19 jobs you can still get in Gympie now
THE following jobs were advertised online in the past seven days and are currently still listed in the Gympie region:
1. Store crew, Red Rooster
Part-time, Gympie
Kitchen hands and customer service assistants
BECOME part of a family of mates who are passionate about delicious food and great customer service, know how to have fun, and think you’re awesome just the way you are. At Red Rooster, we’re for real and we celebrate authenticity, diversity and individuality every day.
A role at Red Rooster unlocks opportunities to grow as a person, a professional, and a member of our crew. With us, you’ll develop skills in customer service, food preparation and food safety, time management and prioritisation, organisation, communication and teamwork.
2. Information systems technician, Australian Army
Full-time, Gympie
KEEP the Army connected as an Information Systems Technician by building and managing networks using the latest ICT technology and equipment.
As part of the Army’s advanced ICT team, the Signallers, your role is to install high-level military software and hardware to ensure the Army stays connected. You’ll work with a highly trained team who, like you, are always looking forward.
As someone who loves a challenge, you’ll be making quick decisions under tight time constraints in a range of environments. Ultimately, you’ll be providing technical support to establish and manage communications networks that allow command and control of deployed forces.
As you progress, you’ll gain highly sought-after ICT experience with opportunities to strengthen your skill set with qualifications such as CUSCO and CYBER courses.
3. CLS supervisor, Gympie and District Landcare Group
Casual contract, Gympie
GYMPIE and District Landcare Group is a community based organisation and registered charity. The position aims to provide the best environmental outcomes for clients through a range of specialist landcare services.
The successful candidate will be able to direct staff to implement project objectives, and have previous experience supervising a small team.
You will be confident in making decisions and are able to prioritise tasks to carry out project objectives efficiently and in a timely manner. You will have initiative and the required skills to coach your team to improve their practical skills and experience.
4. Customer service officer, Bendigo Bank
Part-time, Pomona
BENDIGO Bank is a highly regarded and progressive national financial services organisation.
As a customer service officer, you will be the face of Pomona Community Bank Branch, leading the way with our unique philosophy.
You will be given the support you need to do what you do best – listening to customers and using your skills to help them achieve their financial goals.
To be successful you will bring extensive experience in a customer service environment, demonstrated competence in achieving consistent sales results, a strong desire to find solutions that meet customer needs and an ability to confidently talk to customers face-to-face or over the telephone.
Extensive training and coaching to ensure your ongoing success will be offered.
5. CEO Aged Care, Cooinda Aged Care Centre
Full-time, Gympie
WE ARE a community-owned non-profit aged care centre in the Gympie region.
Reporting directly to the management committee, the role entails all management oversight, including to meet the organisation’s goals and objectives, oversee the implementation of the facility’s quality management system and ensure the requirements of the New Aged Care Standards are met and accreditation maintained.
Relevant tertiary qualifications in healthcare, healthcare administration or business are required.
6. 2nd/3rd carpentry apprenticeship/ labourer, 83 Carpentry
North Gympie to Caboolture
83 CARPENTERY specialises in insurance repairs and carpentry services located across the Sunshine Coast from Caboolture through to north Gympie.
The role will require you to work in small teams of 2 or 3 performing small to medium sized tasks. You will be required to assist carpenters wherever possible, you will need to be self motivated and willing to learn.
Having experience is essential, thus we are looking for at the very least a 2nd year apprentice or experienced labourer for this role.
Long term work available, even in current uncertainty
7. Care services attendant
Contract, Gympie
DUE to growth in our business, we currently have a need for Care Services Attendant to join our team at our client site in Gympie.
Our client is a leading aged care facility with a great company culture.
Key duties of this multi capacity role will include assisting in the kitchen, food prep, cleaning duties which include dusting, moping general cleaning of bedroom and bathrooms.
You will be contributing to the smooth running of the site.
What you will be offered is a great team environment and work/life balance.
Experience working at an aged care facility will be highly regarded although not essential. Exceptional customer service skills, a flexible approach and a willingness to work in a fast paced environment will be required.
Nolan Meats confirmed today he following 12 jobs are still currently available at the Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie.
1. Meat processing team members
Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie
PEOPLE are required to join our team, producing quality Halal beef products, working in a hygienic factory environment. We currently have vacancies for immediate start for suitable applicants.
You will need to keep up with chain speeds and conveyor systems and handle meat product with a strong focus on quality and hygiene. To succeed in these roles, you will need good attention to detail and a focus on the production of a quality product, to rigorous customer specifications.
2. Drivers
Full Time
A POSITION exists within our transport team for a highly motivated and dedicated Gympie based driver with a HR or HC licence. The role of our delivery drivers is to deliver to our customers from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast.
3. Electrical technician
Full Time
THIS position will involve working in the engineering department as part of a team, which is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of plant and systems to enable efficient and safe production at our modern meat processing facility and ancillary operations.
4. Distribution team members
Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie
WE ARE seeking team members for our distribution team. Duties include storage and logistics, reading labels, stacking cartons, invoicing, receiving and dispatching carcass meat products.
5. First class sheet metal worker
WE ARE currently seeking a fabricator with experience in sheet metal who possesses the ability to read and interpret technical drawings, think on their feet and demonstrate high level TIG and stainless steel fabrication skills.
Experience within workshop fabrication and site installation in food processing environments would be advantageous. Tradespeople who pride themselves on producing quality work are encouraged to apply.
6. Mechanical fitter
Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie
WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who are interested in working as a mechanical fitter. The ideal applicant for this role would have relevant mechanical fitter trade qualifications and experience and possess good English and mathematics skills and knowledge.
7. Gympie meat processing & livestock team members
Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie
WE ARE seeking keen, motivated team members for our meat processing and livestock teams. Successful applicants will possess a positive ‘can do’ mindset, be physically fit,
be dedicated to working safely and be able to demonstrate initiative and pride in their work.
8. Feed team members
Full Time, Wide Bay Feedlot Cinnabar, Queensland
WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals for our feed team at Wide Bay Feedlot Cinnabar. Successful applicants will have a rural background and experience with feeding cattle, farm machinery or cropping, have cattle work experience (desirable) and be physically fit.
9. Engineering apprentice
Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie
WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who would be interested in obtaining an apprenticeship within our engineering team (Fitter/boilermaker/electrical).
The ideal applicant for this role would have completed Year 12 with good results in English and mathematics, have good listening skills and be willing to learn.
10. Meat safety inspectors
Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie
WE ARE seeking applications from individuals with qualifications in meat safety inspection or a degree in food technology, veterinary science or applied science etc.
Successful applicants will have/possess the equivalent of a Certificate 4 in Meat Processing (Meat Safety), knowledge of AS 4696-2007 and relevant legislation (an understanding of food safety regulatory standards e.g. HACCP, MSA, SQF, ISO9001:2016)
11. School holiday paid work experience position
Part Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie
WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who would be interested in undertaking paid work experience during the school holidays, a potential of 20 hours work per week.
Varied work experience opportunities in meat processing, logistics and robotics, administration, engineering and livestock (Gympie or Cinnabar).
12. Primary products inspector
Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie
WE ARE seeking applications from individuals for our Halal inspection program.
Successful applicants should be able to be registered as a Halal Certifier of Islamic faith and be fluent in Arabic and English.