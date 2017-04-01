30°
18 jobs going in Gympie now

Frances Klein
| 1st Apr 2017 7:38 AM
18 jobs going in Gympie
18 jobs going in Gympie contributed

1. Dentist @ Southside Little Smiles

Part Time job, Gympie

Southside Little Smiles has a fantastic opportunity available for a dentist.

APPLY: Applications can be emailed to Gayle Hocking at gayle@southside littlesmiles.com.au or CLICK HERE

2. Qualified Tyre Fitter @ Stevo's Truck & Tractor

Full Time job, Gympie

Experienced Tyre Fitter for Tyreright Gympie required.

APPLY: Please phone or email with checkable references John Fitzgerald 5482 5817 or Service@stevos.com.au or CLICK HERE

3. Heavy Duty Diesel Mechanic @ Stevo's Truck & Tractor

Full Time job, Gympie

Qualified Heavy Duty Diesel Mechanic required for established and diverse Gympie truck workshop.

APPLY: Please phone or email with checkable references John Fitzgerald 5482 5817 or Service@stevos.com.au or CLICK HERE

4. Personal Carer @ Blue Care

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

Blue Care is after several Personal Carers to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Service.

APPLY: Visit www.bluecare.org.au or CLICK HERE

5. Personal Trainer & Group Fitness Instructors @ Snap Fitness

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

Help our members achieve their health and fitness dreams by joining the fun and supportive team. Ongoing professional development and support provided.

Are you looking for a new and exciting position as a Personal Trainer & wanting to build your own successful business?

APPLY: Email your cover letter and resume to Kellie at gympie@snapfitness.com.au or CLICK HERE

6. Pharmacist Manager @ Ramsay Health Care

Are you a Pharmacist looking for your next challenge? Apply today to be part of the local community.

Full Time job, Gympie

  • Management opportunity
  • Attractive employee benefits
  • Staff recognition

APPLY: Email resume to waltershayley@ramsayhealth. com.au or CLICK HERE

7. Book keeper and Sales Assistant @ Asset Cabins and Homes

Full Time job

Office Admin and Sales Assistant work

Accounts processing

Monday to Friday fixed hours

Make your mark working for an innovative company that designs & constructs relocatable cabins/homes for the Tourist/Caravan Park & Home Park Industry.

APPLY: Send your resume to ben@assetcabins.com.au or CLICK HERE

8. Pharmacist @ Kings Resources

Full Time job

Are you passionate about community pharmacy? Are you customer focused? Ongoing training and support provided.

APPLY: Visit www.tpctalent.com.au for information or CLICK HERE

9. Caretaker Role @ Maranatha Recreation Camp

Contract/Temp job

Live on site for this caretaker role at a recreation camp in the Sunshine Coast.

APPLY: Email resumes to: manager@maranatha-camp .com or CLICK HERE

10. Civil Estimator @ Sutton Building Solutions

Contract/Temp job

We are seeking an experienced Civil Estimator to join our team to play a role in the continuing growth of our Business.

APPLY: Please send all applications to admin@australiancivil anddrainage.com.au or CLICK HERE

11. Merchandiser @ Saleslink Australasia

Casual/Vacation job

Are you an experienced and passionate FMCG merchandiser? You must have your own car and ability to work throughout Gympie.

APPLY: Apply at Sales Link Group www.saleslinkgroup.com.au or CLICK HERE

12. Spare Parts and Accessories Manager @ Gympie Motorcycles

Full Time job

Gympie Motorcycles is looking for a Parts and Accessories Manager to join our team.

APPLY: Apply at Gympie Motorcycles 5480 4199 or CLICK HERE

13. Service Advisor / Manager @ Gympie Motorcycles

Full Time job

Gympie Motorcycles are looking for an experienced Service Advisor/ Manager to join our team.

APPLY: Apply at Gympie Motorcycles 5480 4199 or CLICK HERE

14. Casual Truck Driver @ Trio Automotive Group Queensland

Casual/Vacation job

Casual Tow Truck Driver Strong focus for Customer Service Must be able to work after hours and weekends. MR/Towing Licence and history required.

APPLY: Resumes with cover letters can be email to Lauren@tagq.com.au or CLICK HERE

15. Automotive vehicle spray painter/refinisher @ Automotive smash & spray painting

Full Time job, Gympie

Family owned and operated, in a team environment that cares.

Enjoy the positive attitude our team prides itself on.

Fast growing young business with quality as its selling point.

We are seeking a professional tradesman that prides themselves in quality refinish. You will be part of a fast growing team that promotes quality work.

APPLY: Inquiries phone 0429 970 151 or CLICK HERE

16. Support Worker @ integratedliving Australia Limited

Casual/Vacation job

Casual with potential to move to permanent employment

In home community care in Gympie and surrounding areas

Leading Not For Profit company

Great opportunity for you to be able to give back to your community by working in your local area to support the aged & people with a disability.

APPLY: For further information, please contact Wendy Starr 0491 219 796 or CLICK HERE

17. Sonographer @ Alexander Associates

This private practice is looking for an experienced sonographer to join their team on a full-time basis to assist with conducting a mixed case load of scans.

APPLY: Call Anthony or Derek on 02 9506 7000 or CLICK HERE

18. Nursing, Community, Medical Home Care Worker @ KinCare

Permanent, Gympie

KinCare is a highly regarded, dynamic and innovative Healthcare & Wellness Services Group, who has become a market leader in Australia.

APPLY: Visit qualifiedcarers.com.au for more information or CLICK HERE

Gympie Times

Topics:  employment full time gympie jobs looking for work part time vacancy

