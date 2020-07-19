17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

Police are searching for these 5 people out of 17 who are wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes that date back to last year. Photo: Police Media

DO YOU recognise any of these people?

Gympie police want to question the people in these CCTV images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to more than a year ago.

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Note: The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.

1. Petrol drive-off, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over a petrol drive-off in February.

POLICE believe the person pictured may be able to help with the investigation into a recent petrol drive-off that occurred on Monday, February 24, this year at about 2.35am.

2. Stealing, River Rd

Police believe this person can help them with an investigation into stealing from a River Rd shop in March.

POLICE believe this person can help with the investigation of stealing from a shop on Mellor St on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at about 9am.

3. Stealing, River Rd

This man is one of two people wanted for questioning over stealing from a River Rd business in March.

POLICE want to talk to this person about a shop stealing incident on River Rd on Tuesday March 3, 2020 about 3pm.

4. Stealing, Mellor St

Police want to talk to the person pictured about stealing from a Mellor St business in March.

POLICE believe this person pictured can help with an investigation into shop stealing on Mellor St on Saturday March 7, 2020 at about 9am.

5. Stealing, Woolworths

Police want to find this person who was seen in Woolworths on River Rd on Sunday March 29, 2020.

POLICE think this person can help with an investigation into stealing from Woolworths on River Rd on Sunday March 29, 2020 at about 3.08pm.

6. Wilful damage, River Rd

Do you know this person? Police think they can help with a wilful damage investigation.

POLICE think this person can help them with an investigation into wilful damage that happened at a store on River Rd on Friday May 1, 2020 at about 6.15pm.

7. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 4:44pm. Photo: Police Media

POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to wilful damage in Mary Street, Gympie on Sunday July 28, last year at about 4.44pm.

8. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage which occurred on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mary St about 4.44pm. Photo: Police Media

POLICE would like to speak with this person in relation to wilful damage in Mary Street, Gympie which occurred on Sunday July 28, last year at about 4.44pm.

9. Petrol drive-off, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over a petrol drive off on River Rd on Tuesday September 3, 2019, 1.40am. Photo: Police Media

POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to a petrol drive-off which occurred on River Road, Gympie on Tuesday September 3, last year at about 1.40am.

10. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on River Rd on Monday July 15, 2019 at 5:57pm. Photo: Police Media

POLICE would like to speak with this man in relation to stealing on River Road, Gympie on Monday July 15, last year at about 5.55pm.

11. Stealing, John St

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing at John St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 9:50pm.Photo: Police Media

POLICE need to speak to this person about stealing from John St in Gympie on Sunday July 28, last year at about 9.50pm.

12. Unlawful use of vehicle, Power St

Wanted for questioning about unlawful use of a of motor vehicle on Power St on Friday September 13, 2019 at about 4.50pm. Photo: Police Media

POLICE would like to speak with this person in relation to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Power Street, Gympie on Friday September 13, last year at about 4.50pm.

13. Stealing, Exhibition Rd

Wanted for questioning over stealing on Exhibition Rd, last November.

POLICE believe the person pictured can help them with an investigation into stealing from a shop on Exhibition Rd on Sunday, November 10, last year at about 5.54pm.

14. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm. Photo: Police Media

WANTED for questioning about wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm.

15. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd

Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, last year.

WANTED for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday October 5, 2019, 12.13am.

16. Robbery, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm. Photo: Police Media

WANTED for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm.

17. Shop lifting, John St

Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident last year.

WANTED for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Sunday July 28, last year at John St about 9.50pm.