18 jobs currently available in the Gympie Region

1: Customer Service Work

Looking for four casual workers at the Smiths Pies food truck at this year's Gympie Music Muster come August 24-27.

Employees must be honest, reliable and work quickly for this job in a friendly team environment.

Applicants must be between 18-50 years of age and have no injuries that could potentially impact your ability to work.

APPLY: Please contact Sherri on 0427 713 190.

2: Bookkeeper

A bookkeeper is required for one day a week at an office in The Palms, 10 minutes away from Gympie.

Job requires knowledge of MYOB and basic administration work.

APPLY: Please contact Kent on 0409 559 119.

3: Car Park Cleaner

Car park cleaner wanted for a two-hour shift weekly in Gympie.

Duties include general cleaning and spot cleaning of stains.

This work is to be done before regular business hours, either before 8am or after 9pm.

APPLY: Please apply for this position here.

4: Shed Sales Consultant

Steeline is a well-established locally owned manufacturer of sheds, carports and roofing products.

Recent growth has provided an opportunity for a new sales consultant to join the team in Gympie.

No experience required as onsite training will be provided.

APPLY: Please send your application to dportbury@steeline.com.au

5: Car Detailer

A fantastic opportunity has become available for a detailer at the Gympie Madill dealership.

In return, we will help you develop and learn many skills associated with the business.

Current driver's licence required.

APPLY: Send applications to careers@madill.com.au

6: Stores Person/Production Operator

Sitemax Group is a scaffolding supplier looking for a new team member to provide exceptional customer service as well as demonstrating flexibility and efficiency in the diverse tasks assigned to you throughout the day.

They include handling customers orders from start to finish, stock control, general housekeeping as well as production work involving signs and stickers.

Experience in a similar role with current LF ticket required.

APPLY: To apply, email sandra@myhrmanger.net.au

7: Truck Driving Position

Full-time work.

Busy Transport and Timber Harvesting Company requires a full-time B Double truck driver with excavator ticket working in the Gympie/Maryborough region of Queensland.

Living in this area is a must, and prior experience in the timber industry is seen as an advantage.

APPLY: To apply for this position, please send your application and resume to accounts@ashers.net.au with Truck Driver in the subject line or phone 5449 2224.

8: Sales Assistant

Davies Furniture Court are looking for an eager and capable sales assistant for their store.

Sales and prior retail experience is preferred, and basic computer skills are essential.

Successful applicant will be available for up to 30 hours a week.

APPLY: To apply, phone Linda on 5482 1848.

9: Delivery Driver/Furniture Removal/Warehouse Duties

Davies Furniture Court in Gympie are also looking for a combination delivery driver, furniture remover/assembler along with general warehouse duties.

Again, the successful applicant will be available for up to 30 hours a week, with a HR license preferable.

APPLY: To apply, phone Linda on 5482 1848.

10: Rail Labourers

CR Rail Resources are currently looking for various roles to be filled for a short-term contract potentially beginning this month.

The positions include qualified rail labourers, loader and excavator operators and rail welders.

Applicants must have a current and valid RIW card and be drug and alcohol free.

APPLY: Please send resumes to admin@crrail.com.au

11: Receptionist/Office Administrator

Koala Accounting and Taxation are on the lookout for a new receptionist and office administrator.

The position involves front office reception duties as well as coordinating varied administration work.

Excellent presentation, communication and computer skills are essential. Handisoft experience will be seen as an advantage as well.

APPLY: If you feel you meet this criteria, please forward your resume to info@koalatax.com.au

12: Forwarder/Harvester Operator

Busy Transport and Timber Harvesting Company are also on the hunt for a forwarder/harvester operator for current work in Gympie.

Previous logging experience essential and preference will be given to those with current forestry tickets.

APPLY: Please phone 5499 2224 or email your application and resume to accounts@ashers.com.au

13: Trainee Quality Assurance Coordinator

Nestle has provided a great opportunity for recent food technologist graduate or somebody looking to make their first steps into a rewarding new career.

Reporting to a quality manager, your role will see you working in a small team dedicated to food quality and safety control.

On the job coaching will be provided, with Nestle looking for driven and forward-thinking applicants.

APPLY: Head to www.nestle.com.au/careers to apply for this job.

14: Restaurant Manager

A full-time position for a manager is currently available in an Indian Restaurant in Woolooga.

Duties include planning and organising reservations, stock ordering, maintaining records of stock levels, ensuring facilities are compliant and delivering high-quality customer service.

APPLY: Send your resume and CV to newpunjabindian@gmail.com

15: Commercial Cleaner

Looking for a commercial cleaner in Gympie.

Early morning cleaning is to be expected, cleaning from Monday to Friday for three hours per clean.

APPLY: Please apply for this position here.

16: Painters

Looking for painters and brush hands to join an establish local painting business in Gympie, Cutting Edge Painting Contractors.

Must have vehicle, license and some basic painting tools.

Immediate start is required.

APPLY: For more information, please phone TJ on 0422 584 176.

17: Cook for Indian Restaurant

New Punjab is also currently looking for a cook for their restaurant in Woolooga. Experience preferred with an immediate start required.

APPLY: For more information, please contact Jaggi on 0430 061 200.

18: Rural Fencer

Rural fencer required for casual work in the Gympie to fill in for another worker.

Must have experience, ABN, driver's license and transport.

APPLY: Phone Chris on 042 397 430.