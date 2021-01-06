18 people Gympie police want to speak with right now

Gympie police are seeking more than a dozen people in relation to ongoing criminal investigations.

Gympie police are seeking more than a dozen people in relation to ongoing criminal investigations.

Do you recognise these people?

Gympie police would like to speak with more than a dozen people regarding alleged crimes across the region spanning the past two years.

People in the CCTV photos may depict an offender or witness to the crime.

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Kybong, Bruce Highway petrol drive off

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Monday July 27 2020 about 1.52pm.

Gympie, Monkland St, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Wednesday August 12 2020 about 4.12pm.

Gympie, River Rd, Petrol drive off

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This woman may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Monday February 24 2020 about 2.35am.

Gympie, River Rd, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Sunday March 29 2020 about 3.08pm.

Gympie, River Rd, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Tuesday March 3 2020 about 2.57pm.

Gympie, River Rd, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This woman may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 about 2.57pm.

Gympie, Mellor St, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Saturday March 7 2020 about 9am.

Gympie, Mary St, Wilful damage

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage on Friday December 27 2019 about 1.15pm.

Monkland, Brisbane Rd, Petrol drive off

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Saturday October 5 2019 about 12.13am.

Southside, Exhibition Rd, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Sunday November 10 2019 about 5.54pm.

Gympie, River Rd, Petrol drive off

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Tuesday September 3 2019 about 1.40am.

Gympie, River Rd, Unarmed robbery

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into an unarmed robbery on Friday November 8 2019 about 4.45pm.

Gympie, Power St, Unlawful use of motor vehicle

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Friday September 13 2019 at about 4.50pm.

Gympie, John St, stealing

People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Sunday July 28 2019 at about 9.50pm.

Gympie, John St, Stealing

People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 at about 9.50pm.

Gympie, Mary St, Wilful damage

People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 at about 4.44pm.

Gympie, River Rd, Stealing

People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Monday July 15 2019 about 5.57pm.

Gympie, Mary St, Wilful damage

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 about 4.44pm.