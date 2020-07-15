17 people face two Gympie courts today
GYMPIE District court started their two week sittings this week. The following four people are due to appear there today:
Billy-Jack Crowley
Kyle Andrew Alve & Mitchell Bennett Byrne
Craig Anthony Wilson
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today:
Allen, Russell
Bevan, Daniel Edward
Clark, Janet
Gram, Cindy Chiquita, Ms
Piggot, Tanya
Pigott, Tanya
Quinn, Glen Barry
Richardson, Michael Phillip
Simic, Stojan
St John, Troydon Glen
Watson, Lynsney
Webb, Tristane Shane William, Mr
Wood, Kristofer Ian