17yo clocked at 140km/h on Gympie region road
ON MAY 22, a driver displaying P1 plates on his Mitsubishi Mirage was observed by police driving along the Wide Bay Highway, Lower Wonga at considerable speed.
CLICK HERE: Two boys killed in horror crash near Roma
Police allege the 17-year-old Kuluin boy was detected travelling at 140km/h in a 100km/h zone.
READ MORE: Triple tragedy devastates small community
The boy was fined $622 and lost six demerit points. As the driver held a provisional licence, this resulted in him having to choose between a suspended licence or a good driving behaviour period.
It is worth looking at the bigger picture when making decisions, good or bad as it can save you in the long run