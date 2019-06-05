Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT'S ON: Holly Nettleford and Tellia Clements from the Empire Hotel engage in spirited state rivalry ahead of the first 2019 State of Origin match tonight.
IT'S ON: Holly Nettleford and Tellia Clements from the Empire Hotel engage in spirited state rivalry ahead of the first 2019 State of Origin match tonight. Donna Jones
News

19 places to catch Origin clash in Gympie region tonight

Frances Klein
by
5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM

ORIGIN fans will be spoilt for choice to catch the first great clash of the year at venues around the region tonight.

Empire Hotel bar attendants Holly Nettleford and Tellia Clements said they were looking forward to a bit of friendly rivalry behind the bar, with big screens and fireplaces ready to keep the spirit alive.

A Maroons supporter, Ms Nettleford hopes the new young talent will get the Queensland team over the line.

Whether you're a Maroon or Blues supporter, you can join like-minded fans for Game 1 at the following Gympie region venues tonight:

Australian Hotel: Screening.

Curra Country Club: On the big screen, nibbles.

Empire Hotel: On the big screen, bar snacks, fireplaces.

Gympie RSL: Multiple-screen viewing, chicken parmigiana dinner special, raffles, give-aways.

Imbil Railway Hotel: Screening, bar snacks.

Tellia Clements and Holly Nettleford from the Empire Hotel are keen to see the outcome of the first 2019 State of Origin match tonight.
Tellia Clements and Holly Nettleford from the Empire Hotel are keen to see the outcome of the first 2019 State of Origin match tonight. Donna Jones

Jockey Club Hotel: Screening, prizes and give-aways from 6pm including Origin jumper, lucky draws.

Joe's Grand Hotel, Goomeri: On the big screen, pie and chips dinner special, heaters.

Kandanga Hotel: Screening, nibbles.

Kilkivan Hotel: On the big screen, free bar snacks.

Country Life Hotel: Screening, nibbles.

Mt Pleasant Hotel: On the big screen, snacks.

Rainbow Beach Hotel: Screening, special: two beef wagyu burgers and chips for $25, $1 wings.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club: On the big screen, daily doubles.

Rainbow Beach SLSC: On the big screen, pick-the-score.

Royal Hotel: On the big screen, platters, Origin cocktails.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens: Screening, nibbles, fireplace.

Sleepy Lagoon Hotel: On the big screen.

Theebine Hotel: Screening

Tin Can Bay Country Club: On the big screen.

gympie entertainment gympie region maroons rugby league state of origin whatson whats-on
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    RACQ demands urgent start on Gympie bypass

    premium_icon RACQ demands urgent start on Gympie bypass

    Politics Motoring body wants State Government to "put its money where its mouth is” and deliver on safety promises.

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:03 AM
    Caught: Music lover's red hot go at Chilli Peppers fraud

    premium_icon Caught: Music lover's red hot go at Chilli Peppers fraud

    News Don't blame everything on rock music, the band was just the bait

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Gympie's favourite dog breed revealed

    premium_icon Gympie's favourite dog breed revealed

    Offbeat When it comes to Qld, region's favourites there's some difference.

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Parole for grave marijuana crime

    premium_icon Parole for grave marijuana crime

    News Not so neglected or quiet as man dries dope crop in cemetery

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM