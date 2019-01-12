$17m Bruce Highway upgrade starts

The Bruce Highway at Chatsworth is getting a major safety upgrade.

The Bruce Highway at Chatsworth is getting a major safety upgrade. Renee Albrecht

THE new year brings more safety upgrades on the Bruce Highway, with roadworks now under way on a 4.7-kilometre stretch of highway at Chatsworth, north of Gympie.

A total of $17.75 million is being spent on the works which are upgrading eight intersections on the stretch.

These include dedicated turning lanes at Fleming Rd, the McCullough and Benson roads intersection: Robert Rd, Vantage Rd, the Reynolds and Rammutt roads intersection, Fishermans Pocket Rd, the Fraser and Fritz roads intersection, and the service road at the access near Irvine Rd.

The northern access to the service road near Reynolds Rd is being closed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the $17.75 million project would improve safety and traffic conditions, creating a free-flowing corridor from Gympie to Curra.

Acting Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Ryan said the work program had been designed to minimise disruption.

Minister Mark Ryan. Kevin Farmer

"The majority of roadworks will be managed with both lanes open and a reduced speed limit to keep traffic moving,” Mr Ryan said.

"Works will generally be carried out between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday, with the project expected to be completed by late 2019.

"We ask motorists to be patient, drive to the changed conditions and obey all signs while these works are under way.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the upgrades to the important freight and transport link would allow everyone to reach their destination sooner and safer.

MP Llew O'Brien. AAP

"I travel in and around this section of the Bruce Highway almost every day and I am keenly aware of the need for these intersections to be upgraded,” Mr O'Brien said