19 jobs going in Gympie right now

Find out who's hiring in Gympie right now.

Find out who's hiring in Gympie right now. fizkes

LOOKING for a job in Gympie? Check out this list and see if you're suitable for any of the latest local openings.

PLEASE NOTE: The following jobs have been listed in the past eight days and were still current at the time of publishing.

1. Pharmacy Assistant Level 2, Ramsay Pharmacy, Part-time

RAMSAY Pharmacy are looking for a part time Pharmacy Assistant level 2 to join the team at Malouf Pharmacies Gympie retail store.

This part time position is rostered for 13 hours per week consists of Fridays and Saturdays, but must have flexibility to work increased hours when required.

Formal Applications, including two available professional referees who may be contacted for the above position, should be forwarded by 11 July 2018.

APPLY HERE

Malouf Pharmacies Contributed

2. Leading Hand Plant Operator, Sunshine Coast Project Management Pty Ltd

$40 - $49.99 per hour, Full Time

MUST have 10 years experience on excavators in road building environment. Preference given to applicants with HR/HC, grader and dozer operating experience.

Needs to be able to work unsupervised, read plans and monitor levels. Prefer candidates with recent TMR and Council experience. Must reside in Gympie/Sunshine Coast region.

Immediate start, APPLY HERE

3. Club Attendant, Gympie RSL Club

The progressive and innovative Gympie RSL Club is seeking a highly motivated, enthusiastic and customer service orientated person to join the team in all operational areas.

Must have previous experience in the hospitality industry, a proven track record of customer service excellence, and a willingness to follow direction and work productively and positively within the team. Current RSA and RSG required.

APPLY HERE

Gympie RSL Club Contributed

4. Design Draftsperson, Central Innovation Recruitment Solutions

GREAT working environment in Gympie, immediate start for right applicant and must have fabrication experience.

An excellent opportunity is currently available for a suitable qualified and experienced Design Draftsperson who has a proven track record with producing a wide range of design and final drawings for a Fabrication workshop or similar.

APPLY HERE

5. Registered Nurses for shifts in Gympie, RNS Nursing

NURSES required to provide in-home nursing assessments, wound care, medication administration, diabetes management and health monitoring.

Give yourself the flexibility to work some extra hours and improve your work/life balance.

Must have a minimum of 12 months experience working in the community.

If you are interested in this position or would like more information please call Kirsten on (07) 3218 0964 or forward your resume to community.work@rnsnursing.com.au.

APPLY ON SEEK HERE

6. Assistants in Nursing/Personal Carers required for Community shifts in Gympie, RNS Nursing

RNS Nursing are also looking for registered nurses to provide care in home including - personal care, social support and domestic assistance.

A minimum of 12 months experience as a carer having worked in the Community setting is necessary.

If you are interested in this position or would like more information please call Kirsten on (07) 3218 0964 or forward your resume to community.work@rnsnursing.com.au.

APPLY ON SEEK HERE

7. Placement Consultant - Disability Employment Services, MAX Solutions

AS A Disability Employment Services Placement Consultant based in our Gympie site, you'll be doing so much more than finding jobs.

You will be required to conduct a variety of functions including screening assessments, individual and group activities, case reviews, peer coaching and support, and sustainability programs with employers.

FIND OUT MORE AND APPLY HERE

8. Business Support Officer (BSO) - Gympie, PHN

PHN is an independent not-for-profit organisation funded by the Commonwealth Department of Health to improve the health outcomes of the region.

The Business Support Officer will provide high quality reception services for the Gympie office.

APPLY HERE

9. Youth and Children's Worker, The Salvation Army Gympie

Part Time (15.2 hours per week), Fixed Term to 30 June 2020.

THE Salvation Army provides assistance to over a million Australians, offering a wide range of practical and spiritual support to assist people to live their lives to their full potential. This job brings an opportunity to make a positive, lasting difference in someone's life.

Applications close June 19.

APPLY HERE

10. MC/HR Company Truck Driver - Gympie Based, Countrywide Metals Pty Ltd

THIS is an exciting and challenging role, working between our three stores and manufacturing head quarters delivering products to our customers.

You need to be highly motivated, robust, customer orientated, a safety focused MC/HR Driver looking for a great opportunity.

CLICK HERE to see if you match the outlined requirements for this role.

11. Trainers & Assessors - Multiple Sectors, Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Service

OUR group has three Registered Training Organisations who deliver training across a variety of industry relevant qualifications.

Although our Head Office is based on the Fraser Coast, we also deliver across the Wide Bay-Burnett Region and North Queensland Region.

We are currently seeking motivated and disciplined Trainers & Assessors for an immediate start.

CLICK HERE to view the requirements and apply.

12. Casual Retail Sales Assistant - Lowes Gympie

We are seeking enthusiastic individuals who have had previous experience in retail or hospitality.

You will be flexible to work weekdays, weekends and late night trading, be highly motivated with initiative and looking for career progression.

APPLY HERE

13. Qualified Child Carer, Gympie Region

We are looking for a nurturing and responsible carer to look after 3 children. We would like someone with a few years experience, references, and who lives near Gympie.

Please apply if you think you'd be a good match for our family.

Toddler (1-3 years), Early School Age (4-6 years), and Newborn (up to 12 months)

APPLY HERE

14. Office Administrator, Goomboorian Travel Stop

WE ARE seeking an exceptional Office Administrator to join our team at a busy service station located in the Gympie region.

Duties include, but are not limited to: General day-to-day administration duties, supervising support staff, preparing staff rosters and preparing the weekly payroll.

Previous experience in a similar role is highly desired.

APPLY HERE

15. Casual Factory Hand, Agsolutions Gympie

WE ARE currently seeking Casual Production Team Members who are available for an immediate start to assist in the manufacture of our products in our Gympie factory.

Current licence to perform high risk work (Forklift Ticket) and a demonstrated experience in the manufacturing and/or agricultural industry are among the requirements.

Applications close 18th June 2018.

APPLY HERE

Gympie Regional Council Contributed

16. Assistant - Libraries (Branch Services) - Casual - Gympie Regional Council

We are currently seeking an enthusiastic and customer service focused individual to undertake general library operations and deliver programs to fulfil the community's needs.

In this position you will be responsible for providing and promoting the library and its services to the community while delivering a high quality customer focused service to the patrons of the library as per Council's policies and procedures.

Closing date is Sunday 17 June 2018 at 11.00pm

APPLY HERE

17. Co-ordinator - Treatment (Water Business Unit) - Gympie Regional Council

THIS position will play a pivotal role in delivering the Water Business Unit's objective to deliver safe, reliable drinking water and remove and treat sewage for our domestic and commercial customers to ensure we meet both our commitment to our customers and our compliance objectives and legislative requirements.

Council is seeking a suitably qualified candidate with significant water industry management experience, closing date is Sunday 24 June 2018 at 5.00pm.

APPLY HERE

18. Labourer / Operator / Parks Worker Temporary Positions - Gympie Regional Council

WE ARE seeking to engage employees on a temporary as needs basis to undertake a range of activities as part of a multi-disciplined team responsible for the construction and maintenance of Council's road infrastructure and parks and gardens.

Applications close Sunday 1 July 2018 at 5pm, find more information on the job qualifications HERE.

19. Officer - Facilities Management and Maintenance Kilkivan - Gympie Regional Council

This new position is an integral part of Community Facilities and Maintenance team and will be based at our Kilkivan Office.

The successful applicant for this position will be expected to coordinate a range of facilities management and maintenance activities to contribute to the unit's objective of overseeing safe, compliant and fit for purpose facilities that meet community need and Council requirements.

Applications close Sunday 17 June 2018 at 11.00pm. This is a re-advertised position, past applicants need not apply.

APPLY HERE

Did we miss any? Let us know.