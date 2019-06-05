19 places to catch Origin clash in Gympie region tonight

IT'S ON: Holly Nettleford and Tellia Clements from the Empire Hotel engage in spirited state rivalry ahead of the first 2019 State of Origin match tonight.

Donna Jones

ORIGIN fans will be spoilt for choice to catch the first great clash of the year at venues around the region tonight.

Empire Hotel bar attendants Holly Nettleford and Tellia Clements said they were looking forward to a bit of friendly rivalry behind the bar, with big screens and fireplaces ready to keep the spirit alive.

A Maroons supporter, Ms Nettleford hopes the new young talent will get the Queensland team over the line.

Whether you're a Maroon or Blues supporter, you can join like-minded fans for Game 1 at the following Gympie region venues tonight:

Australian Hotel: Screening.

Curra Country Club: On the big screen, nibbles.

Empire Hotel: On the big screen, bar snacks, fireplaces.

Gympie RSL: Multiple-screen viewing, chicken parmigiana dinner special, raffles, give-aways.

Imbil Railway Hotel: Screening, bar snacks.

Donna Jones

Jockey Club Hotel: Screening, prizes and give-aways from 6pm including Origin jumper, lucky draws.

Joe's Grand Hotel, Goomeri: On the big screen, pie and chips dinner special, heaters.

Kandanga Hotel: Screening, nibbles.

Kilkivan Hotel: On the big screen, free bar snacks.

Country Life Hotel: Screening, nibbles.

Mt Pleasant Hotel: On the big screen, snacks.

Rainbow Beach Hotel: Screening, special: two beef wagyu burgers and chips for $25, $1 wings.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club: On the big screen, daily doubles.

Rainbow Beach SLSC: On the big screen, pick-the-score.

Royal Hotel: On the big screen, platters, Origin cocktails.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens: Screening, nibbles, fireplace.

Sleepy Lagoon Hotel: On the big screen.

Theebine Hotel: Screening

Tin Can Bay Country Club: On the big screen.