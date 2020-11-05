19 jobs going in Gympie now

Shops in Bondi which are adverising positions vacant on Gleneyer and Hall Streets. Jeds Cafe.

LOOKING for work in the Gympie region? The following companies in Gympie are hiring. These job positions were available at the time of publishing and had been advertised in the past seven days.

1. Administrative assistant

Gympie, Part Time job

ARE you looking for a part time rewarding role? We are looking for someone who can:

– Undertake business development tasks as requested by the employer, including but not limited to quoting, completing sales calls, updating sales software as provided by the Employer.

– Maintain a clean and safe workspace

– Opening and closing files and ensure all relevant documentation is sent to client, and more!

2. Domestic assistant/cleaner, Suncare Community Services

Gympie, Part Time job

WE ARE currently seeking several domestic assistants/cleaners to provide support to our customers in the Gympie region and surrounding areas between Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm.

The role actively supports the individual needs of frail, aged and people with a disability who are living at home, either independently or with family.

3. Administration assistant, Carbon Accountants Gympie

Gympie, Full Time job

WE ARE a professional accounting firm, specialising in Business tax and Superannuation Funds, and we are currently seeking a full time administration assistant to support and assist our team. This position would also suit an applicant looking to work 9 – 3 Monday to Friday.

Located in Gympie, the individual will possess a minimum of 3 years previous work experience with prior administration experience preferred.

4. Business administration trainee, Southern Cross Support Services

Gympie, traineeship, Full Time

THIS exciting opportunity is available with Southern Cross Support Services (SCSS), based in Gympie.

SCSS is an NDIS and Child Safety provider servicing Queensland with our head office based in Bundaberg. Our core business is to provide a range of disability and Child Protection services to meet the needs of those that are most vulnerable in our community.

SCSS has a Traineeship position available for a suitable person interested in starting a career in Business Administration in our Gympie office.

This will be a diverse role within various business units.

We are looking for a junior with no previous Cert III or higher qualifications.

5. General labourers, AWX Sunshine Coast

Gympie, Part Time job

AWX are seeking labourers for an immediate start in Gympie and surrounding regions. For the right candidates these have the potential to be long-term ongoing roles.

Requirements:

– Applicants must have a white card

– Own PPE including long/short high vis, hard hat, steel capped boots (lace up preferred), gloves and safety glasses

– Must own a reliable car and current licence

6. Gaming TAB operator, Gympie RSL

Gympie, Casual/Vacation job

GYMPIE RSL is undergoing major renovations and are looking for the right candidate to join our rapidly growing team. The Gympie RSL Club offers a large range of services within the hospitality industry and prides itself on delivering great customer service.

The successful applicant must have at least two years experience in the industry and a current RSA & RSG.

7. Customer services manager – Seniors Care

Gympie, Full Time job

AN EXCITING opportunity has arisen for an experienced and passionate customer service manager who is interested in joining our team located at Gympie.

In this role your core focus will be on resident welfare and the smooth running of the operation with residents best needs at heart.

8. Hospitality trainee, Mary Valley Rattler

Gympie, Full Time job

MARY Valley Rattler is offering one full-time business traineeship position funded under the Queensland Government’s Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

The traineeship is a perfect opportunity for people seeking to re-enter the labour market, update their skills and build confidence for long-term employment success – all while working in a supportive community environment.

9. Vegetation management (weed management), Australia Wide Environmental Consultants

Gympie, Full Time job

AS A valued field team member of our vegetation management team you will be required to undertake vegetation management activities that relate to your experience and capability’s guided buy our senior management team.

You will be required to undertake our initial on boarding program to ensure our team/projects suits your career progression also meeting your passion. This role requires a determined team member/s with great communication skills, positive safety culture and a positive attitude to deliver quality projects for our clients.

10. Venue manager, Phoenix Hotel

Gympie, Full Time job

ALH are seeking a venue manager who is driven by great customer service to lead the Phoenix Hotel.

As a venue manager you will be responsible for a multimillion-dollar business. You will lead a multiskilled team to ensure the venue operates smoothly and that our customers have a great experience – every time.

Immediate start available for the right candidate.

11. Truck driver, Cooloola Custom Stockfeed

Gympie, Casual/Vacation job

COOLOOLA Custom Stockfeed manufacture and deliver premium feed to the Gympie and surrounding regions.

We are looking for a casual truck driver that can assist the current team in providing exceptional service to our valued customers. As the face of the company we require a well presented person with a good nature, a rural background is an advantage.

12. Senior member service officer, Heritage Bank

Gympie, Contract/Temp job

WORKING with Heritage Bank as a Senior Member Experience Officer will see you working on the front counter at either our Gympie Branch, where you will be responsible for ensuring our customers have access to the best possible financial outcomes Heritage can provide.

We will provide you with access to full training and development to ensure you are confident to achieve your goals with product information and branch operations. We offer competitive remuneration, employee rewards and recognition programs, and performance based incentive schemes.

13. Supermarket merchandisers, Sidekicker

Southside, Casual/Vacation job

WE ARE looking for an incredible merchandiser with amazing sales ability to represent Sidekicker through some amazing national accounts in various supermarkets, chain stores and selected independents.

Choose when you want to work with top hourly rates.

14. Parts interpreter apprenticeship, RDO Equipment

Gympie, Full Time job

THIS apprenticeship involves the sales, stock control and administration in relation to Agricultural parts at our Gympie Branch.

The chosen applicant will find a friendly, welcoming environment with great career challenges and growth, ongoing training and support and great career advancement and opportunities.

15. On-site installer, carpenter

Gympie, Full Time job

THIS company is looking for an on-site installer/carpenter to join their company in Gympie.

Reporting directly to the production manager and business owner, some of your responsibilities include:

– Collaborating closely with the project management team

– Installation and construction of high-end cabins and houses

– Able to read and construct directly from off the plan construction drawings

16. Apprentice fitter, Laminex

Gympie, Full Time job

WE have an exciting opportunity for an apprentice fitter to join the team at Laminex.

As an apprentice with Laminex you will be given the opportunity to gain on the job skills and experience alongside structured training to gain a nationally recognised trade certificate.

17. Structural steel draftsman, CPM Engineering

Gympie, Full Time job

IN THIS this role you will detail the various elements required for the structural integrity of buildings and structures.

Your primary responsibilities will include:

– Working autonomously to produce timely and detailed structural drawings

– Working as part of a team on the structural aspects of a project.

– Maintaining good document control

– Highly organised, take pride in your work and effectively manage time working on multiple projects simultaneously.

18. Secondary Humanities teaching position in 2021, Victory College

Gympie, Full Time job

VICTORY College invites applications for the position of a full-time Secondary Humanities teacher to join its team of teaching professionals in 2021.

Applicants should demonstrate a strong dedication to a classical curriculum pedagogical approach and a Christian worldview. Applicants should further demonstrate the ability to develop and maintain positive and caring relationships with students and a willingness to contribute to the overall mission of the College, including co-curricular duties. A high degree of professionalism and ownership over one’s own professional development are traits that Victory College is looking for in all staff members.

19. Retail nursery assistant

Cooroy, Casual/Vacation job

AN OPPORTUNITY exists or an enthusiastic and motivated person to assist in our busy greenlife department at our Cooroy Store.

The successful applicant will have

– Thorough knowledge of plants and seedlings

– Thorough knowledge of pest and diseases

– Sound knowledge of Home Garden Products

– Excellent Customer Service skills

