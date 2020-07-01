19 people wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes
DO YOU recognise any of these people?
Gympie police want to question the people in these CCTV images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to more than a year ago.
If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.
Note: The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.
1. Stealing, River Rd
POLICE believe this person can help with the investigation of stealing from a shop on Mellor St on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at about 9am.
2. Stealing, Mellor St
POLICE believe this person can help with the investigation of stealing from a shop on River Rd on Saturday March 7, 2020 at about 3pm.
3. Stealing, River Rd
POLICE want to talk to this person about shop stealing on River Rd on March 3, 2020 about 3pm.
4. Stealing, Mellor St
POLICE believe this person pictured can help with an investigation into shop stealing on Mellor St on Saturday March 7, 2020 at about 9am.
5. Stealing, Woolworths
POLICE think this person can help with an investigation into stealing from Woolworths on River Rd on Sunday March 29, 2020 at about 3.08pm.
6. Wilful damage, River Rd
POLICE think this person can help them with an investigation into wilful damage that happened at a store on River Rd on Friday May 1, 2020 at about 6.15pm.
7. Stealing, River Rd
POLICE want to talk to this person about stealing from a store on River Rd on June, 29, last year at about 1.15pm.
8. Wilful damage, Mary St
POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to wilful damage in Mary Street, Gympie on Sunday July 28, last year at about 4.44pm.
9. Wilful damage, Mary St
POLICE would like to speak with this person in relation to wilful damage on Mary Street, Gympie which occurred on Sunday July 28, last year at about 4.44pm.
10. Petrol drive-off, River Rd
POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to a petrol drive-off which occurred on River Road, Gympie on Tuesday September 3, last year at about 1.40am.
11. Stealing, River Rd
POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to stealing on River Road, Gympie on Monday July 15, last year at about 5.55pm.
12. Stealing, River Rd
POLICE would like to speak with this person about stealing on River Road, Gympie on Tuesday June 25, last year about 2.05pm.
13. Stealing, John St
POLICE need to speak to this person about stealing from John St in Gympie on Sunday July 28, last year at about 9.50pm.
14. Unlawful use of vehicle, Power St
POLICE would like to speak with this person in relation to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Power Street, Gympie on Friday September 13, last year at about 4.50pm.
15. Stealing, Exhibition Rd
POLICE believe the person pictured can help them with an investigation into stealing form a shop on Exhibition Rd on Sunday, November 10, last year at about 5.54pm.
16. Wilful damage, Mary St
WANTED for questioning about wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm.
17. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd
WANTED for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday October 5, 2019, 12.13am.
18. Robbery, River Rd
WANTED for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm.
19. Shop lifting, John St
WANTED for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Sunday July 28, last year at John St about 9.50pm.