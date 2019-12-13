Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy, 17, killed, 15yo girl airlifted in 'stolen car' crash

13th Dec 2019 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl airlifted after a single vehicle crash in Central Queensland overnight.

Police are investigating the fatal car crash in Blackwater.

Preliminary investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd.

There were two people in the car. 

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

blackwater editors picks emerald fatal crash
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Historic native title win for Butchulla people

        premium_icon Historic native title win for Butchulla people

        News After almost two decades of fighting the Butchulla people will be legally recognised today as the traditional owners of about 100,000 hectares of land and water

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Gympie called to help raise pups for kids with autism

        premium_icon Gympie called to help raise pups for kids with autism

        News “There’s no dollar cost to them, we cover all the costs with the food, the vet...

        16 jobs going in Gympie now

        premium_icon 16 jobs going in Gympie now

        News There are heaps of jobs available just before Christmas in the Gympie region.