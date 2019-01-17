$18 million highway upgrades at Gympie region blackspots

DETAILED design is underway for upgrades to the Bruce Highway near Gootchie, in the growing area north of Glenwood.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the $17.58 million safety upgrade works would improve traffic flow, road safety at the intersections of Deveron, Molteno and Sheehans roads.

"New dedicated right-turn lanes at these intersections will improve highway safety by reducing the potential of head-on crashes,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Improving road safety and building a safer Bruce Highway is a top priority for me. The Bruce Highway has claimed too many lives and this new investment, fully funded by the Liberal Nationals Government will improve safety for people at Gootchie and motorists travelling between Glenwood and Bauple.

Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals' Leader Michael McCormack said works would involve widening the road and installing a one-metre-wide centreline to increase the distance between motorists travelling in opposite directions.

"Around Australia the Liberal and Nationals' Government is investing to make our roads safer,” Mr McCormack said.

"Wide centrelines are designed to reduce head-on collisions by providing greater spacing from oncoming vehicles. The line marking also creates a buffer zone for motorists to move safely around vehicles stopped on the side of the road, without having to enter the oncoming lane,” Mr McCormack said.

"Aurecon is undertaking the detailed design phase, which is expected to be finished by mid-2019. When the construction contract is awarded both property owners and the community will be updated on what to expect during the works.”

The safety works are fully funded by the Australian Government's $175.2 million Bruce Highway - Blackspots, Rest Areas and Safety Upgrades Package.