17 jobs going in Gympie now

Now Hiring written on the Wipe board

LOOKING for work in the Gympie region? Here are 17 roles available now.

To find out details on how to apply for any of the following positions visit the The Gympie Times website and search for the online article “Jobs going now in Gympie”.

Please note these jobs were advertised in the past seven days and were available at the time of print.

1. Fruit and veg packers

Full Time job, Gympie

A GYMPIE fruit and vegetable supplier is seeking quality workers who have a great work ethic and who are willing to be trained.

These roles are immediate start, you must be able to start with very short notice.

In this role, you will be responsible for the processing of fruit and veg from delivery to dispatch.

The role will be working within a warehouse and will involve loading, unloading and filling out paperwork correctly.

No experience is required.

The company offers you a great team environment that promotes a safe working environment and encourages teamwork, a generous hourly rate, and ongoing career progression.

APPLY HERE

2. Animal attendant, RSPCA Queensland

THIS role will help provide vital help to all animals in the care of RSPCA by performing a wide range of duties using best practice in animal husbandry.

Reporting to the animal care manager, you will be responsible for: meeting the general husbandry needs of all animals in care; assisting in animal health, shelter cleanliness/hygiene;

assisting in the rehabilitation of animals in line with our behaviour intervention programs and

assisting in the animal adoption process.

The role will primarily be working with our domestic animals, including dogs, cats, livestock, and small pets.

A minimum of a Certificate II in animal-related study is required; a Certificate III would be an advantage.

This is an ongoing part-time position, working a minimum of 16 hours per week and based at our Gympie shelter.

Working hours will be rostered across a 7 day roster and weekend work will be required.

APPLY HERE

3. Food production workers

A GYMPIE company is looking for food workers to work in a cold room warehouse, with multiple full time and part-time positions available for reliable team members.

The processing team is directly responsible for the quality finish of the product.

Part-time employees are guaranteed a minimum of 20 hours a week.

Overtime opportunities are available.

Must have strong attention to detail and a desire to produce a high-quality product and engage in quality inspection tasks.

APPLY HERE

4. Vet Nurse, RSPCA Queensland

RSPCA Qld is looking for an experienced animal attendant/vet nurse to join their team in Gympie.

Reporting to the animal care manager, you will be responsible for nursing animals in the direct care of veterinary services, ensuring they are kept comfortable, medicated and fed.

To be successful in this role, you will have a Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing, previous surgical nursing and emergency and critical care experience with companion animals.

Experience in animal husbandry and animal handling; verbally and visually identifying and describing animals

This is an ongoing part time position, working a minimum of 24 hours per week and based at our Gympie Shelter.

Working hours will be rostered across a 7 day roster and weekend work will be required.

APPLY HERE

5. Case worker, Kyabra Community Assocation

Full Time Permanent position

THE case worker will work as part of our KEIHS Team: Keys to Early Intervention Homelessness Service, (based in Gympie), an early intervention case management program working with individuals and families to support at-risk tenancies within the communities where KEIHS is co-located with host agencies.

This may include support and advocacy through the systems which significantly impacts on individual and family lives, such as; domestic violence; child protection; income support; housing; mental health and healthcare; disability; education and legal, parenting and early years.

Salary and conditions are in accordance with Kyabra’s Enterprise Agreement 2012, Level 4 ($69,500-$75,400 per annum). We offer a family friendly work environment and a range of practice and professional development opportunities.

A Bachelor Degree in Social Work/Human Services or similar is an essential requirement for this role.

APPLY HERE

6. Maintenance operator

THE opportunity for a friendly maintenance operator to join the supportive team at Gympie Aged Care Home exists. on a full-time basis working Monday to Friday.

At Japara everything begins with respect and then inspires everything we do.

Please note, tools will be provided and the hours of work will be from 8am-4pm, Monday to Friday.

Successful applicants will have a minimum of five years of xperience in a previous property maintenance role, with a preferred trade qualification in either electrical, plumbing or mechanical services.

APPLY HERE

7. Local area coordinator – NDIS LAC PITC

THE Local Area Coordinator will be joining the already established and successful NDIS team in Gympie.

This position will deliver the NDIS LAC PITC program in the Maroochydore Service Delivery Area, providing information and support to participants, families and carers to develop, record and implement their NDIS Plan and build community inclusion and capacity.

A minimum Certificate III in Disability or similar or comparable lived experience or demonstrated experience working in the Human Services sector or relevant transferable skills and experience are required.

We offer an attractive remuneration package paying CSW4.1 $36.24 per hour, $71,839.14 per annum excluding Superannuation as well as salary packaging benefits.

APPLY HERE

8. Cooks/ kitchen staff / hospitality all rounders

BLUE Care is inviting applications from experienced kitchen hands, cooks, kitchen staff and hospitality all-rounders to join the residential teams.

As a hospitality officer, you’ll be responsible for carrying out safe and efficient housekeeping, cleaning and laundry services that focuses on the needs and wellbeing of our residents.

You will be required to maintain high hygienic standards throughout the entire facility, including communal living areas, bedrooms, bathrooms and equipment of our residents.

You’ll co-ordinate a well organised laundry service and assist with any other hospitality requirements as instructed by your supervisor.

APPLY HERE

9. Smoke alarm field technician

Detector Inspector

ARE you looking for a fast-paced autonomous role, with no prior experience necessary?

Detector Inspector recently entered the Queensland market and is already growing strongly.

Due to this rapid growth, we are seeking a highly professional and presentable technician to join our team of field services contractors.

The position involves the installation and testing of 9-volt battery powered smoke detectors, in residential properties, as well as checking corded blinds.

The successful applicant will work as a contractor under their own ABN (Australian Business Number) with a requirement to work in and around Gympie, the Sunshine Coast and regional Queensland.

Driving is a large part of this role, so willingness to travel is a must.

APPLY HERE

10. Employment consultant

AS A Disability Employment Services placement consultant based in our Gympie site, you’ll be doing so much more than finding jobs.

You will be conducting a variety of functions including screening assessments, individual and group activities, case reviews, peer coaching and support, along with sustainability programs with employers.

You will also be responsible for linking quality health professional services to occupational goals and working in conjunction with a range of stakeholders to deliver solutions to support ongoing sustainable employment.

APPLY HERE

11. Disability support workers

THE role of supported accommodation support worker is based around providing support to clients with mental health and disability within a supported accommodation environment.

It involves assisting residents to develop independence and life skills, implementing positive behaviour support plans, shift reporting, assisting with personal appointments and administering medication in addition to some domestic assistance.

APPLY HERE

12. Accountant

WE are a long established professional accounting firm, specialising in superannuation funds, companies and business tax, and are looking for a motivated person to join our energetic team in Gympie.

Working in an experienced team of accountants, you will be responsible for, but not limited to the preparation of Business Activity Statements; Financial Statements and Income Tax Returns for all entity types.

This is a full-time position however we would consider part-time hours. Market salary offered commensurate to experience.

APPLY HERE

13. Casual carpenter

WE ARE currently looking for a qualified carpenter with experience in residential housing with a full set of tools and transport for work in the Gympie area.

Please only apply if you can work without constant supervision from frame stage to fit off and take pride in your work

Labourers and apprentices will not be short-listed, rate of pay will be determined by experience.

Three months work guaranteed to the right applicant with more work coming in.

APPLY HERE

14. Automotive technician

GYMPIE 4WD Spares is a family owned and operated business with a reputation for providing warranty backed New and Used 4x4 Parts Australia wide for over 30 years.

We require an automotive mechanic for immediate start to join our 4wd workshop and reconditioning department.

Our workshop provides 4wd servicing and repairs, accessory fitting and reconditioning of gearboxes, diffs and transfers.

Our new team member will need to have experience in reconditioning gearboxes, proven experience in quality mechanical work and attention to detail, experience in fitting 4wd accessories also an advantage.

If you feel you have the enthusiasm and experience to bring to this position we would love to hear from you.

APPLY HERE

15. Experienced cook

THE successful candidate will have a positive attitude, great work ethic and be able to work autonomously.

To be considered for this role you must meet the essential criteria of experience within a similar role and experience and up to date knowledge of all BOH health and safety guidelines and more.

This is a challenging role providing the opportunity to deliver high quality meals with our experienced and cohesive back of house team.

This role would suit someone with excellent communication skills, and a commitment to high level consistent products.

APPLY HERE

16. Registered Nurse, The Gympie Clinic

A full time RN with General Practice experience is required.

Requires knowledge of Best Practice/Medical Practice preferable.

Offering above award rate. Needs to have good communication skills, patient centred care and ability to work within a nursing team and autonomously.

APPLY HERE

17. Motor mechanic

WE ARE a small family run material handling business looking for an experienced mechanic. We require a trade qualified mechanic for a field service position and are willing to train from an automotive mechanic background.

Applicants must possess; current drivers licence; ability to liaise with customers, neat & tidy presentation, be hard working and have their own tools. LPG, hydraulics and electrics would be highly regarded.

APPLY HERE