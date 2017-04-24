26°
News

$18.36m Bruce Hwy works at Tiaro announced

Shelley Strachan | 24th Apr 2017 7:52 AM Updated: 7:52 AM
UPGRADE FOR SAFETY:P Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on Easter Monday.
UPGRADE FOR SAFETY:P Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on Easter Monday. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MULTI-MILLION dollar improvement of a deadly intersection on the Bruce Hwy near Tiaro will include new and extended overtaking lanes, a widened median, and new turning lanes at intersections, with upgrades scheduled to be completed by late 2017.

Safety works on the Bruce Hwy north of Tiaro are about to start, including new overtaking lanes and widened medians to help reduce the high accident rate along this stretch of highway.

Federal Transport and Infrastructure Minister Darren Chester said improving safety on the Bruce was a key component of the Australian Government's record $50 billion infrastructure investment package.

"These works are being done as part of the Pavement Widening and the Overtaking Lanes packages for the Bruce Highway, improving safety for all drivers. Given the recent tragic road incidents along this stretch of the highway, we are more committed than ever to delivering a safer road network for Queenslanders," Mr Chester said. 　

"The ongoing results of the Australian Government's $6.7 billion investment in the highway are there for all to see - from new overtaking lanes between Brisbane and Cairns, to new interchanges, bridges and bypasses. Improving road safety is a goal shared by every government around the country and this investment shows the Australian Government is prepared to take a leading role in saving and changing lives."

Queensland Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the $18.36 million upgrades were due to start this week on the Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Maryborough.　

"Four intersections will be upgraded to improve road safety and traffic flow on this section of the Bruce Hwy, which is an important freight and transport link. The upgrades include new and extended overtaking lanes and the construction of a wide centre line treatment designed to reduce head-on collisions," Mr Bailey said.

"The treatment is saving lives in Queensland, and was recognised as a leader in road safety at the 2015 3M-ACRS Diamond Road Safety Awards - an Australia-wide road safety award focusing on innovation and effectiveness to save lives and injuries on road."

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the recent spate of tragic and horrific fatal accidents on the Bruce Hwy through Wide Bay showed the Government needed to maintain the momentum through new investments to make the highway as safe as possible.

"While big improvements have been made between Cooroy and Gympie, there is more work to do," Mr O'Brien said.

"The Bruce is a vital transport corridor through Wide Bay connecting Maryborough, Gympie and local communities to Brisbane and beyond. We need to make it safe for all road users to keep traffic, freight and industry moving. As a police officer I've dealt with many fatalities on the highway, and governments, drivers, regulators and vehicle manufacturers all need to play their part to prevent these tragedies.

"These new works include building a new northbound overtaking lane, extending an existing southbound overtaking lane and widening the median to better separate traffic travelling in opposite directions. The additional one-metre separation gives drivers greater opportunity to avoid a crash should they stray out of their lane."

Mr O'Brien said intersections to be upgraded as part of these works included Tahlia Lane (new right-turn lane), Canterwood Rd (new left and right-turn lanes), Petersen Rd (new left and right-turn lanes) and Hoffman Road (new right-turn lane).

"This will improve safety for all road users, and is an important investment in our region's infrastructure. The Bruce Highway is the backbone of the Wide Bay electorate, and it's vital to ensure it is as safe as it possibly can be for families, truckies, tourists and local drivers," he said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed news the highway was receiving safety upgrades at multiple locations.

"Local company Sunstate Group Qld, who have offices in the Maryborough Electorate, have been awarded the construction contract which is great news for the local area," Mr Saunders said.

The overtaking lanes works are fully funded by the Australian Government, while the pavement widening works are jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments base on an 80:20 funding share.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway darren chester fatal llew o'brien tiaro

4WD stolen, rolled and abandoned at Imbil

4WD stolen, rolled and abandoned at Imbil

POLICE are seeking help after a stolen 4WD was left damaged and abandoned after rolling down an embankment near Imbil.

Former Gympie man's Middle Eastern Anzac Day

Royal Australian Air Force airman Corporal Ben Reed, from Gympie, stands inside the orderly room at Australia's main operating base in the Middle East region.

Former Gympie High student on fourth deployment to the Middle East

Get ready for an 'early burst of winter', Gympie

WINTER WARMERS: Cold weather brings out coats, mittens and mugs of warm tea.Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Warm start to the week will cool down quickly.

$18.36m Bruce Hwy works at Tiaro announced

UPGRADE FOR SAFETY:P Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on Easter Monday.

$18.36m Bruce Hwy works at Tiaro announced

Local Partners

Up in the air: Gympie WWII Vet recalls his service

Air crew deployment took Gympie's Vern Lilley across the world

Cooran students shine in Wearable Art category of Australian Body Art Festival

Isla (left) and Shayne (right) model wearable art at the Australian Body Art Festival. Photography by Davina.

This year's Australian Body Art Festival drew huge crowds

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to ANZAC Day in the Gympie region

ANZAC Day ceremonies will get underway across the Gympie region next Monday, April 25

Thousands expected to attend services around the region

What's open on Anzac Day around Gympie

Commemoration Service at Gympie's Normanby Hill Remembrance Park for the 100 years of Anzac 1915-2015

Convenience stores, coffee shops, hotels, chemists and bottle shops

'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Gympie Cinemas screening FF8 for two separate charities

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

ACTRESS Amber Heard’s billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk has finally been spotted out and about in on the Gold Coast.

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

RETIREE&#39;S RETREAT

Neerdie 4570

House 2 2 3 $265,000

Total feeling of privacy on 2023m2 block with fertile, grow-anything soil. Established gardens, greenhouse and potting shed. Single carport and lock-up...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

Elegance, Lifestyle, Luxury on 5 Acres with Town Water

322 Old Maryborough Rd, Araluen 4570

House 5 2 5 Auction 13th May...

The statement is made right from the front entry, you know you are about to see something special. The long white pebbled driveway meanders through this gentle...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

move 2 the country in fine style!

9 Kintyre Court, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $310,000!

Are you looking to get away from it all and live in style in the countryside? Want a nice fancy smancy home on small acreage that will not break the budget and yet...

Great Business Opportunity

1100 Rossmore Road, Black Snake 4600

House 3 1 $699,000

Fresh to the market is this unique 846 acre property which has the potential to be turned into a great business opportunity.Positioned perfectly to capture the...

dont wait 2 long!

34 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000!

Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $220,000 ONO

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Gympie's latest million dollar property sale

The property has sold for $1 million

Real estate hits the next level with this impressive sale

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

Good value drives Gympie property market rise

ON THE RISE: Investors are coming from everywhere, according to real estate agent John Cochrane.

Investors coming from all over as market continues to rise.

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!