17yo badly hurt in horror Teewah drink drive incident

POLICE are investigating two troubling incidents at Teewah Beach on the weekend, after one person was hit by a car and another vehicle rolled on the beach.

The two incidents were part of weekend of “general bad behaviour by beach drivers and passengers with no regard to road rules of personal/public safety”, police said today.

About 11.10am on Saturday, police received information that a drink driver had struck a pedestrian on the beach with a white Toyota Hilux Utility, there was no exact information regarding location of incident other than Double Island Point.

CLICK HERE: Gympie region devastated by loss of 21yo Imbil crash victim

Communication with the informant was difficult due to mobile phone reception issues and police had to travel via Freshwater Track due to high tide and travelled to the north side of Double Island Point and located the informant who advised that the incident was along Teewah Beach, 4km south of Freshwater Track.

The informant was not able to provide any info regarding status of victim or QAS attendance.

READ MORE: 50 men and women front Gympie court today

Travelling to the incident scene police obtained information that the victim had been placed in a vehicle and driven further south towards Noosa North Shore Tewantin barge in an attempt to obtain mobile phone coverage.

Due to lack of mobile reception police subsequently had to travel back to Double Island Point and contact their Brisbane communications base to confirm the victim had received medical assistance and establish the nature of their injuries.

Aerial drone photos of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.

Police then travelled back to the incident scene and detained the offending driver and transported him to Rainbow Beach Police Beat for a breath analysis test.

The 23-year-old male driver from Banyo was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mid-range drink driving (.103 per cent) and failing to display P-plates. He will face Gympie Magistrates Court this Friday.

The 17-year-old male victim from Mansfield is currently in hospital with a fractured leg, facial/head injuries and extremely lucky to be alive.

The stunning Cooloola Coast, where it appears idiots tried hard to ruin it for everyone at the weekend.

“As you can see, crashes in remote areas like Teewah Beach comes with its challenges, access, communication and delays in trying to get help and provide assistance and medical treatment being the key factors,” police said on Monday.

“Driving on the beach has the same road rules as driving on a bitumen/dirt road and for good reason, personal and public safety, it is not a free for all paddy bashing session and the responsibility as in this case will fall back on the driver doing the wrong thing,” a spokeswoman said.

“Driving on the beach also takes different skills, just because someone has driven a car for years does not make them qualified.

“Get advice from people who have the knowledge and have done it before to tell you what to look out for, whether it be the 4WD company that you hire a vehicle off or go out with a responsible friend who has done it before, also handy if you get bogged, experience is everything if you want a fun day out.”