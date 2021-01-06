Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie police are seeking more than a dozen people in relation to ongoing criminal investigations.
Gympie police are seeking more than a dozen people in relation to ongoing criminal investigations.
News

18 people Gympie police want to speak with right now

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 12:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Do you recognise these people?

Gympie police would like to speak with more than a dozen people regarding alleged crimes across the region spanning the past two years.

People in the CCTV photos may depict an offender or witness to the crime.

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Kybong, Bruce Highway petrol drive off

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Monday July 27 2020 about 1.52pm.

Gympie, Monkland St, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Wednesday August 12 2020 about 4.12pm.

Gympie, River Rd, Petrol drive off

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This woman may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Monday February 24 2020 about 2.35am.

Gympie, River Rd, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Sunday March 29 2020 about 3.08pm.

Gympie, River Rd, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Tuesday March 3 2020 about 2.57pm.

Gympie, River Rd, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This woman may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 about 2.57pm.

Gympie, Mellor St, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Saturday March 7 2020 about 9am.

Gympie, Mary St, Wilful damage

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage on Friday December 27 2019 about 1.15pm.

Monkland, Brisbane Rd, Petrol drive off

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Saturday October 5 2019 about 12.13am.

Southside, Exhibition Rd, stealing

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Sunday November 10 2019 about 5.54pm.

Gympie, River Rd, Petrol drive off

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off on Tuesday September 3 2019 about 1.40am.

Gympie, River Rd, Unarmed robbery

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into an unarmed robbery on Friday November 8 2019 about 4.45pm.

Gympie, Power St, Unlawful use of motor vehicle

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Friday September 13 2019 at about 4.50pm.

Gympie, John St, stealing

People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021
People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Sunday July 28 2019 at about 9.50pm.

Gympie, John St, Stealing

People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021
People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 at about 9.50pm.

Gympie, Mary St, Wilful damage

People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021
People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 at about 4.44pm.

Gympie, River Rd, Stealing

People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021
People Gympie police would like to speak with 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from a shop on Monday July 15 2019 about 5.57pm.

Gympie, Mary St, Wilful damage

Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021
Gympie police want to speak with these people 2021

This man may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 about 4.44pm.

crime gympie crime gympie police police policelink
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Wide Bay fishers should download this zoning app

        Premium Content Why Wide Bay fishers should download this zoning app

        News The free app works even when you’re out of mobile range and could save you heaps in unnecessary fines.

        Paramedics treat 3 after crash near Gympie CBD

        Premium Content Paramedics treat 3 after crash near Gympie CBD

        News Police, fireys and paramedics were called to the crash just before 11.30am.

        One hurt in Cooloola Coast rollover

        Premium Content One hurt in Cooloola Coast rollover

        News Paramedics rushed to the coast yesterday after a car carrying four people crashed...

        CRASH CARNAGE: Five Gympie people hospitalised in one day

        Premium Content CRASH CARNAGE: Five Gympie people hospitalised in one day

        News Lawnmowers, motorbikes, water skis and cars involved in a slew of accidents around...