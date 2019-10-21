17yo Gympie youth 'critical' after horror crash

HORROR CRASH: The crash scene near Pomona on Saturday morning where a 17-year-old driver was airlifted the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on an RACQ LifeFlight helicopter.

HORROR CRASH: The crash scene near Pomona on Saturday morning where a 17-year-old driver was airlifted the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on an RACQ LifeFlight helicopter. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A GYMPIE 17-year-old youth is battling for his life after a horror crash near Gympie on Saturday morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported "a vehicle into tree incident” had occurred on Pomona Kin Kin Road at about 7.45am.

Paramedics along with Critical Care paramedics and a rescue helicopter were tasked to the scene.

The young teen was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious lower leg, pelvis and head injuries.

His condition remains critical.