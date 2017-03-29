29°
News

176km trip to the laundry for new hospital

Bill Hoffman
| 29th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Sunshine Coast University Hospital
Sunshine Coast University Hospital Steve Ryan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LAUNDRY services for the $1.8bn Sunshine Coast University Hospital will be supplied by a linen business 176km and nearly two hours away.

The State Government has spent $3.6m to expand the Wide Bay Group Linen Service in Maryborough to initially process 25 tonnes of laundry a week from the new hospital, letting it lift its workforce from 60 to 80.

The decision has angered Caloundra MP Mark McArdle (LNP) who said it was a case of taking jobs from the Sunshine Coast and delivering them to Mary- borough.

Mr McArdle said the dec- ision appeared to be more about Labor protecting its Member for Maryborough than service delivery.

It's a claim Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick has refuted saying the laundry had always provided the service to the Sunshine Coast Health District.

Mr McArdle said the State Government's Caloundra Industrial Estate was a logical place to establish a laundry to service the hosp- ital, which he said was one of the biggest in the south- ern hemisphere and which would ultimately grow to more than 700 beds.

Mr Dick, described the criticism as "another example of Mr McArdle's relentless negativity about the Sunshine Coast University Hospital”.

"Most MPs would be beside themselves with the addition of 3000 jobs assoc- iated with Australia's first new, not replacement, tertiary hospital in 20 years being built on the Sunshine Coast,” he said. "I make no apologies for backing the hard working laundry staff at Maryborough. The Mary- borough laundry has always provided this service for the Sunshine Coast and they will continue to do so.”

Mr McArdle said it was hard to fathom why the serv- ice could not be done on the Coast with the benefit of increased jobs and value- adding to the local economy.

"Cameron Dick obviously feels that the region is not able to provide a laundry service or that a local provider would not wish to establish itself,” he said. "I suspect this has been a long time in the planning and it shows this Labor Govern- ment has no real belief in the Sunshine Coast.”

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  $3.6m bruce highway cameron dick jobs laundry mark mcardle state government sunshine coast university hospital

Just In

176km trip to the laundry for new hospital

176km trip to the laundry for new hospital

Why the State Government spent $3.6m to wash Sunshine Coast University Hospital laundry in Maryborough.

Adorable adoptees need your love

RSPCA Gympie has a number of pets available for adoption.

Check out these gorgeous fur-kids needing a new home.

Southern parts of Gympie region could get up to 400mm

The remnants of Cyclone Debbie are expected to bring bucketloads of rain to the Gympie region.

Whatever way you look at it there is rain on the way

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Local Partners

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

Homeless family finds place to stay

Mum opens up about 'nightmare' of nearly losing two kids

MIRACLE: Gympie mother Kate Bailey thanks LifeFlight for saving her two children Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer in an emotional reunion at the Sunshine Coast helicopter base.

LifeFlight was the difference between life and death for her babies

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

IT’S the Married At First Sight break-up we knew would eventually happen. And when it did it was miserable and excruciating.

Amity continue winning streak at Qld music awards

The Amity Affliction took home two awards at Monday's Queensland Music Awards

Another big night for the Gympie legends

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HOW FAST CAN YOU MOVE IN??

112A Stumm Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $370,000

Prepare to be impressed! You have found your new home. This immaculate two storey home, built with attention to quality and detail, offers the perfect lifestyle...

Bring The Bikes And The Horses!

709 Glen Echo Road, Glen Echo 4570

1 1 3 $285,000

Enjoy the peace and tranquility of living in the country or create your perfect weekend getaway. Enjoy the adrenaline of dirt bikes or four wheel driving and...

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

PEACE AND QUIET

21 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 $270,000

Located in the little town of Kilkivan is this lovely home on a quiet street with a serene outlook. The home features 3 bedrooms all with built in robes and...

LITTLE COUNTRY PARADISE

461 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $299,000

Located on a usable 5 acres and under 10 minutes' drive to Gympie's CBD, this is great country living. This sturdy highset home consists of 2 bedrooms and 1...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11/25 Corella Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 2 $289,000

This modern elegant 2 bedroom plus office nook, 2 bathroom unit is located in the Gympie Pines Fairway Villas and must be sold! Though this is a two-storey unit...

CHEAP CHEAP, READY RENTER

15 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $205,000

Freshly renovated and nothing left to do but move in. This beautifully presented four bedroom home is sitting on almost one fully fenced acre and is easy walking...

Shining Star

5 Aqua Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+

An elegant home with polished timber flooring, stone bench tops, ducted air conditioning and much more is on offer with this striking home. Bring your caravan...

Massive 5 Bed Home...Reserve at Rear

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 5 3 3 $475,000

Enormous home with approx. 248m2 of living area and 2 full length verandahs of approx. 76m2 totalling approx. 324m2. The house has been positioned on a near level...

THE GETAWAY

Oakview 4600

Rural 3 1 $590,000

470 acres of getaway, from rolling pastures to ironbark ridges, the uses are endless from cattle fattening to a bush hideaway, shooting range or motorbike trails.

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Units and rentals keep Gympie property investors happy

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane says a 30% increase in unit prices over the past five years reflects high demand from retirees.

Gympie's median house price remains steady at $270,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!