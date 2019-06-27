18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity
NEXT week some of the best young sports people from across Queensland will grace the fields and court across Bundaberg.
The youngsters will be competing in the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Tournament in both rugby league and netball.
The event, hosted at Shalom College, the Multiplex and The Waves sports grounds, has been a breeding ground for future stars.
NewsMail sports editor Shane Jones takes a look at some the current and former Origin stars to have played at the Confraternity, as its affectionately know.
Shane discovered 10 of the 19 players that have played in game one or two for Queensland have played in the tournament, representing different schools around the state.
Here is a list, not in full, of those that have played including those involved this year.
Felise Kaufusi
Our Bundy Maroons star played for Shalom College more than a decade ago before moving up north to pursue an NRL career with the North Queensland Cowboys.
Will Chambers
The Brisbane-based Maroon played for St Joseph's Nudgee College during his time at the school. One of his classmates was current Wallabies and Melbourne Rebels player Quade Cooper.
Ben Hunt
Hunt represented Yeppoon's St Brendan's College in the Confraternity before he signed with the Brisbane Broncos as a junior.
Daly Cherry-Evans
This year's Queensland Maroons captain played for St Patrick's College in Mackay after moving to the region from Brisbane as a teenager.
Michael Morgan
Townsville's Ignatius Park College has produced plenty of State of Origin stars with Michael Morgan one of them. The centre and halve will play his 12th State of Origin match for Queensland later this month, if he is selected.
Cameron Munster
The Rocky product played for Emmaus College during his time in Confraternity.
Dylan Napa
Represented St Patrick's College at Shorncliffe almost a decade ago before moving to the Brisbane Broncos and then the Sydney Roosters.
Corey Oates
Oates played Confraternity at the same school as Ben Hunt, St Brendan's College in Yeppoon.
Joe Ofahengaue
This year's State of Origin debutant played for two schools at Confraternity with both in Ipswich. The Tongan international went to St Edmund's College and St Peter Claver.
Kalyn Ponga
One of the best players in the game right now played for Ignatius Park College after moving to the North Queensland Cowboys at a young age. Ponga also went to school in Mackay.
Others in previous years
Anthony Milford
Milford represented the St Peter Claver school at Confraternity. He has currently played two games for Queensland.
Johnathan Thurston
One of the greatest players Queensland has ever produced played for St Mary's in Toowoomba.
Coen Hess
Bundaberg's Coen Hess might have been in the Rum City for the first eight years of his life, but Hess represented Ignatius Park in the Confraternity after moving to Townsville from Mount Isa. He then signed for the North Queensland Cowboys before making his Origin debut in 2017.
Wendell Sailor
Sailor was player of the tournament in 1992 for St Patrick's in Mackay as he helped the side claim the crown. The former Brisbane Bronco and St George Illawarra Dragon represented Queensland and Australia in rugby league before also representing the Wallabies in rugby union. He is one of the best players to come from the school tournament.
Valentine Holmes
The current NFL player with the New York Jets represented Townsville's Ignatius Park College before he represented Australia and Queensland in rugby league.
Dave Taylor
The Coal Train was player of the carnival in 2005 for St Brendan's College in Yeppoon.
Chris Walker
The Walker family has a proud history in Confraternity with Chris winning player of the year in 1996 for St Mary's in Toowoomba and his brother Shane winning the year before in 1995. The Toowoomba school dominated during that period, winning the whole title in 1994 and 1995. Walker played two matches for Queensland in the early 2000s.
Matt Bowen
The former North Queensland Cowboy and Queensland Maroon won player of the carnival at the 1999 Confraternity. He played for St Teresa's in Noosa.