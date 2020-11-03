18 people wanted by Gympie police

WANTED: Police want to speak to the above people as part of investigations into crimes in the region over the past year and a half.

DO YOU recognise these people?

Gympie police have released CCTV photos of more than a dozen people they would like to speak with regarding alleged crimes across the region, some of which date back to July last year.

People in the images may depict an offender or witness to the offence.

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

1. John St, Stealing

Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing incident at a John St shop on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at about 9.50pm.

2. River Rd, Stealing

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a stealing incident at a Mary St shop about 2.57pm on March 3, 2020.

3. Mary St, Wilful Damage

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage incident which occurred on Sunday, July 28, 2019 about 4:44pm.

4. Power St, Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle

Police believe the person pictured may be able to help officers with the investigation into the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Friday, September 13, 2019 about 4:50pm.

5. Mellor St, Stealing

This person is being sought to assist regarding a stealing incident at a Mellor St shop on March 7, 2020 about 8am.

6. Mary St, Wilful Damage

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist with the investigation into a wilful damage incident on Friday, December 27, 2019 at about 1:15pm.

7. Mary St, Wilful Damage

This person may be able to assist with a wilful damage incident on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mary St about 4.44pm.

8. John St, Stealing

Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist regarding stealing from a shop on Sunday July 28, 2019, about 9.50pm.

9. River Rd, Stealing

Police believe this person can help in relation to theft from a River Rd shop about 5.57pm on Monday, July 15, 2019.

10. Exhibition Rd, Stealing

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from an Exhibition Rd on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at about 5.54pm.

11. River Rd, Unarmed Robbery

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Unarmed robbery which occurred on Friday, November 8, 2019 at about 4.45pm.

12. River Rd, Petrol Drive Off

This person may assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off on River Rd at 1.40am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

13. Brisbane Rd, Petrol Drive Off

The person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at about 12.13am.

14. River Rd, Stealing

THIS man may be able to assist with the investigation into goods stolen from a shop which occurred on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at about 2.57pm.

15. River Rd, Stealing

This man is being sought in relation to theft from a River Rd shop on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at about 3.08pm.

16. River Rd, Petrol Drive Off

This person may be able to assist officers with a petrol drive off which occurred on Monday, February 24, 2020 at about 2.35am.

17. Monkland St, Stealing

This person may be able to assist with the investigation into a shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at about 4:12pm.

18. Bruce Highway, Petrol Drive Off

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Monday, July 27, 2020 at about 1:52pm.