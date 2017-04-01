18 jobs going in Gympie now

1. Dentist @ Southside Little Smiles
Part Time job, Gympie
Southside Little Smiles has a fantastic opportunity available for a dentist.
APPLY: Applications can be emailed to Gayle Hocking at gayle@southside littlesmiles.com.au or CLICK HERE
2. Qualified Tyre Fitter @ Stevo's Truck & Tractor
Full Time job, Gympie
Experienced Tyre Fitter for Tyreright Gympie required.
APPLY: Please phone or email with checkable references John Fitzgerald 5482 5817 or Service@stevos.com.au or CLICK HERE
3. Heavy Duty Diesel Mechanic @ Stevo's Truck & Tractor
Full Time job, Gympie
Qualified Heavy Duty Diesel Mechanic required for established and diverse Gympie truck workshop.
APPLY: Please phone or email with checkable references John Fitzgerald 5482 5817 or Service@stevos.com.au or CLICK HERE
4. Personal Carer @ Blue Care
Casual/Vacation job, Gympie
Blue Care is after several Personal Carers to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Service.
APPLY: Visit www.bluecare.org.au or CLICK HERE
5. Personal Trainer & Group Fitness Instructors @ Snap Fitness
Contract/Temp job, Gympie
Help our members achieve their health and fitness dreams by joining the fun and supportive team. Ongoing professional development and support provided.
Are you looking for a new and exciting position as a Personal Trainer & wanting to build your own successful business?
APPLY: Email your cover letter and resume to Kellie at gympie@snapfitness.com.au or CLICK HERE
6. Pharmacist Manager @ Ramsay Health Care
Are you a Pharmacist looking for your next challenge? Apply today to be part of the local community.
Full Time job, Gympie
- Management opportunity
- Attractive employee benefits
- Staff recognition
APPLY: Email resume to waltershayley@ramsayhealth. com.au or CLICK HERE
7. Book keeper and Sales Assistant @ Asset Cabins and Homes
Full Time job
Office Admin and Sales Assistant work
Accounts processing
Monday to Friday fixed hours
Make your mark working for an innovative company that designs & constructs relocatable cabins/homes for the Tourist/Caravan Park & Home Park Industry.
APPLY: Send your resume to ben@assetcabins.com.au or CLICK HERE
8. Pharmacist @ Kings Resources
Full Time job
Are you passionate about community pharmacy? Are you customer focused? Ongoing training and support provided.
APPLY: Visit www.tpctalent.com.au for information or CLICK HERE
9. Caretaker Role @ Maranatha Recreation Camp
Contract/Temp job
Live on site for this caretaker role at a recreation camp in the Sunshine Coast.
APPLY: Email resumes to: manager@maranatha-camp .com or CLICK HERE
10. Civil Estimator @ Sutton Building Solutions
Contract/Temp job
We are seeking an experienced Civil Estimator to join our team to play a role in the continuing growth of our Business.
APPLY: Please send all applications to admin@australiancivil anddrainage.com.au or CLICK HERE
11. Merchandiser @ Saleslink Australasia
Casual/Vacation job
Are you an experienced and passionate FMCG merchandiser? You must have your own car and ability to work throughout Gympie.
APPLY: Apply at Sales Link Group www.saleslinkgroup.com.au or CLICK HERE
12. Spare Parts and Accessories Manager @ Gympie Motorcycles
Full Time job
Gympie Motorcycles is looking for a Parts and Accessories Manager to join our team.
APPLY: Apply at Gympie Motorcycles 5480 4199 or CLICK HERE
13. Service Advisor / Manager @ Gympie Motorcycles
Full Time job
Gympie Motorcycles are looking for an experienced Service Advisor/ Manager to join our team.
APPLY: Apply at Gympie Motorcycles 5480 4199 or CLICK HERE
14. Casual Truck Driver @ Trio Automotive Group Queensland
Casual/Vacation job
Casual Tow Truck Driver Strong focus for Customer Service Must be able to work after hours and weekends. MR/Towing Licence and history required.
APPLY: Resumes with cover letters can be email to Lauren@tagq.com.au or CLICK HERE
15. Automotive vehicle spray painter/refinisher @ Automotive smash & spray painting
Full Time job, Gympie
Family owned and operated, in a team environment that cares.
Enjoy the positive attitude our team prides itself on.
Fast growing young business with quality as its selling point.
We are seeking a professional tradesman that prides themselves in quality refinish. You will be part of a fast growing team that promotes quality work.
APPLY: Inquiries phone 0429 970 151 or CLICK HERE
16. Support Worker @ integratedliving Australia Limited
Casual/Vacation job
Casual with potential to move to permanent employment
In home community care in Gympie and surrounding areas
Leading Not For Profit company
Great opportunity for you to be able to give back to your community by working in your local area to support the aged & people with a disability.
APPLY: For further information, please contact Wendy Starr 0491 219 796 or CLICK HERE
17. Sonographer @ Alexander Associates
This private practice is looking for an experienced sonographer to join their team on a full-time basis to assist with conducting a mixed case load of scans.
APPLY: Call Anthony or Derek on 02 9506 7000 or CLICK HERE
18. Nursing, Community, Medical Home Care Worker @ KinCare
Permanent, Gympie
KinCare is a highly regarded, dynamic and innovative Healthcare & Wellness Services Group, who has become a market leader in Australia.
APPLY: Visit qualifiedcarers.com.au for more information or CLICK HERE