Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarvis Farrier went to police in Coomera last night.
Jarvis Farrier went to police in Coomera last night.
Crime

18-year-old being questioned by police over stabbing death

by Chris McMahon
5th Sep 2019 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old being questioned by police in relation to the stabbing death of Harrison Geppert, can be revealed as former Miami State High School student, Jarvis Farrier.

It's understood Farrier went to Coomera Police Station late last night, before he was taken to Southport Watchhouse.

The Bulletin understands he is currently being questioned by Gold Coast detectives in relation to the death, but no charges have been laid at this point.

Jarvis Farrier.
Jarvis Farrier.

Harrison Geppert, the brother of former Hells Angel bikie Ben 'Notorious' Geppert, was found in Frascott Park in Varsity Lakes with a stab wound to his back about 5.35pm yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to the popular dog park, but he died at the scene.

Detectives swarmed the scene and combed the park for evidence, with police trying to work out whether he was stabbed in the park or nearby and ran to the park.

Angry friends of Harrison Geppert's have taken to Farrier's Instagram account calling him a "weak dog".

Farrier's mother posted a loving message to her sons earlier this week, with the 18-year-old replying just yesterday with love heart emoji's.

crime gold coast jarvis farrier police stabbing

Top Stories

    Severe fire danger conditions in Gympie region

    premium_icon Severe fire danger conditions in Gympie region

    News QFES have imposed local fire bans across the entire region for the next couple of days.

    • 5th Sep 2019 12:08 PM
    VIDEO: Joy as abused dog in Gympie region cruelty case saved

    premium_icon VIDEO: Joy as abused dog in Gympie region cruelty case saved

    News Public help has undoubtedly saved the dog's life: police

    Man's 'disgusting' death threats put him on brink of jail

    premium_icon Man's 'disgusting' death threats put him on brink of jail

    News He told her the day she moved on would be her last.

    NAMED: 37 people to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon NAMED: 37 people to face Gympie court today

    News The following people will appear at the Gympie court today.