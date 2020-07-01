19 people wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes

Police are searching for these 5 people out of 19 who are wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes that date back to last year.

Police are searching for these 5 people out of 19 who are wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes that date back to last year.

DO YOU recognise any of these people?

Gympie police want to question the people in these CCTV images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to more than a year ago.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME STORIES:

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Note: The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.

1. Stealing, River Rd

POLICE believe this person can help with the investigation of stealing from a shop on Mellor St on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at about 9am.

Police believe this person can help them with an investigation into stealing from a River Rd shop in March.

2. Stealing, Mellor St

POLICE believe this person can help with the investigation of stealing from a shop on River Rd on Saturday March 7, 2020 at about 3pm.

Police want to talk to the person pictured about stealing from a Mellor St business in March.

3. Stealing, River Rd

POLICE want to talk to this person about shop stealing on River Rd on March 3, 2020 about 3pm.

This man is one of two people wanted for questioning over stealing from a River Rd business in March.

4. Stealing, Mellor St

POLICE believe this person pictured can help with an investigation into shop stealing on Mellor St on Saturday March 7, 2020 at about 9am.

Police want to talk to the person pictured about stealing from a Mellor St business in March.

5. Stealing, Woolworths

POLICE think this person can help with an investigation into stealing from Woolworths on River Rd on Sunday March 29, 2020 at about 3.08pm.

Police want to find this person who was seen in Woolworths on River Rd on Sunday March 29, 2020 at about 3.08pm.

6. Wilful damage, River Rd

POLICE think this person can help them with an investigation into wilful damage that happened at a store on River Rd on Friday May 1, 2020 at about 6.15pm.

Do you know this person? Police think they can help with a wilful damage investigation.

7. Stealing, River Rd

POLICE want to talk to this person about stealing from a store on River Rd on June, 29, last year at about 1.15pm.

Wanted for questioning about a Gympie theft on June this year at River Rd at about 1.15pm.

8. Wilful damage, Mary St

POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to wilful damage in Mary Street, Gympie on Sunday July 28, last year at about 4.44pm.

Police are looking for this person in relation to a wilful damage in Mary Street last year.

9. Wilful damage, Mary St

POLICE would like to speak with this person in relation to wilful damage on Mary Street, Gympie which occurred on Sunday July 28, last year at about 4.44pm.

This man is one of two people police would like to speak to over wilful damage in Mary St in July last year.

10. Petrol drive-off, River Rd

POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to a petrol drive-off which occurred on River Road, Gympie on Tuesday September 3, last year at about 1.40am.

Police want to question this man in relation to a petrol drive-off on River Road, Gympie last September.

11. Stealing, River Rd

POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to stealing on River Road, Gympie on Monday July 15, last year at about 5.55pm.

This man is wanted for questioning over theft on River Rd in July last year.

12. Stealing, River Rd

POLICE would like to speak with this person about stealing on River Road, Gympie on Tuesday June 25, last year about 2.05pm.

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on River Road, Gympie which occurred on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at around 2.05pm. QP1901224960.

13. Stealing, John St

POLICE need to speak to this person about stealing from John St in Gympie on Sunday July 28, last year at about 9.50pm.

POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to stealing in July, last year.

14. Unlawful use of vehicle, Power St

POLICE would like to speak with this person in relation to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Power Street, Gympie on Friday September 13, last year at about 4.50pm.

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a crime on Power St last year.

15. Stealing, Exhibition Rd

POLICE believe the person pictured can help them with an investigation into stealing form a shop on Exhibition Rd on Sunday, November 10, last year at about 5.54pm.

Wanted for questioning over stealing on Exhibition Rd, last November.

16. Wilful damage, Mary St

WANTED for questioning about wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm.

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm. Photo: Police Media

17. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd

WANTED for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday October 5, 2019, 12.13am.

Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, last year.

18. Robbery, River Rd

WANTED for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm.

Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, last year.

19. Shop lifting, John St

WANTED for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Sunday July 28, last year at John St about 9.50pm.