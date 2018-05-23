19+ jobs going in Gympie now

PLEASE NOTE: All jobs have been listed in the past seven days and are still open online at time of publication.

1. Customer Service Representative, Coles

COLES Gympie is looking for a passionate and driven Customer Service Representative who can multi-task in a fast paced environment, and take on the following responsibilities:

Provide timely and friendly customer service

Ensure our stores are clean, safe and inviting for our customers

Maintain store presentation by replenishing and rotating stock

General housekeeping of the forecourt, store and amenities

2. Welders (x 2), Countrywide Metals

Full Time job, Gympie

TO BE successful in this role you will need:

MIG welding capabilities with solid steel

Qualified boilermaker or qualified by experience

High attention to detail with focus on neat welds

2 -3 years production welding experience or similar

Adaptable with good dexterity regarding hand/power tools, band saw, guillotine and folder

3. Skip Truck Driver, Superior Skip Bins

Full Time job, Gympie

THIS job entails the daily operation of a skip bin business including driving small and medium rigid trucks up to 16 ton GVM to deliver and pick up skip bins on both commercial and residential sites.

The successful candidate will be expected to perform all tasks requested of the Manager and Owner including sorting rubbish, filling skip bins with an excavator, completing basic maintenance tasks such as greasing trucks and excavator.

4. Diesel mechanic, Sunchip Group

Full Time job, Gympie

Sunchip Group is looking for an experienced trade qualified diesel mechanic:

Duties include carrying out general maintenance on Forestry Machines (Komatsu and TigerCat). Good diagnostic and problem solving skills and the ability to work as an enthusiastic team member are a must.

5. Physiotherapist, All Ages Physiotherapy

Full Time job, Gympie

THIS position is for a full time or part time (negotiable) physiotherapist working at All Ages Physiotherapy with four other physiotherapists including an APA sports physiotherapist.

Ongoing mentoring and both in-house and external continuing education available.

No weekend work. No late evening work.

6. Truck and dog driver

Casual/Vacation job, Gypie

THIS is a local job with hours on Monday to Friday plus some Saturdays included.

Applicant must have:

Minimum 2 years experience with a white card

Be reliable, punctual and well presented

7. Customer Service/Dispatch Officer, Bamboo Village

Part Time job, Gympie

Bamboo Village is an established online Clothing and Manchester store:

Responsibilities of the successful candidate will include:

Picking, packing and shipping of online orders

Answer customer phone calls, reply to emails

Resolve any customer concerns or order issues

Process customer returns

Liaise with suppliers

Ensure the workplace runs efficiently and is clean and tidy

8. Harvester driver, Gympie

THIS business requires an experienced Harvest Driver (sugar cane) in Jones Hill. Work will commence immediately and is expected to last up to 2-3 months.

The physical requirements of this position may include lifting, bending and using machinery or other equipment.

TO APPLY: Contact the National Harvest Labour Information Service on 1800 062 332.

9. Deckhands (4 x positions), Tin Can Bay

FOUR deckhands are required for Prawn Trawl Vessels operating out of Tin Can Bay.

Applicants must have fishing or prawning experience. You must be fit and healthy and able to be at sea for long periods. You must be hard-working, honest, reliable and of sober habits.

Your position responsibilities will include carrying out all duties and lawful requests as directed by the Skipper.

10. Disability Support Worker, Life Without Barriers

Traveston

THIS is an opportunity to work for one of Australia's largest social purpose organisations that offers an attractive remuneration package with excellent tax benefits.

As a Disability Support Worker you will actively support the individual needs of our client who accesses Life Without Barriers' disability service.

You will be responsible for supporting and promoting our clients skills and abilities, providing support with activities of daily living, personal care including toileting and access to the local community.

11. Physiotherapist, Vivir Healthcare

Gympie

DUE to growth within our organisation, Vivir Healthcare are currently looking for Physiotherapists on permanent contracts in Gympie.

This position would ideally suit someone already established as a physio or someone who has worked over six months and is looking to gain some valuable experience in a very well supported environment.

12. General Practitioner, Tin Can Bay

WE ARE a GP owned Practice. We have two clinics, our main one located in Tin Can Bay, the second located in Rainbow Beach.

We pride ourselves on providing a high level of chronic disease management and nursing support. We are a mixed billing practice, however predominately our patients are bulk billed, due to pension, concession card holders.

We currently have over 7,000 patients that we care for and are looking for a General Practitioner to join our team to help assist our community in providing the level of care they deserve.

13. Nanny, Amamoor

A dairying family with four children is looking for a nanny to mind four children in the following hours:

Mon 330am-630am 130pm-5pm

Tuesday 330am-630pm

Wednesday 330am-630am

Thursday 330am-630am

Friday 330am-630am

Saturday 330am-630am 230pm-5pm

Sunday 330am-630am 230pm-5pm

14. General Labourers /Operators & Parks Workers, Gympie Regional Council

Multiple Positions (Gympie, Tin Can Bay or Kilkivan based)

THE council has a number of temporary vacancies which have arisen due to short term absences.

Desirable for this role will be:

Knowledge and experience in road maintenance and construction work, including bitumen works, pipe laying and concreting would be an advantage.

A QLD HR truck licence.

15. Officer - Customer Contact, Gympie Regional Council

THE council currently has a full time, fixed term vacancy to cover a internal secondment within our Customer Contact Section. This fixed term engagement will be through to the middle of April 2019.

We are looking for people who are passionate about customer service and enjoy the challenge of solving problems in a fast-paced customer contact/call centre environment. Successful applicants would need to be highly motivated and experienced team member/s, with a resilient disposition.

16. Senior Officer - Contracts, Gympie Regional Council

AN EXCITING opportunity exists for an enthusiastic and experienced professional to join our Procurement Team within the Corporate and Community Services Directorate.

This pivotal role is required to provide professional and administrative Support, advice and assistance to Gympie Regional Council Directorates in all tendering and contract management functions, including support and advice in relation to the preparation, issuing and evaluation of Council's Contracts.

17. Sales/bookings clerk, Epic Ocean Adventures

THE Epic Ocean Adventure team at Rainbow Beach is currently looking for an awesome new team member to add to their company.

They are an outdoors tour operator based in Rainbow Beach, specialising in 4WD kayak and surf adventures to the remote paradise Double Island Point.

They're all about the ocean, wildlife and adventuring and love sharing our passion with our large variety of customers.

18. Graduate Cadet Journalist, The Gympie Times

THE Gympie Times is looking for a journalism graduate with a passion for social media, video and telling great stories to join our multi-award winning newsroom.

Reporting to the Editor, you will be an important member of a dynamic and passionate newsroom, chasing and writing a wide variety of stories using multiple media platforms.

19. Clinical Psychologist, Cooinda Aged Care

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

THIS role has been developed through a collaboration between Cooinda Aged Care, USC Gympie and the Discipline of Psychology at the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) o improve access to clinical services in residential aged care facilities in regional areas.

This role will include a range of client and resident-based services such as diagnosis and treatment of high prevalence mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

