pm

Cost: Free event

Details: Don't miss this event. Hosted by the Lions Club of Gympie South. A sausage sizzle and refreshments will be available.

SHOWTIME: Adore Dance are performing The Greatest Showman for their 2018 end of year concert.

11. Christmas with Abba and the Bee Gees

Location: Gympie RSL Club

When: Friday December 21 from 8-10:30pm

Cost: $28

Details: Come along and celebrate Christmas with ABBA and the Bee Gees on December 21. It's a perfect night for Christmas work parties or a night out with friends or family. At only $28 for a double header show, this one can't be missed. Tickets on sale now at reception or phone 07 5482 1018 to pay over the phone and secure your tickets. Hurry in quick, it's sure to be a sell out.

12. Carols in Curra

Location: Curra Community Hall in David Drive

When: Sunday December 16 from 6pm

Cost: Free

Details: The Community Association of Curra is sponsoring a Carols by Candlelight evening. There will be no entry fee but light refreshments will be available from 6pm, and at 6:30pm, the Curra Christian Community will present a short Christmas play for the children. At 7pm, the Gympie Choral Group will be singing carols supported by the local music group and everybody will be encouraged to join in. Santa will arrive with sweets for the children who will also be provided with flame-free candles.

13. Harry Potter Book Night Gympie

Location: Gympie Library

When: Thursday February 7 from 5-6pm

Cost: This is a free event, but please book tickets through here.

Details: On Thursday February 7, Harry Potter fans from around the world will once again celebrate Harry Potter Book Night. Come dressed as your favourite character and share in themed activities, games and quizzes. For children aged 8-14 years. Bookings Essential

14. Night of Lights

Location: Stan Topper Park, Pomona

When: Thursday December 13 from 5:45-8pm

Cost: Free

Details: Featuring a laser show spectacular by Coruno Laser Productions, the night also includes community carol singing, a visit by Santa, raffles and music by Matt and Holly, Morgan Smith, James Warne and the Pomona Carols Choir. Food, drinks and ice cream will be on sale.

15. Community Christmas Party

Location: Imbil Town Centre

When: Friday December 14 from 5:30pm

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate the Christmas holidays with free children's activities, raffles, food stalls, live music, santa passport prizes and fireworks.

16. Horrible Histories: Awesome Egyptians Goomeri

Location: Goomeri Library

When: Friday January 18 from 3-4pm

Cost: Free but please book here:

Details: Join us for an amazing morning as we take a look at the Awesome Egyptians. Learn some cool facts about life in Ancient Egypt, take part in an Awesome Egyptians Trivia Tournament and create some Awesome Egyptians craft. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings Essential

17. Summer Reading Breakup Club Party at Imbil

Location: Imbil Library

When: Friday January 25 from 2:30-3:30pm

Cost: Free but please book here:

Details: Don't miss the summer reading club Breakup Party at Imbil. Join us to celebrate the 2018/2019 Summer Reading Club. Stay for a nibble and chat about the fun you have had over the holidays.

18. Holiday Craft Bar at Kilkivan

Location: Kilkivan Library

When: Thursday January 3, 10, 17, 24 from 10am-11am

Cost: Free

Details: Stop by the children's area at your local library branch during January for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers.

19. Mad Science in Kilkivan

Location: Kilkivan Library

When: Tuesday January 15 from 3-4pm

Cost: Free event but please book here:

Details: Watch the amazing chemical reactions in a fun science demonstration. Make your own slime for lots of ooey-gooey sticky fun. Ideal for children aged 6-12 years. Bookings Essential