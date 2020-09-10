$1.8m bridge upgrade for important arterial in Gympie region

THE State Government has started works on the $1.8 million Coppermine Creek Bridge upgrade west of Kilkivan.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said RoadTek would rollout new a new bridge deck and guard rail to improve safety for families and businesses who use Kilkivan-Tansey Road every day.

"Supporting our industries and this important connector for the local community is part of Queensland's economic plan for recovery and jobs," Mr Bailey said.

"Across the globe, economies including Queensland's have felt the brunt of COVID-19.

"But because we're managing those health impacts, we're able to continue rolling out $1.9 billion for better roads in the region, including the $1 billion Gympie Bypass, which will start in coming weeks.

Satellite image of Kilkivan and the area west of Kilkivan.

To minimise disruption, a temporary side track will be built so Kilkivan-Tansey Road can be used while work is underway.

"It's great to see that these works will be delivered by RoadTek, which Deb Frecklington and the LNP cut 700 jobs from during their time in government."

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather conditions permitting.

Drivers are urged to drive to changed traffic conditions and to observe all signs and speed limits.

For up-to-date information on roadworks and other traffic information, call 13 19 40, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or download the app.