Outside Gympie District Court, where 4 people are facing charges today.
News

17 people face two Gympie courts today

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
15th Jul 2020 7:29 AM
GYMPIE District court started their two week sittings this week. The following four people are due to appear there today:

Billy-Jack Crowley

Kyle Andrew Alve & Mitchell Bennett Byrne

Craig Anthony Wilson

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today:

Allen, Russell

Bevan, Daniel Edward

Clark, Janet

Gram, Cindy Chiquita, Ms

Piggot, Tanya

Pigott, Tanya

Quinn, Glen Barry

Richardson, Michael Phillip

Simic, Stojan

St John, Troydon Glen

Watson, Lynsney

Webb, Tristane Shane William, Mr

Wood, Kristofer Ian

Gympie Times

