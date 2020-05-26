17yo clocked at 140km/h on Gympie region road

A boy has been fined and lost 6 points for doing 140km/h on the Wide Bay Highway.

ON MAY 22, a driver displaying P1 plates on his Mitsubishi Mirage was observed by police driving along the Wide Bay Highway, Lower Wonga at considerable speed.

Police allege the 17-year-old Kuluin boy was detected travelling at 140km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The boy was fined $622 and lost six demerit points. As the driver held a provisional licence, this resulted in him having to choose between a suspended licence or a good driving behaviour period.

