19 and 40-year-old drug drivers convicted by Gympie court

Two men were convicted of drug drtiving offences in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week. FILE PHOTO

Two men were convicted of drug drtiving offences in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week. FILE PHOTO

THE $200 drug driving fine imposed on an Imbil man this weekwas not as great as his fine for what a Gympie court ruled was a much more serious offence, driving an unregistered vehicle at the time.

Jason Anthony Koster, 46 pleaded guilty to drug driving in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on September 19, his third similar offence in recent years.

“You should have learned the first time or the second time. Perhaps you’ll learn this time,” magistrate Chris Callaghan said, also imposing a one-month licence disqualification.

Noting that Koster was not accused of being adversely affected by the drug, he said the offence of driving unregistered and therefore uninsured was more serious.

“You’ve got to understand the system of registration is not just to let everybody know who owns what car, but also so that every motor vehicle is insured for injuries which the driver of that motor vehicle might cause to someone else.”

Mr Callaghan said the total $300 fine would be for the uninsured aspect of the unregistered and uninsured vehicle offence.

This was fines for uninsured driving go straight to a fund to compensate people injured by uninsured drivers, he said.

In another drug driving matter before the court, Terry Maxwell McEwan, 40, of Gympie, pleaded guilty to driving in Struan Crescent, Gympie, with marijuana and meth amphetamine in his system, on August 15.

McEwan’s solicitor Chris Anderson told the court the drug driving offence was what led to the discovery of “items which were the subject of the offences for which he was jailed.”

Mr Callaghan said jail sentences already imposed for those offences would have covered the drug driving matter.

He ordered no further punishment except a three-month licence disqualification.