24°
News

18 jobs currently available in the Gympie Region

Jacob Carson | 8th Jul 2017 9:45 AM
No Caption
No Caption Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1: Customer Service Work

Looking for four casual workers at the Smiths Pies food truck at this year's Gympie Music Muster come August 24-27.

Employees must be honest, reliable and work quickly for this job in a friendly team environment.

Applicants must be between 18-50 years of age and have no injuries that could potentially impact your ability to work.

APPLY: Please contact Sherri on 0427 713 190.

2: Bookkeeper

A bookkeeper is required for one day a week at an office in The Palms, 10 minutes away from Gympie.

Job requires knowledge of MYOB and basic administration work.

APPLY: Please contact Kent on 0409 559 119.

3: Car Park Cleaner

Car park cleaner wanted for a two-hour shift weekly in Gympie.

Duties include general cleaning and spot cleaning of stains.

This work is to be done before regular business hours, either before 8am or after 9pm.

APPLY: Please apply for this position here.

4: Shed Sales Consultant

Steeline is a well-established locally owned manufacturer of sheds, carports and roofing products.

Recent growth has provided an opportunity for a new sales consultant to join the team in Gympie.

No experience required as onsite training will be provided.

APPLY: Please send your application to dportbury@steeline.com.au

5: Car Detailer

A fantastic opportunity has become available for a detailer at the Gympie Madill dealership.

In return, we will help you develop and learn many skills associated with the business.

Current driver's licence required.

APPLY: Send applications to careers@madill.com.au

6: Stores Person/Production Operator

Sitemax Group is a scaffolding supplier looking for a new team member to provide exceptional customer service as well as demonstrating flexibility and efficiency in the diverse tasks assigned to you throughout the day.

They include handling customers orders from start to finish, stock control, general housekeeping as well as production work involving signs and stickers.

Experience in a similar role with current LF ticket required.

APPLY: To apply, email sandra@myhrmanger.net.au

7: Truck Driving Position

Full-time work.

Busy Transport and Timber Harvesting Company requires a full-time B Double truck driver with excavator ticket working in the Gympie/Maryborough region of Queensland.

Living in this area is a must, and prior experience in the timber industry is seen as an advantage.

APPLY: To apply for this position, please send your application and resume to accounts@ashers.net.au with Truck Driver in the subject line or phone 5449 2224.

8: Sales Assistant

Davies Furniture Court are looking for an eager and capable sales assistant for their store.

Sales and prior retail experience is preferred, and basic computer skills are essential.

Successful applicant will be available for up to 30 hours a week.

APPLY: To apply, phone Linda on 5482 1848.

9: Delivery Driver/Furniture Removal/Warehouse Duties

Davies Furniture Court in Gympie are also looking for a combination delivery driver, furniture remover/assembler along with general warehouse duties.

Again, the successful applicant will be available for up to 30 hours a week, with a HR license preferable.

APPLY: To apply, phone Linda on 5482 1848.

10: Rail Labourers

CR Rail Resources are currently looking for various roles to be filled for a short-term contract potentially beginning this month.

The positions include qualified rail labourers, loader and excavator operators and rail welders.

Applicants must have a current and valid RIW card and be drug and alcohol free.

APPLY: Please send resumes to admin@crrail.com.au

11: Receptionist/Office Administrator

Koala Accounting and Taxation are on the lookout for a new receptionist and office administrator.

The position involves front office reception duties as well as coordinating varied administration work.

Excellent presentation, communication and computer skills are essential. Handisoft experience will be seen as an advantage as well.

APPLY: If you feel you meet this criteria, please forward your resume to info@koalatax.com.au

12: Forwarder/Harvester Operator

Busy Transport and Timber Harvesting Company are also on the hunt for a forwarder/harvester operator for current work in Gympie.

Previous logging experience essential and preference will be given to those with current forestry tickets.

APPLY: Please phone 5499 2224 or email your application and resume to accounts@ashers.com.au

13: Trainee Quality Assurance Coordinator

Nestle has provided a great opportunity for recent food technologist graduate or somebody looking to make their first steps into a rewarding new career.

Reporting to a quality manager, your role will see you working in a small team dedicated to food quality and safety control.

On the job coaching will be provided, with Nestle looking for driven and forward-thinking applicants.

APPLY: Head to www.nestle.com.au/careers to apply for this job.

14: Restaurant Manager

A full-time position for a manager is currently available in an Indian Restaurant in Woolooga.

Duties include planning and organising reservations, stock ordering, maintaining records of stock levels, ensuring facilities are compliant and delivering high-quality customer service.

APPLY: Send your resume and CV to newpunjabindian@gmail.com

15: Commercial Cleaner

Looking for a commercial cleaner in Gympie.

Early morning cleaning is to be expected, cleaning from Monday to Friday for three hours per clean.

APPLY: Please apply for this position here.

16: Painters

Looking for painters and brush hands to join an establish local painting business in Gympie, Cutting Edge Painting Contractors.

Must have vehicle, license and some basic painting tools.

Immediate start is required.

APPLY: For more information, please phone TJ on 0422 584 176.

17: Cook for Indian Restaurant

New Punjab is also currently looking for a cook for their restaurant in Woolooga. Experience preferred with an immediate start required.

APPLY: For more information, please contact Jaggi on 0430 061 200.

18: Rural Fencer

Rural fencer required for casual work in the Gympie to fill in for another worker.

Must have experience, ABN, driver's license and transport.

APPLY: Phone Chris on 042 397 430.

Gympie Times

Topics:  jobs jobs list job vacancies local employment

Just In

Speak up for our heritage

Speak up for our heritage

'We don't want to throw the baby out with the bath water.'

Win a signed Johnathan Thurston tribute

Johnathan Thurston with his special tribute illustration from cartoonist Peter Broelman.

Cartoonist Peter Broelman has done special illustration of JT

Stop griping, we've got it pretty good in Gympie

GOOD FOR US: Gympie can boast major infrastructure, like the new aquatic centre.

Bagging local councils seems to be one of our national sports

Young Gympie man hospitalised with facial burns

AMBULANCE: Emergency Services rushed to the scene at Kilkivan last night

A scary near miss for this Kilkivan man

Local Partners

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

All the latest Widgee news and upcoming events

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Exhibition: Prof Hergenflertz's great bone collection hits Gympie

Jaimie Cook from Gympie Bones Museum project.

Gympie Bone Museum exhibition on now

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

GABI Dunn’s boyfriend Jeff broke up with her just after they’d gone to prom together. So she got to work and did something about it.

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Country retreat

19 Gavin Way, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 7 Auction On Site...

Looking for peace and quiet, then this property has everything for you. Located at the end of a quiet no through road is 31.9 acres in the Mary Valley area. ...

Perfect Lifestyle - 6 Bedrooms on Almost 20 Acres + Shed + Water!

445 McIntosh Creek Road, Mcintosh Creek 4570

House 6 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Close to town and everything you need is just waiting for you. This 6 bedroom high set weatherboard home has been lovingly renovated. Upstairs you can enjoy the...

AUCTION ON SITE SATURDAY 12 TH AUGUST AT 3.00PM

10 Alma Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 AUCTION

As selling agents we have the pleasure in offering 2 well presented units each with modern kitchens, bathrooms, lounge-rooms and rear sunrooms. They have recently...

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

CAN YOU BELIEVE - NEWLY BUILT

69 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $350,000

Can you believe it, a newly built home, at this price? This amazing Exclusively listed brick home is waiting for you to stamp it with your personality. Large...

STYLISH HOME- ROOM FOR THE VAN

73 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 3 7 $382,000

This stylish brick home is looking for new owners. Yes, I did say room for your van and boat as well as all the other toys in the super-size shed and high...

WATERFRONT Ground Level Unit

1/84 Toolara Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $249,000

Excellent position and views from this wonderful 2 bedroom unit over to the waters edge. This is the perfect spot go for your morning walk along the nature reserve...

weekender ready 2 go!

17 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 1 0 4 $114,000!

Excellent build site with amazing views, or simply a weekender for your getaways! This property is a great starter for your next tree change. Located in scenic...

dream property reduced 2 sell!

20 Brooks Road, Canina 4570

4 2 4 NOW ONLY...

Wow! And thats not said lightly about this standout property! Is it time to move to the country and just sit back and relax and enjoy the good life? Grow heaps of...

QUIET RURAL BLOCK LOCATED NICE AND HIGH

Lot 17 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One ... $85,000

This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One of the highest blocks on the street you sure to catch plenty of breezes on those hot summer days. If...

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!